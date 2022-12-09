Read full article on original website
Kiwanis Club of Zanesville Hosts Christmas Party
ZANESVILLE, Oh – 70 local students were given a little extra holiday cheer today. The Kiwanis Club of Zanesville hosted their annual Christmas party today at the West Muskingum Booster Hall. Schools across the area invited children in need this holiday season to the party and those kids were...
Veteran teacher gives to others and receives the same love back
NELSONVILLE – Mike Deley is a veteran teacher from Mansfield, Ohio. Some of the most important things to him are his family and giving to others. When those two aspects combine, Deley is filled with joy. He loves and appreciates his students, wife, children and grandchildren with all of his heart. He currently teaches the Business Ownership program at Tri-County Career Center and High School. Some of Deley’s favorite moments...
The City of Zanesville is Hosting a Blood Drive in Honor of a Tragic Industrial Accident
ZANESVILLE, oh – On November 30th there was a tragic industrial accident on interstate 70. The accident brought most of the city of Zanesville to a standstill. Stephanie Winland, an employee at the Zanesville Community Development Department, reached out to the wife of the industrial worker who was injured in the accident. She said her husband needed more than 30 units of blood after the accident and encouraged people to donate blood. Out of respect of the family and her wishes, the city of Zanesville is hosting a blood drive on December 28th.
Law Enforcement Spreads Holiday Cheer
Law enforcement in the area got to connect with children in our community as they took part in the making of a happy holiday. The Fraternal Order of Police took part in this year’s Shop with a Cop program. Each child had a budget of $125.00. They walked the aisles of the Wal-Mart North. This year 33 children were assisted.
Dog of The Week: Meet Hardy
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves to go on walks and has his nose on the ground when walking. Meet Hardy, he’s a three-year-old Beagle who is already neutered, does well with kids and other dogs and rides well in the car.
The Diamonds Performing in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, OH – If you’ve got all your holiday shopping done and are looking for some festive fun this weekend, head down to Secrest Auditorium and see The Diamonds in concert. For the first time ever, the classic Canadian-based rock and roll group, known for their music on...
Joan M. Leasure
Joan M. Leasure 90, of Zanesville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday December 14, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center. She was born in Canal Winchester, Ohio to the late Walter and Margaret E. Burnett Diehr. Joan was employed by The Brush Pottery Company for 15 years, Graham & McClelland Law Firm and retired from The Carr Center. She was a member the Muskingum County Genealogical Society, where she previously held many offices and Friends of the Library. Joan enjoyed genealogy and has traced her ancestry back for many centuries. Her greatest joys were helping The Carr Center with their cake auction and spending time with her family.
Marianna Hagan
Marianna L. Hagan, 89 of Primrose Care Center, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville. Hanna was born on May 6, 1933 in Blue Rock, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Earl and Bernice (Jackson) Sheperd. Hanna is a member of the...
Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm
Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
Saundra “Jo” Chattos
Saundra “Jo” Chattos, 72, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born February 11, 1950, in Zanesville to the late Thomas Frederick and Elizabeth Faye King Fenton. Jo enjoyed many years in retail security with Hart’s Department Stores as well as JC Penney. She concluded her career with Med Ben Health Insurance. Jo enjoyed playing Euchre with the “Card Club”, gardening and tending to her flowerbeds. She was best known as a Master Quilter to those she met at local bazaars.
Bret Berkfield
Brent “BB” Berkfield, 71, of Zanesville passed at 10:25 P.M. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at home. He was born on Monday, February 5, 1951 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Donald L. Berkfield and Margaret Scholl Berkfield Tanner. Brent was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated...
Jeffrey Careins
Jeffrey Careins, 67 of Coshocton, passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2022 at Coshocton Regional Medical Center Emergency Room. Jeff was born in Zanesville on September 11, 1955. He is the son of the late Opal (Cornell) Careins Hiles and Zail Careins. He retired in 2018 from Nikko’s Services in Zanesville and Coshocton.
Carr Center Plans for Expansion
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – During the pandemic, families were drawn closer and some parents recognized childhood development issues and adult care services that needed special attention. The Carr Center is an organization that addresses some of the needs that can make all the difference in a family’s quality of life....
Emerson L. Founds
Emerson Founds, 94, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Oaks at Northpointe. Emerson was born March 25, 1928 to the late Joie and Elsie (Barton) Founds, in Akron, Ohio. In addition to his parents, Emerson is also preceded in death by his son, Donald Founds; granddaughter, Melissa Founds; and siblings, Lillian (Gene) Shaw, Weldon (Rosemary) Founds, Leah (Bill) McCurdy, Virgil Founds and Garrett Founds.
Holiday Tips for Battling Addictive Behavior
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The holidays bring happiness and joy for many but for others it can bring depression and anxiety. Muskingum Behavioral Health CEO Yolanda Taylor explained how the holidays can affect people differently and trigger relapses into drug or alcohol addiction. “The main thing about addiction in the...
OUZ Promotes Regional Campus Tuition Value
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio University Zanesville regional campus offers an Ohio University education at an affordable cost, and for some, that can make earning a college degree possible. Ohio University Zanesville Manager of Communication and External Relations Heather Sands Davis talked about the affordability of attending a regional...
7 December openings + closings in Columbus
Find five local openings + two upcoming closings in Columbus, Ohio that were announced in December 2022.
John M. Warne
John Michael Warne, 63, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. He was born March 15, 1959, in Zanesville to Darrell and Linda Williams Warne. He was a 1977 graduate of Maysville High School. For 42 years he was a baker at Darrell’s Donuts and the last 20 years was the owner. John enjoyed camping, boating, collecting Corvette’s and cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes. He will be missed by many special friends and customers.
Paul Kent Nichols
(Paul) Kent Nichols, 72, of Roseville, Ohio passed away at 3:16 PM, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville with his family by his side. He was born October 17, 1950 in Morgan County, the son of the late Paul and Velma (nee: Parsons) Nichols. Kent...
Bobby Lee Rice
Bobby Lee Rice, 74, of White Cottage, passed away after a short illness on Dec. 13, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Dec. 19, 1947 in Pikeville, Kentucky, a son of the late William Luke and Mary Irene (Holland) Rice. Bobby was very involved in AA, helping many people over a 41 year period and loved to ride his motorcycle. He was retired from Neff Trucking. In his retirement he became very good friends with the Adamsville Amish. He is survived by his wife Janice Parrill Rice. His children Randy (Sue) Wolff, Melanie (Jamie) Smith, Robby Rice, Robin Stephens, and Heather (Dana) Grimm. 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.One sister Joann Norman. Numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Gene Rice. One grandson Jeffrey Wolff. One granddaughter Tammy Smith. Two great-granddaughters Raelynn and Willow Wolff. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m Friday December 16, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Fred Martin officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
