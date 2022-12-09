Read full article on original website
Winter Driving in MA Can be Tricky Without Snow Tires But Do You Legally Have to Have Them?
Winter driving in Massachusetts can always be a tricky challenge especially if you are new to the Bay State. Take Berkshire County, for example, we have plenty of steep and mountainous hills (Hairpin Turn rings a bell) and if you're not used to driving them in winter weather, it can be quite challenging if not downright dangerous.
Who(Or What) Owns The Most Land In Massachusetts?
I thought this would be an interesting idea to do a post about, fellow Berkshire County peeps. If you had to guess, who would you think would be the largest landowner in the Bay State?. I'll be honest, I had no idea myself, which was one of the main reasons...
New market will be downtown Bennington’s 1st grocery store in a generation
One organizer hopes the Bennington Community Market, scheduled to open next month, will become a social center like the country store of olden days. “It’s where you went to get the news and meet friends,” he said. “Nothing builds community like food, and nothing works better to do that than local food.” Read the story on VTDigger here: New market will be downtown Bennington’s 1st grocery store in a generation.
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Light Up 2022 Entry Deadline is Rapidly Approaching for Berkshire County Residents
As you have been on hearing on the radio and seeing online for nearly a month now, we along with our Berkshire County sister stations are giving four (4) Berkshire County residents the chance to win $250.00 each in holiday cash when you send us a photo of your Berkshire County home all lit up for the holidays. It's 'Light Up the Berkshires.' If you haven't submitted your entry, you don't want to wait much longer as the deadline for photo submissions is this Friday (Dec. 16) at 7 am. Once the clock strikes 7 am, the photo submission form will be removed from the webpage. So enter now by going here.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
Town hall meeting addresses housing conditions in Holyoke
The Tenants Union of western Massachusetts, along with Neighbor to Neighbor held a housing town hall meeting Monday night in Holyoke.
Sturbridge Police welcome new community resource dog
The Sturbridge Police Department has a new four-legged addition to the team, a Community Resource dog!
MassLive.com
Single-family residence sells for $950,000 in Westfield
Christopher Oneill and Lita Chartrand bought the property at 29 Camelot Lane, Westfield, from Leslie C Blahut and Anna Blahut on Nov. 14, 2022, for $950,000 which works out to $171 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot. These...
Free: A Berkshire County Musical Tradition Returns This Weekend
The holidays are here and Berkshire County has been loaded up with events to help get people in the spirit. With all of the events taking place over the past couple of weeks, one thing is for sure, nobody can complain that there isn't anything fun and festive to do.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke tenants pushing for better living conditions, housing affordability
Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 10 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
theberkshireedge.com
THEN & NOW: The Berkshire Chalet
The 4-story Berkshire Chalet structure shown in the 1950s photograph above is located on Maple Avenue (Route 23) in Great Barrington. It was originally known as the Collins House (as shown in the 1880s photograph below). It was built 1853-1854 for Dr. Clarkson Collins (1821-18 81), one of the nation’s first gynecologists who opened an infirmary in New York for the treatment of “female diseases.”
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Must-Visit Christmas Towns List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. And as we get ever so closer to Christmas, there are definitely some towns that can dress themselves up as some of the most beautiful Christmas towns you could be in. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Must-Visit Christmas Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Hill towns could see significant snow Thursday night
The hill towns in Berkshire County are forecasted to receive several inches of snow Thursday night.
Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills and higher elevations in Hartford County and Fairfield County will likely see accumulations of over 4 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8. The rest of the state is expected to see snow to rain. […]
Round 2: The Capital Region Is Days Away From Another 8″ Of Snow?
After a very mild November, December is finally bringing winter to Upstate New York. Over the weekend, the Capital Region received its first significant snow of the season. From now until April, it’s shovels out and windshield wipers left sticking up to avoid freezing. Love the snow or hate...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Moving Police Station to Berkshire Plaza
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Police Department will be moving into the old Juvenile Court almost two years after touting it as a potential station replacement. Mayor Jennifer Macksey informed the City Council on Tuesday night that she had signed an agreement with Scarafoni & Associates, owner of the Berkshire Plaza, to relocate the police force temporarily to the building off Main Street.
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Springfield
Two people in the commonwealth claimed $100,000 lottery prizes each from two different scratch tickets on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. One of the $100,000 prizes claimed was from a “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket sold from a Kwik Pik in Springfield. There was just one winning “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket claimed on Monday.
