Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
Despite cooling US housing market, Florida still top spot for Americans looking to move: study
Nearly 25% of U.S. homebuyers are looking to move out of their current metro areas, with many people turning their attention to cities in Florida as their next place to call home, according to a new study. "The U.S. housing market has cooled significantly during the second half of 2022...
fox29.com
Lost boaters who departed from Cape May rescued by tanker off coast of Delaware
CAPE MAY, N.J. - Two lost boaters who set sail from Cape May to Florida were found safely by a tanker ship off the coast of Delaware on Tuesday, officials say. The United States Coast Guard said the 30-foot Catalina sailboat named 'Atrevida II' set sail from Cape May en route to Marathon, Florida with two aboard.
fox29.com
Deaths of 2 brothers-in-law found in New Jersey garage believed to be accidental, police say
Family members identified the victims as Lloyd Campbell and Allen Nichols, and said the pair operated a family towing company from the property and worked as mechanics. Prosecutor's say preliminary information has lead them to believe the victims deaths were accidental and may have been caused by carbon monoxide exposure.
fox29.com
B-2 'stealth' bomber damaged after emergency landing at Missouri base
WHITEMAN AFB, Mo. - One of the U.S. Air Force’s few stealth bombers caught fire after an emergency landing at its home base in Missouri over the weekend, the military announced Monday. According to a brief statement by the 509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at Whiteman Air Force...
fox29.com
'Seusspicious-looking' passenger causes HOV driver to be cited
AVONDALE, Ariz. - A "Seusspicious-looking" passenger was caught in the HOV lane on I-10 in the Phoenix area end authorities are warning inflatable holiday decorations don't count as another person in your car. The driver was on I-10 near Avondale Boulevard for an early morning commute with an inflatable Grinch...
fox29.com
West Whiteland police trying to locate bathroom where people may have been secretly filmed
EXTON, Pa. - Police in Chester County are trying to pinpoint which public bathroom they say a man filmed unsuspecting people inside over the summer. The West Whiteland Police Department shared photos of the bathroom and said the suspect is accused of doing the same thing inside a food court bathroom at Exton Mall.
fox29.com
South Jersey Christmas tree farm selling $20 trees as owner battles incurable disease
MULLICA TWP, N.J. - A South Jersey Christmas tree farm is selling its trees at a discount this holiday season as its owner battles an incurable disease. Lanza's Farm in Mullica Township is run by Richard Lanza, a third generation tree farmer. For years, Richard has helped his customers choose from a variety of tree that cover the 20 acre property.
fox29.com
Spectacular wave-like clouds form over Wyoming mountains
BIG HORN, Wyoming - Some spectacular cloud formations in Wyoming were so inviting you could almost surf them. In Big Horn earlier this month, Rachel Gordon captured photos of the breaking ocean waves known as Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. The rare phenomenon results from air moving in the same direction at two...
Comments / 0