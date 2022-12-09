Read full article on original website
Flashbak
People Perched Atop Umbrella Rock on Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga Tennessee
Women and men sit on Umbrella Rock on Lookout Mountain at the northwest corner of the U.S. state of Georgia, the northeast corner of Alabama, and along the southeastern Tennessee state line in Chattanooga. You can see seven states from the top – Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Well, so they say.
WTVC
Meet Shadow the Racoon from the Chattanooga Zoo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Meet Shadow the Racoon from the Chattanooga Zoo! Also make sure to visit the Chattanooga zoo to see the Asian Lantern Festival. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
The Daily South
Tim McThaw, Snowletta Lynn Possible Names For New Tennessee Snowplows
It's the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, it’s the holidays, but it’s also the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest!. TDOT has opened the polls for folks to choose a name for the friendly neighborhood snowplows that make the streets safe when the snow comes. The names are fantastic with puns aplenty and country icons getting a little recognition. Personal favorites include Rhinestone Plowboy, Snowletta Lynn, Tim McThaw, Graceland Growler, and Gatlinbrr.
12-12 Breaking: Charleston Seeks New Building
The signage at 9017 Hiwassee Street still reads "PET EMERGENCY" with thePhoto byor from Weichert Realty. Charleston News Break has been notified that Charleston, TN officials has an interest in possibly purchasing the former BMPEC Pet Emergency Clinic's located at 9017 Hiwasse Street (State highway 11, which is maintained by the State of Tennessee).
WTVC
Urgent clinic closed: Patients, employees in Chattanooga left in the dark
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Employees and patients of an urgent care clinic in Chattanooga are looking for answers after the business announced it is 'temporarily closed.'. A sign on the front of the Advanced Care Medical's offices on Lee Highway says "We apologize for the inconvenience as our facility is temporarily closed until further notice."
WTVC
Volunteering at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Help and volunteering is always needed at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. Learn more from Dominique Brandt about volunteering at the Foxwood Food Center and the year end giving event.
12-7 A Holiday Scam Too Close to Home?
Bowater Credit Union customers go on "High Alert" due to fraudulent phone calls with thePhoto byor from Arbaev, Defender. Bowater Credit Union customers are on high alert, while Small Business Saturday becomes a "Charleston Win". The General store has slashed prices on Fall items, and we have some inspections to note. We also have some arrests to report and events to go over. All of this and more in this "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" piece by Charleston News Break.
Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
WTVC
Why you should consider ReMax as your agency of choice
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — ReMax is a real estate agency that cares. Heidi Rau joins to discuss why you should consider ReMax as your agency of choice.
WTVC
New coach announced for Chattanooga Red Wolves Wednesday
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — There's a new coach in town. The Chattanooga Red Wolves SC announced Wednesday Ziggy Korytoski will be the new head coach to lead the team in its fifth season of play in the United Soccer League’s League One. This comes after the team announced...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Composting Facility Planned Near Downtown Chattanooga, TN for Yard, Food Waste
A South Carolina company is planning to build a composting facility on a 5.5-acre tract just outside downtown Chattanooga that’s slated to start operation by mid-2023. Atlas Organics is seeking a permit from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for the location at 1045 E. 23rd St. Megan Turner of the Spartanburg, South Carolina, company said Wednesday that Atlas plans to compost yard and food waste. The facility also will offer a retail operation to sell the compost, she said in a telephone interview. “Anybody can buy some,” Turner said, adding that landscapers are common purchasers of its soil amendment as well as residents. “People can buy compost directly from us.”
chattanoogapulse.com
Tip Of The Cap: UTC To Host Commencement Ceremonies Friday And Saturday
Fall commencement at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will be celebrated with three separate ceremonies taking place over two days starting Friday, Dec. 16. All ceremonies will take place inside McKenzie Arena, beginning with graduate commencement when recipients of advanced degrees will be honored at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
dwswa.org
Landfill, Convenience Centers Announce Holiday Hours
The Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority has announced the holiday hours of operation for it’s four facilities in Whitfield County. Locations include the Old Dixie Hwy. Landfill & Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center in Cohutta, Westside Convenience Center in Rocky Face, and the M.L. King Convenience Center in Dalton.
WTVC
Erlanger needs your help to fund their Pediatric Critical Care Vehicle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Stephanie Wittler-Beavers talks about how the community can help Erlanger Health System fund their Pediatric Critical Care Vehicle. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
mymix1041.com
Best Buy Metals broke ground on warehouse and manufacturing facility yesterday
Best Buy Metals broke ground on a new warehouse and manufacturing facility yesterday. The new building will be over 15,000 sq ft and located across from their existing location on South Lee Hwy. The Cleveland Bradley Chamber of Commerce was on hand to conduct the groundbreaking Ceremony. Best Buy Metals...
telecompetitor.com
Chattanooga is on the Cutting Edge Again: Will Others Follow its Quantum Network Lead?
When Chattanooga power company EPB pursues a new fiber network initiative, it’s worth taking that initiative seriously. Ten years ago, EPB was the first to build a citywide gigabit fiber network, which generated tremendous economic benefits by luring entrepreneurs to the community to use the network. EPB now hopes to do the same with the quantum network it has built.
chattanoogacw.com
Chattanooga baker makes roughly 1,000 cupcakes each month for local charities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga baker is truly serving up something sweet. Dan "The Cakeman" Carey is using his talent in the kitchen to help kids in need. We surprised him with help from our partners at the McMahan Law Firm for Pay it Forward. What Dan "the Cakeman"...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Gas Prices Continue To Fall, Dropping Another 14 Cents In The Past Week
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 14.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 51.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.4 cents per gallon lower than a year...
chattanoogapulse.com
Community Invited To Hands-On Workshop For “Reimagining Broad Street” Planning Process
Over one thousand Chattanooga residents completed the “Reimagining Broad Street” survey as part of the first phase of the redevelopment project. River City Company, in partnership with the City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Design Studio, is now inviting community members to join for the next phase – a hands-on workshop.
