Laclede Record
SHIRLEY ANN JONES
Shirley Ann Jones, 78, of Urbana, formerly of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Bolivar. She was born May 23, 1944, in Lebanon, Mo. to Charles Thomas and Liddie Aislee Gourley Jones, who preceded her in death. Shirley is survived by many dear friends. A graveside service and burial...
Laclede Record
DANNY RAY HOUSTON
Danny Ray Houston, 67, of Lebanon, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. He is survived by two daughters, Brandy Shelter and her husband Greg, Danielle Olin and her husband Chris; one son, Aaron Kellner, all of Lebanon; four grandchildren; two sisters, Cathy Yates of Mangum, La.; Wilda MacDonald of Rayville, La.; two brothers, Gerald Houston of Bastrop, La. and Donnie Houston of Kansas City, Mo.
Laclede Record
BARBARA ANN (KING) FRIEDLY
Barbara Ann (King) Friedly was born in Lebanon, Missouri to Glynn and Sylva (Kathner) King on January 23, 1939. She went to Heaven with music in the background and family by her side in the early morning hours of December 1, 2022 in her Memory Care apartment at The Gardens at Barry Road. She was 83 years old.
Laclede Record
JOSHUA IRA OBERBECK
Joshua Ira Oberbeck, 37, of Marshfield, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was born July 11, 1985, in Springfield, Mo. to Jackie Oberbeck and Margaret (Kingston) Mayne. Joshua was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Harley and Marie Kingston and Ira and Etta Mae Oberbeck. He is...
Laclede Record
Golf Classic has raised more than $1 million for Lebanon charities over the years
What started out as a one-time fun golfing event has ended up being one of Laclede County’s longest lasting fundraising efforts. Since it began in 1998, the First State Community Bank (FSCB) Charity Golf Classic has now raised more than $1 million for Laclede County. Merri Hess, FSCB Charity Golf Classic Tournament Director, announced that this year’s 24th annual Golf Classic raised $28,000, which contributes to a total of more than $1 million. This yer’s proceeds were divided among local charities and organizations. A total 21 organizations that serve those in need of a hand up, children, families, senior citizens, people with disabilities, at-risk students, those needing intervention, animals and the sick received tournament funds. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
Laclede Record
LAVELLE HEADLEY
Lavelle Headley, 95, of Hartville, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. She was born Feb. 16, 1927, in Hartville, Mo. to Arthur and Pearl (Moore) Dugger. On Sept. 24, 1950, she married Harding Headley. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harding Headley; two brothers, Otis Dugger and...
Laclede Record
MILDRED OPAL THOMPSON
Mildred Opal Thompson, 75, of Nixa, formerly of Waynesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Nixa Nursing and Rehab. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Savage of Nixa; several nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services and burial for Mildred Opal...
lakeexpo.com
VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity
Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.
Laclede Record
Downtown Lebanon makes spirits bright
Christmas on Commercial had five blocks filled with family and friends enjoying a Christmas scene Friday, Dec. 9. The four-hour event featured baked goodies, hot chocolate, candy canes and plent of festivities making the annual Christmas celebration and holiday market a success. See the full story in the Dec. 14 edition of the LCR.
Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12, in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KYTV
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield man has been charged in the drive-by shooting that occurred on December 4 on Battlefield Road. Court documents say 23-year-old Tanner Fienen has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. On December 4, a...
Laclede Record
Shop with a Cop serves 200 kids
2022 ended up being a landmark year for Lebanon Area Foundation’s (LAF) Community Cares. The county-wide giving program crossed the $2 million threshold this year, investing $2,128,491 to nearly 80 different area nonprofits in the last 21 years. Thursday, Dec. 8, Community Cares recognized the recipients of 2023 grants at a celebration event held at LifePoint Church in Lebanon. “This was a really big, celebratory milestone. In the past we were thankful to be able to raise $100,000 or even $110,000 in a year but this year, we were able to raise $140,000,” said Melinda Fries, LAF Administrator. For more on this story see the LCR.
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an Hour
1. Prime Inc - Mechanic. Thefreight transport and logistics company, Prime Inc, is hiring mechanics. According to the job posting, no experience is necessary -- the company will provide free training. And these positions pay up to $98,000 a year (nearly $50 an hour).
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
lakeexpo.com
Body Found In The Woods Near Lake Of The Ozarks ID'd As Osage Beach Man
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities say they found the remains of an Osage Beach man in the woods near Tuscumbia, Mo. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area on Wednesday in response to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, deputies found the remains of a white male whom they say had no apparent injuries or cause of death.
933kwto.com
Body Found In Miller County Identified
The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has identified at a body found earlier this week. Deputies say the body of 58 year old Ralph Pannier of Osage Beach was found Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia. Deputies say the body had no apparent injuries or obvious cause...
