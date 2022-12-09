ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

New Michigan State commit Jaelon Barbarin breaks down his decision

West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade athlete Jaelon Barbarin announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at Michigan State. Barbarin spent the last two weekend’s on the road visiting Washington State and then Michigan State this past weekend. He told us it was a tough call but just felt like the Spartans were the better all around fit.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Pair of Penn State commits, top target enter Top247 rankings

Tuesday was a successful day for Penn State when it came to the latest Top247 rankings, as Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing offensive tackle J'ven Williams officially became a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. It was also a noteworthy day for a pair of other Penn State commits and one of the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Instant Reaction: Hawkeyes land Michigan tight end transfer Erick All

Iowa continues to utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal for immediate upgrades. On Wednesday morning, Michigan tight end Erick All announced that he would be transferring to the Hawkeyes for next season. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to discuss what went into All committing, what it means behind the scenes, other targets around Iowa right now and how All's presence could help get Iowa back to where they want to be.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard

On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Wolverines trending for top target on 247Sports Crystal Ball

With all four predictions currently in their favor, Michigan is in control of the 247Sports Crystal Ball for 2023 three-star defensive lineman Roderick Pierce. The Wolverines have made a strong push for the Chicago (IL) product over the last couple of months and they could be in a position to beat Illinois and Texas among others for his verbal commitment.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan gets commitment from DL Roderick Pierce

Michigan has received a commitment from Chicago Brother Rice defensive lineman Roderick Pierce. Pierce was committed to Wisconsin when the Wolverines offered in the fall, but once he re-opened his recruitment, they held off challenges from Illinois, Texas and others. "The reason I chose Michigan is because of the combination...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

List of players available for Penn State bowl media day

To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Premium Paramount+ subscription now included.Now there are even more reasons to become a 247Sports VIP member. The Paramount+ premium plan (a $99.99 annual value) is also included with your 247Sports VIP membership at no extra charge and no hidden fees, giving even more value to your membership.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy