Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering
After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
A former Florida congressman is arrested on charges of lobbying for Venezuela
A newly unsealed grand jury indictment alleges that former Rep. David Rivera, a well-connected Florida Republican, illegally acted on Venezuela's behalf.
"Corruption": Democrats sound the alarm on alleged Trump pardon bribery scheme
Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
A federal judge on Friday declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with subpoena demanding that he return all classified documents he still had in his possession.
The Law That Led To Trump’s Family Separation Crisis Has A Racist History. Now These Attorneys Are Fighting Against It In Court.
“We regularly see people who receive years in prison for what is essentially glorified trespassing.”
Missouri man in prison nearly 30 years for murder two others confessed to seeking freedom
St. Louis — A hearing begins Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned of a Missouri man who's spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people later confessed to committing. Lamar Johnson has long maintained his innocence, and...
Ex-congressman indicted in probe of Venezuelan influence
Former Republican Rep. David Rivera of Florida was arrested in Atlanta on Monday on federal charges that include failing to register as a foreign agent and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the Department of Justice.
Fake psychic and her partner sentenced to federal prison for "family curse" fraud
A South Florida woman claiming to be a psychic has been sentenced to federal prison along with her partner for orchestrating a "family curse, fortune telling and swindling a victim out of more than $3 million," prosecutors announced Thursday. The fraud ran for several years and only ended after the...
Judge declines DoJ request to hold Trump team in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago papers subpoena
A federal judge in Washington DC declined to hold Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court as the Department of Justice had requested at a court hearing on Friday, ABC News first reported.The judge instead urged the Justice Department and the Trump legal team to resolve the dispute themselves.Judge Beryl Howell was asked by prosecutors to hold the former president’s team in contempt over their failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump’s custodian of records.Friday’s proceedings were under seal and not public, despite lawyers for...
Special counsel Smith has subpoenaed officials in all 7 states targeted by Trump allies in 2020 election
Special counsel Jack Smith has issued a subpoena to local officials in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, for information related to the 2020 election, a spokesperson for the county told CNN.
‘Prevent history from repeating itself.’ Rep. Torres pushes for fire safety bill in wake of Twin Parks fire
Rep. Ritchie Torres says Bronx residents will benefit greatly from the U.S. Fire Administration Act, as the borough has been home to some of the deadliest fires across our city.
Former President Trump's office could be held in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago documents probe: reports
The Department of Justice requested a U.S. District Court Judge hold Donald Trump's office in contempt of court for failing to comply with order to return all classified documents.
Trump team to make plea for immunity in three Jan. 6 lawsuits
Lawyers for Donald Trump will make the case on Wednesday that the former president should be immune from liability with regard to three civil lawsuits in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Second Oath Keepers sedition trial presents new challenges for prosecutors
One week after the historic seditious conspiracy conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, federal prosecutors will try to once again prove that other members of the far-right militia were planning to violently stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election.
House approves removal of bust of Supreme Court justice who wrote Dred Scott decision, protecting slavery
The House has approved the removal from the Capitol of the bust of former Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney, who wrote the infamous Dred Scott Supreme Court decision denying African Americans U.S. citizenship and protecting the institution of slavery. The measure, passed by a voice vote Wednesday afternoon, directs the...
Biden administration considers extending asylum option to Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti: Report
The Biden administration is considering plans to extend an asylum program that applies to Venezuela to Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti as well.
Indictment: Rivera, codefendant signed contract to work on Venezuela's behalf
MIAMI - Law enforcement officers arrested former Miami Congressman David Rivera Monday in Atlanta, Georgia, where he made his initial court appearance before a federal magistrate judge. On November 16, 2022, Rivera was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in the Southern District of Florida. According to the 34-page document, former Republican congressman and his former political consultant Esther Nuhfer negotiated on behalf of the Venezuelan government - without disclosing it to the US government or officials they met with. That's the reason they are accused of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by lobbying...
MySanAntonio
Justice Department tried to hide report warning that private border wall in Texas could collapse
This article is co-published with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. A private border wall built along the Rio Grande in South Texas could collapse during extreme flooding, according to a federally commissioned inspection report that the government sought to keep secret for more than a year.
Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg gets 11 years as probe into congressman stalls, sources say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Greenberg, the former Florida tax collector who sources say agreed to cooperate in the federal probe into his one-time close associate, Rep. Matt Gaetz, was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to crimes ranging from wire fraud to sex trafficking a minor.
