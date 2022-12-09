There are a lot of challenges that Earth's Mightiest Heroes have to face in "Marvel's Midnight Suns," but some of these trials are a lot harder than others. Firaxis Games does its best to allow players to mitigate this by offering eight different difficulty settings. Still, some missions that yield the highest rewards are designed to push players to their limits. Many of these challenges can be found within The Forge. This is an area in the Abbey that crosses Tony Stark's advanced technology with Doctor Strange's mystic arts to generate single-use items like Gamma Coils or Artifact Containers, but it also allows players to access specific hero missions after reaching friendship milestones with the Hunter.

