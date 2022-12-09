Read full article on original website
Related
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
Caterpillar fined $145K after worker falls into pot of molten iron and is ‘immediately incinerated,’ OSHA says
Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining Caterpillar Inc. after one of its workers fell into a pot of molten iron and was "immediately incinerated."
Oil execs rip Biden admin's 'completely inaccurate,' 'flat-out lie' about US energy production
United Refining CEO John Catsimatidis and American Energy Alliance President Tom Pyle call out Biden policies that limit U.S. oil production and supply.
Major car companies like Ford, Tesla, and Toyota are at 'high risk' of sourcing parts made by Chinese forced labor, a report finds: 'It's an industry-wide problem'
US car companies have "massive and expanding links" to Chinese human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims, a report finds.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Electric vehicles could be banned in this country amid energy crisis
The nonessential use of electric vehicles could soon be banned in Switzerland.
Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages
If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products. But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Amazon semi-truck carrying 8,000 pounds of packages goes up in flames
An Amazon tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 pounds of merchandise caught fire on Interstate 15 on Friday, leaving many of the packages unsalvagable, the California Highway Patrol said.
Elon Musk reveals he sleeps next to two guns and a painting of George Washington
Billionaire Elon Musk sleeps with two handguns within arm's reach--though it is unclear whether they are functional--and a painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware.
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Tennessee considers tripling fee for owning electric vehicles
Electric vehicle owners in Tennessee could soon see the tripling of a fee when registering their cars.
Rivian's putting forklifts in quarantine as reports of bedbugs hit its manufacturing plant
Rivian is battling reports of bedbugs at its assembly plant in Normal, Illinois as the startup works to add a second shift of production.
Tesla just delivered its first all-electric Semi truck to PepsiCo and said it can cover up to 500 miles on a single charge
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, drove a Semi to the unveiling event, held at a factory near Reno, Nevada.
WH ripped over 'bold-faced lie' on Biden border visit: President avoided border ‘like the plague'
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech reacts to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that President Biden has visited the border during his presidency.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
FTX paid spox Kevin O'Leary received $18M, previously called Bitcoin 'garbage'
FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary is a staunch denfender of the cryptocurrency industry, but in 2019 he trashed it, calling Bitcoin "worthless" and "garbage."
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
Fox Business
New York, NY
33K+
Followers
957
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 1