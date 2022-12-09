ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyringham, MA

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

New market will be downtown Bennington’s 1st grocery store in a generation

One organizer hopes the Bennington Community Market, scheduled to open next month, will become a social center like the country store of olden days. “It’s where you went to get the news and meet friends,” he said. “Nothing builds community like food, and nothing works better to do that than local food.” Read the story on VTDigger here: New market will be downtown Bennington’s 1st grocery store in a generation.
BENNINGTON, VT
WSBS

Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?

Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Light Up 2022 Entry Deadline is Rapidly Approaching for Berkshire County Residents

As you have been on hearing on the radio and seeing online for nearly a month now, we along with our Berkshire County sister stations are giving four (4) Berkshire County residents the chance to win $250.00 each in holiday cash when you send us a photo of your Berkshire County home all lit up for the holidays. It's 'Light Up the Berkshires.' If you haven't submitted your entry, you don't want to wait much longer as the deadline for photo submissions is this Friday (Dec. 16) at 7 am. Once the clock strikes 7 am, the photo submission form will be removed from the webpage. So enter now by going here.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
CHELSEA, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $950,000 in Westfield

Christopher Oneill and Lita Chartrand bought the property at 29 Camelot Lane, Westfield, from Leslie C Blahut and Anna Blahut on Nov. 14, 2022, for $950,000 which works out to $171 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot. These...
WESTFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEN & NOW: The Berkshire Chalet

The 4-story Berkshire Chalet structure shown in the 1950s photograph above is located on Maple Avenue (Route 23) in Great Barrington. It was originally known as the Collins House (as shown in the 1880s photograph below). It was built 1853-1854 for Dr. Clarkson Collins (1821-18 81), one of the nation’s first gynecologists who opened an infirmary in New York for the treatment of “female diseases.”
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Boston

These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality

“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List

We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH

Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills and higher elevations in Hartford County and Fairfield County will likely see accumulations of over 4 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8. The rest of the state is expected to see snow to rain. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Moving Police Station to Berkshire Plaza

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Police Department will be moving into the old Juvenile Court almost two years after touting it as a potential station replacement. Mayor Jennifer Macksey informed the City Council on Tuesday night that she had signed an agreement with Scarafoni & Associates, owner of the Berkshire Plaza, to relocate the police force temporarily to the building off Main Street.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Springfield

Two people in the commonwealth claimed $100,000 lottery prizes each from two different scratch tickets on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. One of the $100,000 prizes claimed was from a “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket sold from a Kwik Pik in Springfield. There was just one winning “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket claimed on Monday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy