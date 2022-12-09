10 best holiday sales you can shop this weekend at Samsung, Amazon and Anthropologie

Shop the best holiday sales this weekend at Samsung, Anthropologie, Amazon, Blue Nile and more. Ethique/Blue Nile/lululemon/Crowd Cow/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. ​​​​​

The holiday season is in full swing, so the deals are still as hot as ever. There are a number of great savings you can find right now from our favorite retailers, including Amazon , Samsung , Blue Nile and more.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

► Best Christmas gift ideas of 2022: Find the best gift for everyone on your list

If you're looking to get some holiday shopping done, here's what we recommend checking out this weekend.

1. Amazon

The major shopping holidays are all done, but the deals are still rolling at Amazon. Amazon/Reviewed

Christmas is right around the corner, and Amazon has a plethora of holiday deals to make your gift shopping a breeze. Shop everything from popular tech gifts (like this discounted Ring Video Doorbell ) to beloved home appliances, like the Eufy RoboVac X8 , which is currently $240 off at Amazon right now (with an on-page coupon code).

Shop Amazon's holiday sale

2. Samsung

Snag great deals on appliances and more during the Samsung Discover Event. Samsung/Reviewed

Whether you need a powerful new way to get the laundry done or want your smartphone to do more than just make quick phone calls, Samsung has the gadgets up to any task. Now through Thursday, December 15 , Samsung is offering a plethora of deals on select devices. These range from compact earbuds to spacious appliances , and everything in between. Not only is there a collection of set discounts that'll be available throughout the week, but every day through Monday, December 12 will feature flash deals on more devices between noon and 4 p.m. EST.

Shop Discover Samsung Event deals

3. Blue Nile

Save up to 40% on diamonds, rings, necklaces and more during the Blue Nile holiday sale. Blue Nile/Reviewed

The holiday season is all about giving, and Blue Nile wants to help you do just that during this sparkly sale. From now through Sunday, December 25 , you can get up to 40% off select necklaces, bracelets, rings and more when you use code HOLIDAY2022 . Blue Nile diamonds are high-quality and 100% conflict-free—making them the perfect gifts to wow your loved ones with.

Shop the Blue Nile holiday sale

4. lululemon

Lululemon has some of the comfiest deals around this holiday season. lululemon/Reviewed

Wrap up your holiday gift shopping this season with the help of lululemon's gift guide. You can shop popular items like leggings designed for runners to abrasion-resistant shorts and even the high tech workout mirror ($700 off!). With cooler weather on the way, there's no better time than now to stock up on some new activewear for your morning runs and outside yoga sessions. Luckily, you can scoop up best-selling leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and more today.

Shop the lululemon We Made Too Much section

5. Athleta

Save up to 60% at Athleta this holiday season. Athleta/Reviewed

Athleta has all the styles you need for working out, lounging and packing for holiday vacations . With markdowns starting at 60% off, you can grab something for yourself and check some gifts off your list. Additionally, when you use code SALE30 you can save an extra 30% off, which should really sweeten the deals on tops, sweatshirts and more.

Shop Athleta's All Sale

6. Anthropologie

Score discounted clothing, stockings and more at Anthropologie. Anthropologie/Reviewed

If you need to get into the holiday season, Anthropologie has you covered with its sale on select clothing, candles, boots and so much more. You'll be able to save up to 40% during the savings bonanza and even get discounts on embroidered stockings , tree ornaments and festive candles.

Shop Anthropologie deals

7. WW

Get a head start on your New Year's resolution with help from WW. WW/Reviewed

Not ready for all the food and sweets coming your way this holiday season? Get a jump on your New Year's resolution and join WW right now for less. From now until Monday, December 12 , you can sign up for WW for a discounted rate of $10 per month for six months. Plus, you'll be able to waive the $20 starter fee that typically comes with the Core 6-Month Commitment Plan. This'll help you save $33 in your first month with WW and allow you to start your healthy lifestyle journey without breaking the bank.

Sign up for WW

8. Quip

Prepare your teeth for Christmas sweets with quip deals on toothbrushes and more. quip/Reviewed

Keeping up with dental care costs can be difficult, but Quip is making it easy this holiday season with its 20% off sale. When you use code HOLIDAY22 , you'll save 20% on electric toothbrushes, floss picks, mouthwash and more. Plus, if you place your orders of $50 or more in the United States, you'll get free basic shipping. With holidays filled with sugar and sweets on the horizon, make sure you shop quip's dental deals before they expire on Sunday, December 11 .

Shop Quip's holiday sale

9. Ethique

Shop deals on all-natural beauty products at Ethique for big savings on stocking stuffers and holiday gifts. Ethique/Reviewed

If you need to find some great holiday gifts or stocking stuffers for your family and friends without making a huge dent in your bank account, head on over to Ethique . The popular plastic-free beauty brand is offering incredible holiday deals now through Friday, December 16 , as shoppers can get 20% off Ethique’s line of gifts, discovery packs and minis.

Shop the Ethique holiday sale

10. Crowd Cow

Save on all kinds of meats with Crowd Cow's holiday sale. Crowd Cow/Reviewed

Worrying about which meat to serve during your big holiday feast? Head to Crowd Cow and save up to 35% on ham, prime rib, ribeye steaks and basically anything a meat lover could imagine. From now until Saturday, December 31 , get discounted meat delivered straight to your doorstep with a few simple clicks on Crowd Cow's website .

Shop the Crowd Cow holiday sale

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 best holiday sales you can shop this weekend at Samsung, Amazon and Anthropologie