Starkville, MS

247Sports

Zach Arnett promoted to Bulldog head coach (updated)

Mississippi State will have a head coach for the Reliaquest Bowl. And, for the foreseeable future as well with the promotion today of Zach Arnett. The three-year defensive coordinator has been named to the top spot by Mississippi State to succeed his former boss after the sudden passing of Mike Leach. Terms of Arnett’s contract as head coach are pending release along with the official announcement by the University, which is expected tomorrow.
247Sports

No. 17 MSU closes out a scare over Jackson State, 69-59

JACKSON – It hasn’t always been easy for No. 17 Mississippi State in its 10-0 start to the year but the Bulldogs’ defense has carried the load. That unit needed to come through late in the game as the Bulldogs had a scare from Jackson State in the Mississippi Coliseum on Wednesday night. A struggle for most of the game was overcome by the Bulldogs as they held JSU to seven points in the final 8 minutes to win the game 69-59 and remain undefeated.
