Colorado Springs, CO

KXRM

We Are Pueblo: "Small town vibes, under big open skies"

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Small town vibes, under big open skies,” is how the Greater Pueblo Chamber describes the city in the midst of a revitalization. Pueblo’s city leaders have dreams of bringing the city back to its heyday with a bustling downtown and busy city center. But, even as the city works on renovating its […]
PUEBLO, CO
springsmag.com

Must-See Christmas Lights in Colorado Springs 2022

‘Tis the season for twinkling lights and festive decorations, and you know what that means: It’s time to get out on your holiday light tours. From traditional holiday displays to modern interactive light shows, there are plenty of spots throughout the city and Pikes Peak region that will put you in the holiday spirit.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

One of Pueblo's hidden gems will take you sky-high!

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Shake Shack, Illegal Pete's, new apartments: Updates on Colorado Springs projects

If you do, you might miss changes in Colorado Springs’ retail, residential and commercial landscape — new stores, restaurants, apartment complexes and the like. The Gazette routinely reports on such high-profile projects, many of which have been proposed by businesses and developers in response to the Springs’ continued population growth, employer expansions and the city’s ranking as one of the nation’s most desirable places to live, an honor bestowed by U.S. News & World Report.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police propose changes in response to 100% increase in drivers eluding officers during traffic stops

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A decision in 2019 to cease pursuing fleeing drivers except in the most serious cases has led to a disturbing increase in in drivers who fail to pull over for officers during traffic stops. City of Colorado Springs "Word spread quickly that we weren't pursuing drivers as much as as The post Colorado Springs police propose changes in response to 100% increase in drivers eluding officers during traffic stops appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Victim robbed at gunpoint at Colorado Springs ATM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was robbed at gunpoint while trying to use an ATM machine late Monday night. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet, with contained a few credit cards. The victim was left unharmed. The crime was reported just before 10 p.m. on Austin Bluffs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KKTV

Holiday season DUI enforcement underway in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Holiday DUI enforcement began Thursday in Colorado, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are trying to get and keep impaired drivers off the road before decisions turn deadly. According to CDOT, 36% of traffic fatalities in the state this year have involved impaired drivers....
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that led to a victim's wallet being stolen in northeast Colorado Springs. Monday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a "personal robbery" in the 3500 block of Austin Pkwy., just before 9:55 p.m. During the investigation, police The post Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

We Are Pueblo: Legend Auto Care & Customs Pueblo

(SPONSORED) — Do you have a car enthusiast on your holiday list? Legend Auto Care provides auto repair, including annual car care memberships, plus they know about customizations and classic cars. In Pueblo, Krista Witiak visited the family-owned and operated business which is known to have the best automotive solutions in the area.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for suspect seen starting fires on Pueblo's southside

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a man suspected of starting two fires on Pueblo's southside over the weekend. Saturday, Dec. 10, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to investigate a structure fire. Police eventually determined a male was seen starting the fire and then leaving the area before first responders arrived. The post Police search for suspect seen starting fires on Pueblo’s southside appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Proposed 130% water supply solution discussed Monday by Colorado Springs Utilities Board

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council, wearing its other hat as the city's Utilities Board, received more information Monday about a proposal to mandate how much of the city's water supply should be guaranteed for current demand and future development. KRDO Colorado Springs Utilities has suggested that a figure of 130% of its The post Proposed 130% water supply solution discussed Monday by Colorado Springs Utilities Board appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
PUEBLO, CO

