Chattanooga, TN

Flashbak

People Perched Atop Umbrella Rock on Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga Tennessee

Women and men sit on Umbrella Rock on Lookout Mountain at the northwest corner of the U.S. state of Georgia, the northeast corner of Alabama, and along the southeastern Tennessee state line in Chattanooga. You can see seven states from the top – Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Well, so they say.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Daily South

Tim McThaw, Snowletta Lynn Possible Names For New Tennessee Snowplows

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, it’s the holidays, but it’s also the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest!. TDOT has opened the polls for folks to choose a name for the friendly neighborhood snowplows that make the streets safe when the snow comes. The names are fantastic with puns aplenty and country icons getting a little recognition. Personal favorites include Rhinestone Plowboy, Snowletta Lynn, Tim McThaw, Graceland Growler, and Gatlinbrr.
TENNESSEE STATE
Charleston News Break

12-12 Breaking: Charleston Seeks New Building

The signage at 9017 Hiwassee Street still reads "PET EMERGENCY" with thePhoto byor from Weichert Realty. Charleston News Break has been notified that Charleston, TN officials has an interest in possibly purchasing the former BMPEC Pet Emergency Clinic's located at 9017 Hiwasse Street (State highway 11, which is maintained by the State of Tennessee).
CHARLESTON, TN
WTVC

Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Break

12-7 A Holiday Scam Too Close to Home?

Bowater Credit Union customers go on "High Alert" due to fraudulent phone calls with thePhoto byor from Arbaev, Defender. Bowater Credit Union customers are on high alert, while Small Business Saturday becomes a "Charleston Win". The General store has slashed prices on Fall items, and we have some inspections to note. We also have some arrests to report and events to go over. All of this and more in this "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" piece by Charleston News Break.
CHARLESTON, TN
WBIR

Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
POLK COUNTY, TN
WTVC

New coach announced for Chattanooga Red Wolves Wednesday

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — There's a new coach in town. The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC announced Wednesday Ziggy Korytoski will be the new head coach to lead the team in its fifth season of play in the United Soccer League’s League One. This comes after the team announced...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wasteadvantagemag.com

Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste

A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Tip Of The Cap: UTC To Host Commencement Ceremonies Friday And Saturday

Fall commencement at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will be celebrated with three separate ceremonies taking place over two days starting Friday, Dec. 16. All ceremonies will take place inside McKenzie Arena, beginning with graduate commencement when recipients of advanced degrees will be honored at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
dwswa.org

Landfill, Convenience Centers Announce Holiday Hours

The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has announced the holiday hours of operation for it’s four facilities in Whitfield County. Locations include the Old Dixie Hwy. Landfill & Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center in Cohutta, Westside Convenience Center in Rocky Face, and the M.L. King Convenience Center in Dalton.
DALTON, GA
telecompetitor.com

Chattanooga is on the Cutting Edge Again: Will Others Follow its Quantum Network Lead?

When Chattanooga power company EPB pursues a new fiber network initiative, it’s worth taking that initiative seriously. Ten years ago, EPB was the first to build a citywide gigabit fiber network, which generated tremendous economic benefits by luring entrepreneurs to the community to use the network. EPB now hopes to do the same with the quantum network it has built.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

