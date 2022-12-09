CNN — The Ford F-150 Lightning was named MotorTrend's 2023 Truck of the Year on Tuesday, making it the second electric pickup in a row to win that award. MotorTrend's panel of judges lauded the F-150 Lightning as "the best-riding, best-handling, and best-driving F-150 yet." Unlike other versions of the F-150, the Lightning has independent rear suspension instead of a solid axle connecting the back wheels. That tends to make for a smoother ride and better handling in curves.

