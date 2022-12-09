ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/12/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $6,716,929; $159.65.

2. Elton John; $6,359,336; $165.79.

3. Ed Sheeran; $5,077,543; $84.11.

4. Harry Styles; $3,610,449; $209.22.

5. Grupo Firme; $3,047,082; $150.54.

6. Guns N’ Roses; $2,952,476; $82.35.

7. Morgan Wallen; $2,550,858; $127.86.

8. Daddy Yankee; $2,522,145; $95.53.

9. Karol G; $2,131,345; $169.75.

10. Pearl Jam; $1,947,409; $111.46.

11. My Chemical Romance; $1,882,068; $147.75.

12. Imagine Dragons; $1,779,009; $80.91.

13. Kendrick Lamar; $1,772,187; $132.62.

14. Roger Waters; $1,752,724; $126.54.

15. Post Malone; $1,715,030; $136.06.

16. Eagles; $1,582,927; $139.32.

17. Lizzo; $1,482,975; $113.48.

18. Mary J. Blige; $1,429,079; $133.51.

19. Andrea Bocelli; $1,417,179; $132.57.

20. Billie Eilish; $1,345,215; $101.31.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

