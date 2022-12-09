Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Michigan State commit Jaelon Barbarin breaks down his decision
West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade athlete Jaelon Barbarin announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at Michigan State. Barbarin spent the last two weekend’s on the road visiting Washington State and then Michigan State this past weekend. He told us it was a tough call but just felt like the Spartans were the better all around fit.
247Sports
Pair of Penn State commits, top target enter Top247 rankings
Tuesday was a successful day for Penn State when it came to the latest Top247 rankings, as Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing offensive tackle J'ven Williams officially became a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. It was also a noteworthy day for a pair of other Penn State commits and one of the...
247Sports
LOOK: Michigan football adds murals to team facilities commemorating 2021, 2022 Big Ten Championships
Going 25-2, winning two straight Big Ten titles and making two straight College Football Playoff appearances, the Michigan football team has put together arguably its best two-year stretch since winning consecutive national titles in 1947-48. And slowly, the walls inside the Wolverines' team facilities are starting to show it. Wednesday...
247Sports
Transfer safety Reggie Pearson talks first offers
Texas Tech safety transfer Reggie Pearson talks about his offers from Michigan State and Mississippi State.
Instant Reaction: Hawkeyes land Michigan tight end transfer Erick All
Iowa continues to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal for immediate upgrades. On Wednesday morning, Michigan tight end Erick All announced that he would be transferring to the Hawkeyes for next season. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to discuss what went into All committing, what it means behind the scenes, other targets around Iowa right now and how All's presence could help get Iowa back to where they want to be.
247Sports
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
247Sports
Wolverines trending for top target on 247Sports Crystal Ball
With all four predictions currently in their favor, Michigan is in control of the 247Sports Crystal Ball for 2023 three-star defensive lineman Roderick Pierce. The Wolverines have made a strong push for the Chicago (IL) product over the last couple of months and they could be in a position to beat Illinois and Texas among others for his verbal commitment.
247Sports
BREAKING: Michigan gets commitment from DL Roderick Pierce
Michigan has received a commitment from Chicago Brother Rice defensive lineman Roderick Pierce. Pierce was committed to Wisconsin when the Wolverines offered in the fall, but once he re-opened his recruitment, they held off challenges from Illinois, Texas and others. "The reason I chose Michigan is because of the combination...
247Sports
Michigan State lands speedy 2023 California RB Jaelon Barbarin
Simi Valley, (CA) three-star running back Jaelon Barbarin was a top priority on recruiting board for Michigan State running backs coach Effrem Reed and after wrapping up his official visit this weekend, the California back with elite speed is now a Spartan.
247Sports
List of players available for Penn State bowl media day
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Premium Paramount+ subscription now included.Now there are even more reasons to become a 247Sports VIP member. The Paramount+ premium plan (a $99.99 annual value) is also included with your 247Sports VIP membership at no extra charge and no hidden fees, giving even more value to your membership.
Comments / 1