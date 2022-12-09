ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WRAL

Ford F-150 Lightning named MotorTrend Truck of the Year, the second electric pickup in a row

CNN — The Ford F-150 Lightning was named MotorTrend's 2023 Truck of the Year on Tuesday, making it the second electric pickup in a row to win that award. MotorTrend's panel of judges lauded the F-150 Lightning as "the best-riding, best-handling, and best-driving F-150 yet." Unlike other versions of the F-150, the Lightning has independent rear suspension instead of a solid axle connecting the back wheels. That tends to make for a smoother ride and better handling in curves.
WRAL

An electric scooter company just pulled off Russia's only IPO of the year

CNN — An electric scooter service just became the only company to pull off an initial public offering in Russia this year. Whoosh, which made its debut on Wednesday, said that it had raised 2.1 billion rubles ($32.6 million) through the listing, giving it a valuation of 20.6 billion rubles ($320 million).
Reuters

Tesla shares fall as investors bash Musk's Twitter focus

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) shares extended declines to hit their lowest level in more than two years on Wednesday, as investors including a "fanboy" of CEO Elon Musk lashed out at Musk's distraction from the electric car company following his buy of Twitter.
WRAL

How the Fed could do a smaller rate hike and still upset markets

CNN — The Federal Reserve is expected to respond to persistently high inflation by hiking interest rates half a point on Wednesday. That will mark its seventh and final painful hike of the year, albeit a smaller one than the last four historically high three-quarter point increases. But the...
WRAL

Inflation may be easing, but grocery prices are still way up

CNN — Once again, food inflation is outpacing overall inflation. In the year through November, food got 10.6% more expensive, with grocery prices rising 12% and menu prices jumping 8.5%, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. In that same period, overall inflation rose 7.1%.
WRAL

Binance withdrawals jump to $3 billion in 24 hours, research firm says

CNN — Investors withdrew as much as $3 billion from Binance on Tuesday, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen, as the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange confronted investor jitters amid a deluge of negative headlines about the industry. Andrew Thurman, content lead for Nansen, told CNN that at its peak,...

