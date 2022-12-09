Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
Relentless Border Cops Stop Northbound White Christmas on the Streets of Laredo
The first seizure occurred on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2014 Freightliner tractor trailer manifesting soft drinks for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 89.33 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer. The narcotics had a street value of $1,192,746.
thewestsidegazette.com
Juan David Ortiz found guilty, sentenced to life in Border Patrol serial killing of 4 women
SAN ANTONIO – For 12 days in 2018, Juan David Ortiz, U.S. Border Patrol supervisory agent, picked up women on Laredo’s streets, drove them to remote corners of the county and ended their lives with close-range gunshots to the head. On Wednesday, a jury unanimously found Ortiz guilty...
kgns.tv
Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man who police say was barricaded inside a home in north Laredo has been detained. On Tuesday, December 13, a little after 6 p.m., the Laredo Police Department responded to a call regarding a barricaded man. The department said it was all happening by Eagle...
kgns.tv
Local elementary placed in ‘secure mode’ after suspect flees from police
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police on the search for an individual near an elementary school caused the Laredo Independent School District to put a safety protocol in place. Honore Ligarde Elementary School was placed under a ‘secure mode’ on Tuesday morning, December 13. ‘Secure mode’ means the school was still in session, but the amount of school district police officers around the campus increased.
kgns.tv
Border Patrol agents arrest man wanted for rape
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for allegedly abusing a child in Maryland is behind bars. Border Patrol agents arrested Esdras Romero-Izara, 29, in Laredo. Officials say Izara was caught among a group of undocumented people at a ranch in north Laredo. Records revealed that Izara was also wanted...
kgns.tv
Webb County commissioners approve secondary water source
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - People will soon see a major development north of Webb County by I-35 and Camino Colombia. The water for that development is being supplied by a local family. Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina said, “This particular family decided ‘you know what? Let’s go ahead and drill our own wells.’ When they drilled their water well, they went down on the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer. They went down pretty significantly, and they got a significant amount of volume of water.”
kgns.tv
Agents arrest man wanted for child fondling
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for child fondling in Austin is found in Laredo. On Tuesday, Border Patrol agents found Gerardo Alvaro Mireles-Lopez, 40 near Oleander Park. Once in custody, records showed he was wanted in Austin for child-fondling. He will remain in Border Patrol custody pending other...
kgns.tv
Car accident on Saunders and McPherson
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident was reported on East Saunders Street and McPherson Road on Wednesday morning, December 14. A white car collided with a Dodge Ram around 9 a.m. The white car sustained extensive damage to its front. No word on any injuries or the cause of...
kgns.tv
Tractor trailer loses cargo on Mines Road
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) -An incident involving a tractor trailer is creating traffic congestion on Mines Road. According to Laredo Police, a tractor trailer losing its load has caused several lane closures in Mines Rd by Killam Industrial Blvd. Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Bomb threat reported at home improvement store in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a scary moment for shoppers after was threat was made at a home improvement store. Several units with the Laredo Fire Department and Laredo Police Department arrived at the Lowe’s parking lot at around 9:30 a.m. According to Laredo Police, somebody called them...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office gives back with annual tradition
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Christmas came early for some lucky students in Laredo. An annual tradition once again brought joy to young Laredoans, Sheriff Martin Cuellar and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office kicked off their ‘Spreading Holiday Cheer’ tradition on Tuesday, December 13. 300 Laredo Independent School District students gathered at Peter Piper Pizza on Guadalupe Street to share the Christmas spirit.
48-year-old Amanda Tamez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m.
kgns.tv
Documents detail failures during search of escaped fugitive, Gonzalo Lopez
CENTERVILLE, TX (KBTX) - New information is coming to light regarding the search efforts for escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez. Back in 2004, Lopez tried to kill a Webb County Sheriff Deputy and was sentenced to life in prison. Newly released documents obtained by KBTX highlight the search efforts for Gonzalo...
kgns.tv
Man found not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on trial for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been found not guilty. The trial for Homer Chavez began on Tuesday, December 13 at 406 District Court with Judge Oscar Hale presiding. After four witnesses for the state and one for the defense...
kgns.tv
Mental health clinics and services available to Laredo community
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Here in Laredo there might be several different mental health clinics and services available to everyone that we might not be aware of. Maribel Quiroz, a licensed social worker, and Priscilla Flores, a registered nurse educator, came in as guests on KGNS News at Noon. They...
gsabizwire.com
A M King Wins “Best in Class” Excellence in Construction Award for North America’s Largest Avocado Ripening and Processing Facility
Carolinas-based A M King, a leading integrated Design-Build firm with an established presence in the Upstate, was honored with a 2022 “Best in Class” Eagle Award in this year’s Excellence in Construction (EIC) Awards competition sponsored by Associated Builders and Contractors of the Carolinas (ABC Carolinas). A M King was singled out with ABC’s highest award in the Industrial category for its exemplary project delivery of what is now North America’s largest avocado plant, located in Laredo, TX. The project’s owner is Mission Produce Inc., the world leader in sourcing, ripening, processing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados.
kgns.tv
Bethany House in Laredo keeping doors open during cooler temperatures
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Temperatures are expected to drop in Laredo, especially headed into the weekend. The Bethany House is making sure the people who live out on the streets have somewhere they can go to if they need to get out of the elements. They’re going to be offering 200 plates of food for people who need to eat during this time while the temperatures get back to a more normal state.
kgns.tv
UISD investigating rumors of shooting threat at middle school
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A UISD middle school was on high alert after rumors of a shooting threat came to light. On Friday, UISD received a report regarding an alleged threat made by a student at Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School. According to the UISD Police Department, students reported that...
kgns.tv
Five vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is causing some traffic congestion on Loop 20. According to the Laredo Police Department, a five-vehicle accident happened at the 6000 block of Bob Bullock Loop, near the UISD Food Production Center. Right now, traffic is backed up on the southbound and...
Comments / 1