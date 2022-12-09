ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

CANDLELIGHT TOURS AND CONCERTS

This Weekend’s Holiday Events at Linden Place Mansion. Candlelight Tours and Holiday Concerts Continue at Linden Place Mansion. This weekend, take a candlelit tour, catch a holiday-inspired jazz concert or simply roam through the decorated 1810 mansion, all part of Linden Place’s month-long celebration of the holiday season.
BRISTOL, RI
UNITED REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Join us as we welcome new member The Point at Wrentham. Discover a community delivering modern comfort, distinct style, and unparalleled convenience. Choose from spacious one, two, and three-bedroom luxury apartments at The Point at Wrentham — perfect for working from home, spending time with friends, or simply enjoying some downtime.
WRENTHAM, MA
SEAPORT ECONOMIC COUNCIL GRANTS

Funding Will Support Commercial Fishing, Improve Waterfront Access, and Prepare for Future Dredging. PLYMOUTH – The Baker-Polito Administration announced over $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants for 24 projects. The grants will help 20 coastal communities advance projects that benefit commercial maritime industries, improve resident and visitor access to waterfront assets, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and advance future dredging. The grants were approved at today’s meeting of the Seaport Economic Council, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito at Plymouth Town Hall.
PLYMOUTH, MA
SNEP ROUND-UP AND REGIONAL NOTES

Coventry, RI: This month, we’re featuring a restoration project completed within the SNEP region but not funded by our Program. This work was completed by the Upper Dam Pond Conservation Association, which is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to the restoration and preservation of Upper Dam Pond (Breezy Lake).
COVENTRY, RI

