After winning their last two games, the Minnesota Wild are attempting to push their streak to three tonight in their second meeting with the Detroit Red Wings this season. The first meeting was a loss way back on Oct. 29, and the Wild have come a long way in finding their identity since then. Managing wins in eight of their last 11 games, the Wild’s battle for third in the Central Division with the Colorado Avalanche (not active tonight) has them each with 32 points and slowly creeping away from the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, who are both stuck at only 27. A win tonight would also move the Wild into the top half of the league standings for the first time this season.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO