High On Life Has No Problem Crossing This Invisible Line
The video game industry is no stranger to controversy. From characters deemed offensive or inappropriate to features that drew the ire of fans and critics, conflict is quite common. There are also those games and developers that seek to push the limits and redefine what is acceptable in the medium. In the '90s, the "Mortal Kombat" franchise tested the boundaries of violence and gore in games. More recently, games have been introducing more nudity and sexual elements with mixed results. One unspoken rule that is seemingly never crossed in mainstream games, however, is that children are off limits when it comes to violence.
Unofficial Series X Controllers That Give You A Whole New Edge
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. In the second half of 2022, two of the biggest gaming companies made fans rethink what they knew about their controllers. In August, PlayStation announced its brand new advanced controller, the DualSense Edge. This was Sony's alternative to the Xbox's Elite Series 2 – and then in September, only a few weeks after PlayStation's announcement, Xbox announced a new version of the Elite Series 2, the Elite Series 2 – Core.
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon - What We Know So Far
There were a lot of big announcements of games both expected and unexpected at the 2022 Game Awards, but the star of the show was FromSoftware. Not only did "Elden Ring" prove to be one of the best FromSoftware games by winning four awards, including Game of the Year, but the developer also revealed a return to a long-dormant franchise by announcing "Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon."
Marvel's Midnight Suns: How To Beat The Child Of Darkness Challenge
There are a lot of challenges that Earth's Mightiest Heroes have to face in "Marvel's Midnight Suns," but some of these trials are a lot harder than others. Firaxis Games does its best to allow players to mitigate this by offering eight different difficulty settings. Still, some missions that yield the highest rewards are designed to push players to their limits. Many of these challenges can be found within The Forge. This is an area in the Abbey that crosses Tony Stark's advanced technology with Doctor Strange's mystic arts to generate single-use items like Gamma Coils or Artifact Containers, but it also allows players to access specific hero missions after reaching friendship milestones with the Hunter.
How Diablo 4's Evade Mechanic Differs From Diablo 3's Dodge Roll
"Diablo" is one of the longest-running action-RPG franchises around, but completely new games in the franchise come out very often. It's been over a decade since "Diablo 3" released and fans are still waiting on the sequel — though they have received a mobile game, a remake of the second game, and an expansion in the interim. That's plenty of time for some mechanics to make some much-needed changes between games.
The Game Awards Players' Voice Vote Is Causing Absolute Chaos
The Game Awards is one of the biggest gaming events of the year. Players can vote on categories that include most genres, innovative games, indie games, and even esports awards. There's also a Players' Voice category where gamers can vote on their favorite game of the year. 2022's Game Awards lists "Elden Ring," "Genshin Impact," "God of War Ragnarok," "Sonic Frontiers," and "Stray" as the five games to choose from. Unfortunately, the "Genshin" and "Sonic" communities have gone after each other over the award.
It's Clear Why Fans Are In A Frenzy Over Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland
The holiday season is upon us. There are jingles echoing through every store and competitive video games are releasing their snowy seasonal content. "Overwatch 2" launched its 2022 Winter Wonderland Event on December 13, bringing four winter-themed arcade modes: Mei's Snowball Offensive, Snowball Deathmatch, Yeti Hunter, and Freesethaw Elimination. While playing these modes, gamers will be able to unlock, "weapon charms, player icons, sprays, and more—including the Ice Queen Epic Brigitte skin." It seems that not everyone is satisfied with these additions, however.
The Pokémon Scarlet And Violet EXP Hack Feels Way Too Easy
Traditionally speaking, leveling up a Pokémon is long and difficult work. However, one EXP boosting method in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" is so simple that it feels almost too easy. The creatures themselves are the core aspect of any "Pokémon" video game. The entire mythos of the media franchise is based around fledgling Pokémon trainers taking their tiny fighting companions who travel far and wide to battle with other Pokémon. Over time, these Pokémon become progressively stronger and more formidable against tougher opponents, eventually evolving into new, more powerful forms along the way.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Access The Atomgrad Raid
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" will host its first raid, Atomgrad, beginning on December 14. However, if you want access to a Raid Key, you're gonna have to earn it. Announced on December 9, the Atomgrad Raid in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is a Special Ops mission that promises to push its players to their limits. The raid follows protagonists Price, Farah, and Gaz as they attempt to find and rescue a missing task force in Urzikstan. The raid serves as a continuation from the game's main campaign and allows up to three players to participate.
Street Fighter 6 Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
The logo for "Street Fighter 6" had fans up in arms when Capcom revealed it in the game's teaser trailer, but plenty of fans in the comment section expressed how excited they felt to jump into the latest entry in the renowned fighting series. The first closed beta gave select individuals the closest official look at the title so far in terms of gameplay, and plenty of YouTubers, such as fighting game enthusiast Maximilian Dood, have had the chance to visit Capcom and play early builds of the entry as well.
Why The Witcher 2 Almost Didn't Happen
The immense success of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," a game that performed so well it won several awards before launch (per Digital Spy) and earned a next-gen update, did not come without years of struggle and poor luck preceding it. Before CD Projekt Red delivered its highest-grossing game to date at over 40 million lifetime sales (via Statista), the studio almost went under completely. Another game in "The Witcher" franchise pulled the team back from the brink against crushing odds.
Everything Included In The Elden Ring Colosseum Update
It has been over nine months since FromSoftware's open-world masterpiece "Elden Ring" hit shelves. Despite this, "Elden Ring" is still fresh in the minds of many gamers, evidenced by its abundance of Game Awards nominations. And it's pretty evident FromSoftware hasn't forgotten about the game, either. FromSoftware has continuously pumped out free content, bug fixes, and balance updates for "Elden Ring" for free. But now, FromSoftware has released its biggest update to date, bringing with it a much-requested feature.
Everything Added In GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update
"Grand Theft Auto 5" might be going on a decade old, but it still reigns as one of the most popular "GTA" games ever thanks to "Grand Theft Auto Online." The team at Rockstar Games has continued to support "Grand Theft Auto Online" over the years with regular content updates that keep it fresh — and these updates go way beyond simple hotfixes and patches. Since 2013 several big expansions like "Los Santos Tuners" have added tons of core content to "Grand Theft Auto Online," like heists, businesses, and the casino. Earlier in 2022, fans got the "Criminal Enterprises" DLC and lots of smaller DLCs like the "Judgement Day" Halloween update.
We Finally Know Why FromSoftware Makes Such Disturbing Games
FromSoftware is known for the dark and disturbing atmosphere it typically incorporates into its games. However, the reason for this might surprise you. Whether it be "Elden Ring" or its "Dark Souls" predecessors, FromSoftware games aren't for the faint of heart. Games from the Japanese developer are oftentimes filled to the brim not only with difficult and challenging gameplay elements and bosses but are often dark and bleak. This encompasses virtually every aspect of the developer's games, from the look of the world to enemy design. Almost everything you will encounter in a FromSoftware game looks like it was ripped directly from a nightmare.
Street Fighter 6 Collector's Edition: What's Included?
The beloved 2D fighting series "Street Fighter" is back with its sixth installment. And much has changed with the series since the original game hit arcades in 1987. For example, "Street Fighter 6" brings more depth to its staple fighting gameplay with its Drive system, allowing players to unleash devastating moves after filling up their gauge. There are also new ways to play with multiple control types that can help those new to the series jump in and easily play.
Why Elden Ring Could Dominate The Gaming World Again In 2023
"Elden Ring" quickly became one of FromSoftware's most successful titles after launching in February 2022, and over its nearly year-long lifetime it's proven to have staying power. After months of being one of the highest rated game on Metacritic and setting new sales records for FromSoftware, "Elden Ring" was crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards — but winning the award doesn't mean development will stop. "Elden Ring" is a rare example of a game that delivered on the hype.
Nintendo Took Down A Did You Know Gaming Video About Zelda And Fans Are Furious
Once again, Nintendo was overprotective of its intellectual property, and the gaming community responded with anger. Anyone even somewhat familiar with Nintendo's past is likely acutely aware of how litigious of a company it can be. The company has consistently destroyed any website that has hosted ROM files for old Nintendo games, even those that are bordering on extinct and unavailable on other platforms. Things are just as bad for your typical content creator as well. Back in May, Nintendo baffled fans by copyright striking several YouTube videos that contained music from classic "Pokémon" titles. Prior to that, a single YouTuber received over 1,300 copyright strikes for similar music-related posts. But the company's most recent takedown seems even more frivolous than usual.
The Witcher 3 Remastered On PC Echoes Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Disaster
On December 14, the next-gen update for "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" — widely considered one of the greatest games ever made — released for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. And for the most part, the launch seemed to go off without a hitch — at least on the console side of things. However, the situation hasn't been nearly as smooth for PC users, echoing a lot of the issues that were present at the debut of CD Projekt Red's previous offering, "Cyberpunk 2077."
The XCOM-Style Metroid Game That Never Saw The Light Of Day
When it comes to Nintendo franchises that go all the way back to the early days of the NES, few are as notable as the "Metroid" series. Charting the adventures of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran, the moody science-fiction series has managed to remain a relevant part of Nintendo's stable for decades.
