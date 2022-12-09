ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perks and Rec: Save $200 on our favorite air purifier

By Ashley Dean, USA TODAY
 5 days ago
An air purifier can filter your home's air to reduce transmission. Reviewed / Blueair

First thing first: The best of the best air purifiers we tested is half-off right now. That's a discount of $200 on breathing easier.

Here's what the lab team had to say about the Blueair DustMagnet 5410i :

"The DustMagnet is an ideal choice if you’re concerned about smoke particles, pollen, pet dander, or airborne dust. Even at its highest fan setting, the DustMagnet is one of the quietest air purifiers we’ve tested, and in sleep mode, it’s whisper quiet."

And again, it's 200 whole dollars off right now.

I'm poking around this Everlane sale, where The Baggy Jean is marked down from $118 to $83. [A moment of appreciation that we're all finally free of the skinny jean.] And Santa, if you're there, this recycled wool blazer is down to $160 from $288 — hint hint .

Have a lovely weekend. I hope you finish your holiday shopping.

— Ashley Dean, Newsletter Editor

Reviewed, part of the USA Today Network

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Save $200 on our favorite air purifier

