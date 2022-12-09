ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
The Independent

US government sues Arizona governor for using shipping containers as barrier on Mexico border

The US government has sued Republican governor Doug Ducey and the state of Arizona for building a wall with shipping containers along parts of the US-Mexico border.The Department of Justice filed the lawsuit in the US District Court to seek an order to halt the placement of the barriers and remover containers from the remote San Rafael Valley in easternmost Cochise County. The complaint filed on Wednesday cited operational and environmental concerns, adding that Arizona “is trespassing on federal lands”.The latest move by the Biden administration comes amid a high-profile standoff between the Arizona governor and the federal government.In just...
