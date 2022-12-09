LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Temperatures are expected to drop in Laredo, especially headed into the weekend. The Bethany House is making sure the people who live out on the streets have somewhere they can go to if they need to get out of the elements. They’re going to be offering 200 plates of food for people who need to eat during this time while the temperatures get back to a more normal state.

