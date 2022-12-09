Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Christmas in The Colony: Holiday events happening in The Colony to finish out the year
Holiday season in The Colony is in full swing and what better way to celebrate than to take advantage of the many events and lights that the city has to offer. The city itself has planned and executed many exciting events already this season and some are ongoing such as the The Colony Christmas Spectacular or Lights on The Lake in the neighboring town of Little Elm.
starlocalmedia.com
Vanguard opportunity available to non-Mesquite ISD students who reside in district
Students who live within the boundaries of Mesquite ISD but are not currently enrolled as MISD students are eligible to be considered for admission to Vanguard High School. Interested parents, guardians and students can complete the following steps:
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD to strengthen security in 2023
Mesquite ISD is working on creating a safer environment for its staff and students. At a Dec. 12 Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Mesquite ISD Administrative Services Director Taylor Morris talked about what the district has accomplished this year versus future plans to continue keeping students safe.
starlocalmedia.com
Take a look at the site of Comerica's future business and innovation hub in Frisco
Comerica Bank announced in September that it will be opening a business and innovation hub in Frisco. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Frisco Enterprise joined representatives from Comerica, the Frisco Economic Development Corporation and the city of Frisco for a sneak peek at the site of the future hub.
starlocalmedia.com
Discover Coppell launches website, focuses on strategic campaign
The Discover Coppell campaign launched in November as a joint initiative by the City of Coppell and the Coppell Chamber of Commerce. During Coppell’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the council received an update on the campaign. Ellie Braxton, Coppell Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, gave...
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell ISD addresses district capacity concerns, ideas for expansion
The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Dec. 12 to receive an update on the Bond Steering Committee, outlining future goals for the district when it comes to capacity, expansion, and more. Cindy Powell from Cooperative Strategies gave an update on the Bond Steering Committee, stating the district's...
starlocalmedia.com
Work progresses on Comerica's future business and innovation hub in Frisco
It’s not difficult to feel the potential of what is to come when you step off the elevator onto the 10th floor of 17 Cowboys Way in Frisco. Among the blank canvas of concrete and bare bones of a building under construction, Megan Crespi maps out what the site will look like roughly one year from now: an exit from the elevators will lead to the welcome center and concierge services; an innovation center will stand nearby and will be glass enclosed so as to make it visible from the lobby; another spot is the site of a future board room; one area is destined to be a gathering area for lunch and events. Another spot will function with a co-working layout supporting a hybrid working model. One area will host a training site.
starlocalmedia.com
It's Taco Tuesday! Here are the best places to get tacos in Allen
Taco Tuesday can officially be any night of the week thanks to the abundance of delicious taco spots in Allen. Check out these well reviewed places around Allen offering delicious tacos that are sure to please. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews. 1. Anasofia’s Mexican...
starlocalmedia.com
5 places where you can get great BBQ in Allen
There’s no doubt about it, Texas has some great BBQ. My favorite thing about Texas BBQ is that it can hide in the most unusual places. It might be in the local pit shack; it could be hiding in a Korean or Hawaiian food joint. It might even be a secret sauce at a mom and pop food joint.
starlocalmedia.com
Paul Earnest named as PGA Director of Golf and Operations at PGA Frisco
PGA Member Paul Earnest was named the PGA Director of Golf and Operations of Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco. Earnest will lead all golf and club functions and operations at the facility, including the guest and membership experience, golf events, The Swing—a lighted 10-hole short course, and The Dance Floor—a 2-acre putting course within the PGA District, the PGA Coaching Center and the Fields Ranch practice facility. He will also support the agronomy efforts coordinated with the PGA and Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano head football coach Todd Ford resigns
After three seasons leading the Plano football team, head coach Todd Ford is resigning from his position. Plano ISD confirmed Ford's decision on Monday. The coach's tenure with the Wildcats began in March 2020 early into the COVID-19 pandemic and culminated this past season with the program's first playoff appearance since 2017. In Ford's three seasons at Plano, the team posted an overall record of just 7-21 but improved its win total each year.
starlocalmedia.com
UPDATE: Scene of single-engine airplane crash cleared; two people in plane in stable condition
UPDATE: Early Tuesday morning, the Carrollton Police Department provided an update on the single-engine airplane crash that occurred on Monday evening. The police states that the pilot and passenger are in stable condition, and no bystanders were injured.
