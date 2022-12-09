ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Two charged after pulling gun during road rage incident in Blair County, police report

By Bill Shannon
 5 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman from West Virginia are facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun and pointing it at another driver on Route 36 outside of East Freedom.

The incident happened Dec. 7 when a man called 911 and alleged that he was in a road rage incident and a man, later identified as 30-year-old Darius Adams, stuck a gun out of the passenger window and pointed it at him, the criminal complaint shows.

Altoona duo charged in Walmart multi-state crime spree

The man told troopers that he was trying to pass the car but the driver, identified as 24-year-old Catherine Hocter, sped up so he got behind them. That’s when Adams allegedly pulled out a gun and stuck it out the window and pointed it behind them at the man.

Hocter and Adams were intercepted by troopers on Interstate 99 just before getting to Route 22. According to the complaint, Hocter insisted that the man was following too close and “riding their bumper” and when he tried to pass them, she sped up to stop him. She allegedly admitted to Adams pulling the gun out so the guy would back off.

Troopers noted that they ran the gun’s serial number and found it was reported stolen out of Maryland.

Both were placed in Blair County Prison. Hocter has posted her bail, but Adams has failed to pot his $100,000 bail, court documents currently show.

WTAJ

WTAJ

