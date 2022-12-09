Read full article on original website
Giants laughably sign pitcher that Dodgers absolutely own
The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t done much of anything this offseason. The biggest stories around the team are about the players who have left LA, not the ones they’ave brought in. Signing a reclamation project to replace Cody Bellinger just doesn’t do it for most of the fanbase.
Giants sign former Dodgers pitcher in another move that’ll get them nowhere
Some offseason from the San Francisco Giants! First, they miss out on Aaron Judge and got Mitch Haniger as a consolation prize. Then they add Sean Manaea to their rotation, knowing very well how badly the Los Angeles Dodgers owned him last year. Now, they’ve signed a former Dodger to join their crowded rotation!
A trade the Cardinals can make for pitching after passing on Carlos Rodon
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly not in on free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon. But, they can make a trade for a new starter. There has been plenty of movement in the starting pitching market this offseason. Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander joined new teams in the Texas Rangers and New York Mets, respectively. Taijuan Walker and Jameson Taillon received big four-year contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs. There is one big name remaining in Carlos Rodon, the former San Francisco Giant.
Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Going… Going… Gallo!
The Seattle Mariners need an outfielder. Our Andrew Elderbaum thinks he knows just the guy that fits the bill. Seattle Mariners 2023 outfield… center field-Julio Rodriguez-check; right field-Teoscar Hernandez-check; left field-Jarred Kelenic, Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore-ahh maybe. It seems like left field is an area of opportunity for Seattle. Why not free agent Joey Gallo?
These seven teams are making the Chicago White Sox look bad
The Chicago White Sox continue to not do much in the offseason to upgrade a roster that was probably the most disappointing team in baseball last season. General manager Rick Hahn so far has hired Pedro Grifol to manage the club and added pitcher Mike Clevinger to the starting rotation. Otherwise, it feels like Hahn has spent more time working on updating his Christmas wish list (and checking it twice) than updating the roster to retake the AL Central.
Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again
Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
MLB mock draft 2023: Round 1 predictions, top prospects in 2023 MLB Draft
Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft? Sportsnaut’s latest 2023 MLB mock draft 2023 dives
