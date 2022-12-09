Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
What if Canadiens Never Traded Toffoli to Flames?
It’s easy to look back on the Tyler Toffoli trade last season as being just another part of the rebuild. However, with Toffoli’s contract only expiring in 2024, he arguably never had to go, especially with the move that sent him to the Calgary Flames arguably being one of general manager Kent Hughes’ weakest. So, what if he never got traded?
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames’ Defensemen Who Can Step Up in Chris Tanev’s Absence
While Monday night’s game between the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens was filled with plenty of highlights and exciting back-to-back action, there was one play that left many feeling sick to their stomachs. At nearly the midway point of the second period, the Canadiens found themselves on a five-on-three...
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Bound for the 2023 All-Star Game
There is just over a month and a half until the 2023 NHL All-Star event is held in Florida on Feb. 3 and 4. The conversation will soon ramp up when voting takes place. It’s clear who has performed well and who hasn’t until now, which makes my job a little bit easier in figuring out who should get All-Star consideration for the Edmonton Oilers.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Gradual Improvement in December is Noticeable
The Ottawa Senators are 3-1-1 in the month of December, and after a rough start, there is hope that they can still turn this season around. Money Puck is giving them a 25.1 percent chance to make the playoffs, but a successful month of December would likely raise that number.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Marner, Tavares & Vesey
Last night’s Toronto Maple Leafs’ 7-0 revenge win over the Anaheim Ducks was a full-scale beatdown. Although Ilya Samsonov had to stop a number of tough chances during the game, including a clean breakaway, by the middle of the second period it was clear that the Maple Leafs would skate away with the victory.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Leaders Come Up Clutch in Win Over Jets
Coming off of a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Dec. 11, the Vegas Golden Knights improved their record to 21-9-1 after defeating the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 in what was an exciting back-and-forth effort throughout the entire 60 minutes of play. The Golden Knights came into Winnipeg following a...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blackhawks’ 7-3 Loss to Capitals – 12/13/22
The Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals went into their Dec. 13 matchup on respective streaks. The Blackhawks were looking to snap a three-game losing streak, while the Capitals were looking to extend a four-game winning streak. While the Blackhawks put up a respectable effort for a portion of the game, it wasn’t enough to stop the bleeding, and the Blackhawks are now 1-11-1 in their last 13 games. Here are some takeaways from a historic night at the United Center in Chicago.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Takeaways from 67’s, Otters, Bulldogs
At some point during an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, every team is going to have a slump. What’s important is how you deal with it and push forward. After a late-November speedbump, the Windsor Spitfires have picked themselves up, dusted off, and are charging back with hopes of getting to the top of the Western Conference by the Christmas break.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Top-6 Remix Spells Postseason Success
When the regular season began, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews were on the same line. The last week of October saw the team’s horrible four-game western road trip end with four straight losses. Yet, Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe kept Marner and Matthews together. November began well...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders 4th Line Will Be Pivotal in Upcoming Road Trip
The New York Islanders are about to begin a season-defining road trip that will determine if they can compete with the best teams in the league and remain one of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division. With a 17-12 record, they will look to keep up with their divisional rivals while playing the Boston Bruins, Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and New York Rangers.
The Hockey Writers
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Player Profile: Erik Källgren
Erik Källgren, 26, is a goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, who has been with the team for the last two seasons. In his first season the goaltending tandem of Petr Mrazek and Jack Campbell both went down with injuries, and he was asked to fill the gap. He was able to seize the opportunity at that point and outperform expectations, which allowed him to grow in significance within the club. The road to the NHL for Källgren has been challenging to say the least, but he appears to have found a home in Toronto, so let’s look at his journey to the greatest hockey league in the world.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Horvat, Schenn, Lekkerimaki & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bo Horvat rejects the Canucks latest contract offer. Additionally, the organization’s plans for Luke Schenn’s future are revealed. Also, top prospect Jonathan Lekkerimaki’s status at the 2023 World Junior Championships (WJC) is in question. Horvat Rejects Latest...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Flames’ 2-1 Shootout Loss to Canadiens – 12/13/22
While not true for all, the majority of hockey fans tend to find high-scoring affairs more entertaining. That would have left many that saw the box score of the 2-1 shootout affair between the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens thinking it may have been a bit of a snooze fest, but anyone who tuned in knows that was far from the case.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Detroit Red Wings – 12/14/22
After winning their last two games, the Minnesota Wild are attempting to push their streak to three tonight in their second meeting with the Detroit Red Wings this season. The first meeting was a loss way back on Oct. 29, and the Wild have come a long way in finding their identity since then. Managing wins in eight of their last 11 games, the Wild’s battle for third in the Central Division with the Colorado Avalanche (not active tonight) has them each with 32 points and slowly creeping away from the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, who are both stuck at only 27. A win tonight would also move the Wild into the top half of the league standings for the first time this season.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Krejci, Zacha & More
It was one of the busiest weeks of the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins. They won two out of three games on a trip out West, before returning to the TD Garden and beating the New York Islanders, 4-3 in a shootout. On the road, the Bruins beat two...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Capitals, Canadiens, Sharks, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, word is out that Bo Horvat had rejected an offer by the Vancouver Canucks and will test free agency. Obviously, the Canucks will have to trade him before that happens. Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals have said they will not rebuild while Alex Ovechkin is...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Will Regret Passing on Eeli Tolvanen
The St. Louis Blues missed a golden opportunity to claim a young, cheap prospect with high upside on Monday when the team decided to pass on claiming former first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen from the Nashville Predators. Instead, the Seattle Kraken got better by claiming the Finnish forward (from ‘Kraken claim Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from Predators: What the forward brings to Seattle, where he fits’ The Athletic 12/12/22).
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Bad Defense, Buchnevich, Snuggerud, & More
The St. Louis Blues have done nothing in the last few weeks to prove their worth as a playoff contender. Things are not getting better, and the results are showing that. They haven’t won back-to-back games since their seven-game win streak that ended on Nov. 23. This team lacks...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Win Streak Sees Return of an Analytical Anamoly
The New York Rangers are riding a four-game win streak after beating the New Jersey Devils, 4-3, in overtime thanks to a Filip Chytil rocket. It’s been the best stretch of the season, accumulating points in six of their last seven contests, beating the St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche in addition to the Devils. Despite all the winning, a puzzling yet familiar trend is starting to emerge with the Blueshirts. The more they win, the worse their analytics get.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Devils’ 4-3 OT Loss to Rangers
In what was an eventful contest at Madison Square Garden, the New Jersey Devils fell in overtime to the New York Rangers by a score of 4-3. The Devils got out to a fast start and led 2-0 early in the first period, but they couldn’t hold on to two separate two-goal leads to drop their second game in a row. Still, they managed to grab a point and moved to 21-5-2 on the season. Here are five takeaways from yesterday’s game.
