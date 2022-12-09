ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Grizzly bear family stops by Bison Range in Montana

By Jill Valley
KPAX
KPAX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYDiQ_0jdBZEzb00

The CSKT Bison Range had a surprise visit from a grizzly bear family earlier this week.

Bison Range staff member Alex Moran shot a video of a sow grizzly and her cubs making their way up Headquarters Ridge just behind the Visitors Center on Tuesday.

Watch the extended video of the grizzly bears below

EXTENDED VIDEO: Grizzly bear family stops by Bison Range

You may be wondering shouldn't these bears be in hibernation? Well, that's not always the case. We reached out to Jamie Jonkel with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks who is the bear specialist for the Missoula area.

He said there are still a few grizzlies out and about and some won't den until the last week of December. That's the same for a handful of black bears as well.

