Iowa continues to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal for immediate upgrades. On Wednesday morning, Michigan tight end Erick All announced that he would be transferring to the Hawkeyes for next season. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to discuss what went into All committing, what it means behind the scenes, other targets around Iowa right now and how All's presence could help get Iowa back to where they want to be.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO