Funding Will Support Commercial Fishing, Improve Waterfront Access, and Prepare for Future Dredging. PLYMOUTH – The Baker-Polito Administration announced over $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants for 24 projects. The grants will help 20 coastal communities advance projects that benefit commercial maritime industries, improve resident and visitor access to waterfront assets, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and advance future dredging. The grants were approved at today’s meeting of the Seaport Economic Council, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito at Plymouth Town Hall.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO