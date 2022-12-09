Read full article on original website
Related
KFOX 14
San Antonio woman comes to El Paso to help migrants amid migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With many migrants sleeping on the streets due to the migrant crisis help is coming from all parts of Texas. A woman from San Antonio came to El Paso to help with the recent migrant arrivals. Sandra Grace Martinez has been in El Paso...
KFOX 14
Dangerous winter storms slam US with tornadoes, floods, heavy snow
WASHINGTON (TND) — A widespread winter storm system turned deadly Wednesday, spawning dangerous tornadoes across eastern parts of the U.S. while burying the upper Midwest in snow. A tornado watch remains in effect Wednesday night for the Gulf Coast region, including southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southwest Alabama and parts...
KFOX 14
Nearly 100 migrants seen at El Paso airport waiting for their flights amid crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Around 80 to 100 migrants were seen waiting for their flights at the El Paso International Airport on Monday. “I’m here waiting for my flight that leaves tomorrow at 6 a-m," said a migrant at the airport. According to our crew, migrants were...
KFOX 14
County: More than 18K migrants processed since Oct. 10; looking to expand resources
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County said it has processed more than 18,000 migrants since it opened its Migrant Support Services Center and it is making adjustments to process more individuals. The Migrant Support Services Center, which opened on Oct. 10, works directly with migrants and their...
Comments / 0