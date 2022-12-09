Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
SHIRLEY ANN JONES
Shirley Ann Jones, 78, of Urbana, formerly of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Bolivar. She was born May 23, 1944, in Lebanon, Mo. to Charles Thomas and Liddie Aislee Gourley Jones, who preceded her in death. Shirley is survived by many dear friends. A graveside service and burial...
Laclede Record
BARBARA ANN (KING) FRIEDLY
Barbara Ann (King) Friedly was born in Lebanon, Missouri to Glynn and Sylva (Kathner) King on January 23, 1939. She went to Heaven with music in the background and family by her side in the early morning hours of December 1, 2022 in her Memory Care apartment at The Gardens at Barry Road. She was 83 years old.
Laclede Record
JOSHUA IRA OBERBECK
Joshua Ira Oberbeck, 37, of Marshfield, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2022. He was born July 11, 1985, in Springfield, Mo. to Jackie Oberbeck and Margaret (Kingston) Mayne. Joshua was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Harley and Marie Kingston and Ira and Etta Mae Oberbeck. He is...
Laclede Record
DANNY RAY HOUSTON
Danny Ray Houston, 67, of Lebanon, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. He is survived by two daughters, Brandy Shelter and her husband Greg, Danielle Olin and her husband Chris; one son, Aaron Kellner, all of Lebanon; four grandchildren; two sisters, Cathy Yates of Mangum, La.; Wilda MacDonald of Rayville, La.; two brothers, Gerald Houston of Bastrop, La. and Donnie Houston of Kansas City, Mo.
Laclede Record
Shop with a Cop serves 200 kids
2022 ended up being a landmark year for Lebanon Area Foundation’s (LAF) Community Cares. The county-wide giving program crossed the $2 million threshold this year, investing $2,128,491 to nearly 80 different area nonprofits in the last 21 years. Thursday, Dec. 8, Community Cares recognized the recipients of 2023 grants at a celebration event held at LifePoint Church in Lebanon. “This was a really big, celebratory milestone. In the past we were thankful to be able to raise $100,000 or even $110,000 in a year but this year, we were able to raise $140,000,” said Melinda Fries, LAF Administrator. For more on this story see the LCR.
Laclede Record
MILDRED OPAL THOMPSON
Mildred Opal Thompson, 75, of Nixa, formerly of Waynesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Nixa Nursing and Rehab. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyn Savage of Nixa; several nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services and burial for Mildred Opal...
Laclede Record
Golf Classic has raised more than $1 million for Lebanon charities over the years
What started out as a one-time fun golfing event has ended up being one of Laclede County’s longest lasting fundraising efforts. Since it began in 1998, the First State Community Bank (FSCB) Charity Golf Classic has now raised more than $1 million for Laclede County. Merri Hess, FSCB Charity Golf Classic Tournament Director, announced that this year’s 24th annual Golf Classic raised $28,000, which contributes to a total of more than $1 million. This yer’s proceeds were divided among local charities and organizations. A total 21 organizations that serve those in need of a hand up, children, families, senior citizens, people with disabilities, at-risk students, those needing intervention, animals and the sick received tournament funds. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
Laclede Record
Downtown Lebanon makes spirits bright
Christmas on Commercial had five blocks filled with family and friends enjoying a Christmas scene Friday, Dec. 9. The four-hour event featured baked goodies, hot chocolate, candy canes and plent of festivities making the annual Christmas celebration and holiday market a success. See the full story in the Dec. 14 edition of the LCR.
