Former Miami transfer Khamauri Rogers breaks down Mississippi State decision
Miami cornerback and former 247Sports four-star prospect Khamauri Rogers entered the transfer portal earlier this week and did so after spending one season with the Hurricanes. Entering that process, however, the Holmes County Central High School product didn't need to experience a long recruiting process. Just a day after officially...
Zach Arnett promoted to Bulldog head coach (updated)
Mississippi State will have a head coach for the Reliaquest Bowl. And, for the foreseeable future as well with the promotion today of Zach Arnett. The three-year defensive coordinator has been named to the top spot by Mississippi State to succeed his former boss after the sudden passing of Mike Leach. Terms of Arnett’s contract as head coach are pending release along with the official announcement by the University, which is expected tomorrow.
Special stories surface as Sooners remember college football legend Mike Leach
NORMAN, Okla. — Awful news struck the college football world Tuesday, as legendary current Mississippi State coach and former Oklahoma assistant Mike Leach passed away at 7:58 a.m. CT at University Medical Center in Starkville, Miss. As everyone else around the country did, Oklahoma immediately reacted to Leach's tragic passing.
Transfer safety Reggie Pearson talks first offers
Texas Tech safety transfer Reggie Pearson talks about his offers from Michigan State and Mississippi State.
Ole Miss officials express sorrow and condolences in wake of Mike Leach's passing
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the age of 61, following complications from a heart condition. His loss is being felt across the state of Mississippi and the nation, as he was a college football coaching giant. "Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow...
No. 17 MSU closes out a scare over Jackson State, 69-59
JACKSON – It hasn’t always been easy for No. 17 Mississippi State in its 10-0 start to the year but the Bulldogs’ defense has carried the load. That unit needed to come through late in the game as the Bulldogs had a scare from Jackson State in the Mississippi Coliseum on Wednesday night. A struggle for most of the game was overcome by the Bulldogs as they held JSU to seven points in the final 8 minutes to win the game 69-59 and remain undefeated.
