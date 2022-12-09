Read full article on original website
Ford F-150 Lightning named MotorTrend Truck of the Year, the second electric pickup in a row
CNN — The Ford F-150 Lightning was named MotorTrend's 2023 Truck of the Year on Tuesday, making it the second electric pickup in a row to win that award. MotorTrend's panel of judges lauded the F-150 Lightning as "the best-riding, best-handling, and best-driving F-150 yet." Unlike other versions of the F-150, the Lightning has independent rear suspension instead of a solid axle connecting the back wheels. That tends to make for a smoother ride and better handling in curves.
An electric scooter company just pulled off Russia's only IPO of the year
CNN — An electric scooter service just became the only company to pull off an initial public offering in Russia this year. Whoosh, which made its debut on Wednesday, said that it had raised 2.1 billion rubles ($32.6 million) through the listing, giving it a valuation of 20.6 billion rubles ($320 million).
Investors are hoping for the economic tide to turn. The wait may soon be over
CNN — It's been a harrowing year for markets and investors are tired. Months of sky-rocketing inflation and interest rates, the peaks and troughs of unpredictable economic data, churning geopolitical chaos and warning sirens of imminent recession were enough to make even the most hardened trader weary. But a...
Tesla shares fall as investors bash Musk's Twitter focus
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) shares extended declines to hit their lowest level in more than two years on Wednesday, as investors including a "fanboy" of CEO Elon Musk lashed out at Musk's distraction from the electric car company following his buy of Twitter.
How the Fed could do a smaller rate hike and still upset markets
CNN — The Federal Reserve is expected to respond to persistently high inflation by hiking interest rates half a point on Wednesday. That will mark its seventh and final painful hike of the year, albeit a smaller one than the last four historically high three-quarter point increases. But the...
Inflation may be easing, but grocery prices are still way up
CNN — Once again, food inflation is outpacing overall inflation. In the year through November, food got 10.6% more expensive, with grocery prices rising 12% and menu prices jumping 8.5%, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. In that same period, overall inflation rose 7.1%.
Binance withdrawals jump to $3 billion in 24 hours, research firm says
CNN — Investors withdrew as much as $3 billion from Binance on Tuesday, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen, as the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange confronted investor jitters amid a deluge of negative headlines about the industry. Andrew Thurman, content lead for Nansen, told CNN that at its peak,...
OJ prices are rising: Florida orange production expected to fall to lowest level in over 80 years
CNN — The combination of extreme weather and a disease impacting citrus fruit is expected to drive down Florida's orange crop to its lowest level since before World War II, shrinking the state's already dwindling supply and promising to send orange juice prices even higher. In the 2022-2023 season,...
