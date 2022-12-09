Read full article on original website
Related
How is Niagara County working to decrease overdose deaths?
We're now five years into the nationwide opioid epidemic and it doesn't seem to be getting much better. One of the hardest hit areas in New York State is Niagara County.
Former Roswell Park nurse sentenced for tampering with medications
A former Roswell Park nurse has been sentenced for tampering with medications intended for patients.
“All People Must Die” – Scary Situation At Walden Galleria
There was a scary situation at the Walden Galleria last week, and many people are worried if it will affect their holiday shopping. It’s crazy to think that Christmas is already a week away. Where did the time even go? If you are scrambling to “wrap” up your Christmas shopping, the best place to go to take care of all the people on your Christmas list is the Walden Galleria. There’s tons of stores in the mall, and they’re easy to pop in and out of.
Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announces Section 8 waiting list is complete
The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announced Tuesday that the lottery for positions on its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waiting list is complete.
chautauquatoday.com
Buffalo man sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties
A Buffalo man has been sentenced by judges in both Erie and Chautauqua counties for two separate shootings that were not related. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt confirms that 24-year-old Torrie Jones was sentenced Friday in Chautauqua County Court to one-and-a-third to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to a charge of 3rd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon for a March 2020 shooting at 707 Jefferson Street in Jamestown. On Monday, Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision on a 2nd-degree attempted murder charge in Erie County for a shooting that took place in the city of Buffalo in April 2021. Schmidt tells WDOE News the sentences will be served concurrently because of the deal Jones received in Erie County.
Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards To Solve These 12 Murders
Police in Buffalo are asking for the public's help to solve these murders and to get justice for the twelve victims below. The longer a case is open, the more likely it is to remain unsolved. The families and loved ones of the victims deserve closure. If you know something, it's not too late to come forward and talk to investigators. You could receive a reward for any information you may have.
Two occupied residences struck by gunfire in separate incidents in Rochester
RPD asks anyone with information on either of these two incidents are asked to call 911.
RPD: Suspect arrested for Susan B. Anthony House burglary
Seawright was transported to Monroe County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.
19 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 19 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Crumpton, George Lawrence. Booking Date/Time: 12/10/2022 18:20:25. PETIT LARCENY. Bail Amount: $500.00. 2. Kearney,...
10 Bars & Restaurants That Permanently Closed In Western New York
These last few years have been challenging for local businesses, and the community has seen that. As a result, the City of Good Neighbors have tried to come together to keep their favorite local businesses afloat. Unfortunately, not all of those local businesses have survived this last year. There are...
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
Lake Effect Snowstorm Could Hit Buffalo and Northern Erie County
The Western New York community is over the snow already and it's not even Christmas yet. In fact, we haven't even reached the official start of winter yet. That lake effect snowstorm, which dumped over six feet of snow south of thee Buffalo metro, has made everyone sick and tired of the lake effect snow. However, Mother Nature has decided it wants one more lake effect snowstorm for Western New York before the holiday.
Two sisters arraigned for stabbing woman inside Buffalo school
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo women were arraigned following a stabbing that occurred in the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Diamond Gray, 34, was arraigned Sunday morning on one count of assaults in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a […]
wbfo.org
'Full stop, I apologize': Buffalo's deputy mayor responds to WBFO's ADA compliance investigation
Last week, WBFO released an investigation detailing several violations of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act by the City of Buffalo. On Monday, WBFO’s Emyle Watkins sat down for an exclusive interview with City of Buffalo Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney to discuss the city’s response and what disabled Buffalonians can expect going forward.
Buffalo man pleads guilty after fraudulently obtaining prescription drug
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and deceit related to controlled substances.
iheart.com
Child Hospitalized After Rochester Fire
Rochester firefighters say a child was overcome by smoke during a house fire early this morning. It broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Stutson Street. Two adults and eight children were home at the time. One child was taken to the hospital. The family is getting help from the Red...
North Tonawanda holds candle light ceremony for children who have died
North Tonawanda participates in world wide candle light ceremony for children who have died far too soon
wnypapers.com
6 UBMD physicians named New York ACEP 2022 'Unsung Heroes'
The American College of Emergency Physicians has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP “Unsung Heroes” for their dedicated patient care. A press release stated, “Nominated by their colleagues, those named as ‘Unsung Heroes’ embody what it means to be an emergency physician.
Man accused of lying about identity while being processed at Genesee County Jail
He's scheduled to be in Town of Batavia Court on January 4.
Trial date for woman accused of running over Trooper pushed to February
In a lawsuit, it was alleged that the Trooper was "catastrophically injured" as a result of "negligence, recklessness and carelessness" of the city and the police department.
