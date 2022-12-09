Educators say the most crucial year in any student’s education is their freshman year of high school. It can easily make or break their chances to graduate. During the 2007-2008 school year, Oregon High School freshmen finished with 273 semester Fs. That’s bad. And it’s an even bigger problem when you realize that those 273 Fs came from a freshman class of only 130 students.

