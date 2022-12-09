Read full article on original website
We Are Pueblo: “Small town vibes, under big open skies”
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Small town vibes, under big open skies,” is how the Greater Pueblo Chamber describes the city in the midst of a revitalization. Pueblo’s city leaders have dreams of bringing the city back to its heyday with a bustling downtown and busy city center. But, even as the city works on renovating its […]
springsmag.com
Must-See Christmas Lights in Colorado Springs 2022
‘Tis the season for twinkling lights and festive decorations, and you know what that means: It’s time to get out on your holiday light tours. From traditional holiday displays to modern interactive light shows, there are plenty of spots throughout the city and Pikes Peak region that will put you in the holiday spirit.
One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
Shake Shack, Illegal Pete's, new apartments: Updates on Colorado Springs projects
If you do, you might miss changes in Colorado Springs’ retail, residential and commercial landscape — new stores, restaurants, apartment complexes and the like. The Gazette routinely reports on such high-profile projects, many of which have been proposed by businesses and developers in response to the Springs’ continued population growth, employer expansions and the city’s ranking as one of the nation’s most desirable places to live, an honor bestowed by U.S. News & World Report.
KKTV
Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
KKTV
Colorado Springs contractor walks out of court despite being wanted
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs fencing contractor Gary Gardner is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from people. When we started following this investigation back in July, Gardner had one open criminal case. As of Monday, he has five. Gardner appeared in court Monday for one...
Colorado Springs police propose changes in response to 100% increase in drivers eluding officers during traffic stops
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A decision in 2019 to cease pursuing fleeing drivers except in the most serious cases has led to a disturbing increase in in drivers who fail to pull over for officers during traffic stops. City of Colorado Springs "Word spread quickly that we weren't pursuing drivers as much as as The post Colorado Springs police propose changes in response to 100% increase in drivers eluding officers during traffic stops appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Victim robbed at gunpoint at Colorado Springs ATM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was robbed at gunpoint while trying to use an ATM machine late Monday night. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet, with contained a few credit cards. The victim was left unharmed. The crime was reported just before 10 p.m. on Austin Bluffs...
milehighcre.com
Kaiser Permanente to Invest $100M to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities in Colorado
To enhance service for its current members and to prepare for future growth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is investing $100 million to build new and upgraded state-of-the-art medical facilities in eight communities across Colorado’s Front Range. Two brand-new facilities will replace existing medical offices in leased spaces in...
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
KKTV
Holiday season DUI enforcement underway in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Holiday DUI enforcement began Thursday in Colorado, and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials are trying to get and keep impaired drivers off the road before decisions turn deadly. According to CDOT, 36% of traffic fatalities in the state this year have involved impaired drivers....
Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that led to a victim's wallet being stolen in northeast Colorado Springs. Monday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a "personal robbery" in the 3500 block of Austin Pkwy., just before 9:55 p.m. During the investigation, police The post Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
We Are Pueblo: Legend Auto Care & Customs Pueblo
(SPONSORED) — Do you have a car enthusiast on your holiday list? Legend Auto Care provides auto repair, including annual car care memberships, plus they know about customizations and classic cars. In Pueblo, Krista Witiak visited the family-owned and operated business which is known to have the best automotive solutions in the area.
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
'Alice In Wonderland'-Themed Restaurant in Colorado Is Quite the Experience
The location has a surprisingly creepy history...
Police search for suspect seen starting fires on Pueblo’s southside
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a man suspected of starting two fires on Pueblo's southside over the weekend. Saturday, Dec. 10, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to investigate a structure fire. Police eventually determined a male was seen starting the fire and then leaving the area before first responders arrived. The post Police search for suspect seen starting fires on Pueblo’s southside appeared first on KRDO.
Proposed 130% water supply solution discussed Monday by Colorado Springs Utilities Board
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council, wearing its other hat as the city's Utilities Board, received more information Monday about a proposal to mandate how much of the city's water supply should be guaranteed for current demand and future development. KRDO Colorado Springs Utilities has suggested that a figure of 130% of its The post Proposed 130% water supply solution discussed Monday by Colorado Springs Utilities Board appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Police Chase ‘Cozy Coupe’ On The Run
It's rare to see a toy car fleeing very real police, but Colorado residents saw just that this past weekend.
KRDO
Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
