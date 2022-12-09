ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

A trade the Cardinals can make for pitching after passing on Carlos Rodon

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly not in on free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon. But, they can make a trade for a new starter. There has been plenty of movement in the starting pitching market this offseason. Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander joined new teams in the Texas Rangers and New York Mets, respectively. Taijuan Walker and Jameson Taillon received big four-year contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs. There is one big name remaining in Carlos Rodon, the former San Francisco Giant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Going… Going… Gallo!

The Seattle Mariners need an outfielder. Our Andrew Elderbaum thinks he knows just the guy that fits the bill. Seattle Mariners 2023 outfield… center field-Julio Rodriguez-check; right field-Teoscar Hernandez-check; left field-Jarred Kelenic, Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore-ahh maybe. It seems like left field is an area of opportunity for Seattle. Why not free agent Joey Gallo?
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

These seven teams are making the Chicago White Sox look bad

The Chicago White Sox continue to not do much in the offseason to upgrade a roster that was probably the most disappointing team in baseball last season. General manager Rick Hahn so far has hired Pedro Grifol to manage the club and added pitcher Mike Clevinger to the starting rotation. Otherwise, it feels like Hahn has spent more time working on updating his Christmas wish list (and checking it twice) than updating the roster to retake the AL Central.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again

Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

300K+
Followers
582K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy