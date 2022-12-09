JACKSON – It hasn’t always been easy for No. 17 Mississippi State in its 10-0 start to the year but the Bulldogs’ defense has carried the load. That unit needed to come through late in the game as the Bulldogs had a scare from Jackson State in the Mississippi Coliseum on Wednesday night. A struggle for most of the game was overcome by the Bulldogs as they held JSU to seven points in the final 8 minutes to win the game 69-59 and remain undefeated.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO