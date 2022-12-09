Read full article on original website
How freshmen year can make or break a student's chance to graduate high school on time
Educators say the most crucial year in any student’s education is their freshman year of high school. It can easily make or break their chances to graduate. During the 2007-2008 school year, Oregon High School freshmen finished with 273 semester Fs. That’s bad. And it’s an even bigger problem when you realize that those 273 Fs came from a freshman class of only 130 students.
