Bobby Lee Rice, 74, of White Cottage, passed away after a short illness on Dec. 13, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Dec. 19, 1947 in Pikeville, Kentucky, a son of the late William Luke and Mary Irene (Holland) Rice. Bobby was very involved in AA, helping many people over a 41 year period and loved to ride his motorcycle. He was retired from Neff Trucking. In his retirement he became very good friends with the Adamsville Amish. He is survived by his wife Janice Parrill Rice. His children Randy (Sue) Wolff, Melanie (Jamie) Smith, Robby Rice, Robin Stephens, and Heather (Dana) Grimm. 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.One sister Joann Norman. Numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Gene Rice. One grandson Jeffrey Wolff. One granddaughter Tammy Smith. Two great-granddaughters Raelynn and Willow Wolff. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m Friday December 16, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Fred Martin officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

WHITE COTTAGE, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO