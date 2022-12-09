Read full article on original website
Related
Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works, Recalls Fight With Bruce Lee: ‘I Wanted Him to Hit Me Again’
Jackie Chan revealed he is in talks for a “Rush Hour 4.” The legendary martial arts star made the announcement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career in front of a a crowd of adoring fans who regularly interrupted the talks to shout out questions, congratulate him on his honorary Oscar and ask him to sing. (He was happy to oblige with a quick burst of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” explaining that he learned to sing so that he’d be able to...
thesource.com
Lee & Carter to Return: ‘Rush Hour 4’ is in The Works
Get ready for the return of Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter, as Rush Hour 4 is currently in the works. According to Deadline, Jackie Chan was on hand at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday and detailed that the fourth film in the Rush Hour franchise is currently being discussed. Later Thursday evening, Chan stated he would go speak with the film’s director about the script.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron
James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
11 Movies That Had Such Bad Endings That They Ruined The Entire Movie For People
Nothing will take you out of a perfectly good movie quicker than an ending that doesn't land.
Jackie Chan Reveals ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is In The Works, Twitter Begs For It To Be As Problematic As Possible
Jackie Chan reveals 'Rush Hour 4' is in the works. Of course, Twitter wants it to be as problematic as possible.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
ComicBook
Man of Steel 2: The Flash Director Reportedly Interested in Directing New Superman Movie
The DC whiplash is real, and fans are already worried that the promised return of Henry Cavill's Superman is no longer happening. Tonight, The Hollywood Reporter broke a bunch of news about potential shakeups in DC now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Not only is Wonder Woman 3 no longer happening, but Jason Momoa could be done playing Aquaman, and a Black Adam sequel might not happen. It's also been reported that DC is debating whether or not to use a Henry Cavill cameo in the upcoming The Flash movie, and now folks are worried that the actor's big return after appearing in Black Adam is in jeopardy. However, THR also reported that The Flash director Andy Muschietti is interested in helming Man of Steel 2.
IGN
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Men's Health
Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Pens New Emotional Message to 'Today' Fans on Instagram
Over the last few weeks, Today show fans have been concerned about longtime weather anchor Al Roker. He's been battling ongoing issues with blood clots and even had to miss hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. But as he continues to go in and out of the hospital, his wife Deborah Roberts wants his fans to know how much they appreciate the support.
IGN
Don't Blame James Gunn for Wonder Woman 3 Cancellation - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
So it appears that WB didn’t make the call on canceling Wonder Woman 3, it was Patty Jenkins. According to The Wrap, the director apparently walked away from the project after many of the higher ups cast doubt on some of her ideas. According to an insider source, upon receiving some skepticism on her direction, Jenkins was very vocal about letting Warner Bros. CEOs know that they didn’t understand the character or the overall character arc she had in mind for #WonderWoman. The #DCEU movie Patty Jenkins had in mind was vastly different from what the WB executives had in mind, so she walked away. James Gunn apparently had no involvement with the Wonder Woman 3 movie cancellation. In other news, Jackie Chan has confirmed Rush Hour 4 is happening. And finally, we look at the Mario Bros. movie showcasing new footage.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Could Exit Aquaman Role for Lobo in DC Studios' Plans
DC Studios fans just got some pretty shocking news with the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in the works due to a newly delivered script treatment not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also revealed some of the other rumors that have been floating around ahead of Gunn and Safran's meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives too, revealed their big plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa's days of playing Aquaman might be over after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and he might take over another major DC Comics role with Lobo.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Men's Health
White Lotus Fans Are Convinced That Greg Was on the Boat
White Lotus Season 2 - Official Trailer (Sky) White Lotus Season 2 - Official Trailer (Sky) The following story contains spoilers for all of The White Lotus Season 2. On Sunday night, HBO released the explosive finale of The White Lotus. By now you probably heard that Tanya McQuoid, the ditzy heiress played by Jennifer Coolidge, didn’t survive. In a devastating (... but also kind of funny) series of events, Tanya is seemingly set up by her husband Greg. His suspected lover, Quentin, kidnaps Tanya and traps her on a yacht. Before the credits roll, she manages to kill her captors—but accidentally kills herself while trying to escape.
Laurence Fishburne Explained Why He Doesn’t Regret Turning Down Sam Jackson’s Role In Pulp Fiction
Years after passing on the cult classic, Laurence Fishburne explained why he doesn't regret turning down Samuel L. Jackson's role in Pulp Fiction.
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
Comments / 0