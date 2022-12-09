The Chicago White Sox continue to not do much in the offseason to upgrade a roster that was probably the most disappointing team in baseball last season. General manager Rick Hahn so far has hired Pedro Grifol to manage the club and added pitcher Mike Clevinger to the starting rotation. Otherwise, it feels like Hahn has spent more time working on updating his Christmas wish list (and checking it twice) than updating the roster to retake the AL Central.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO