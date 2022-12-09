Read full article on original website
Multiple south Alabama schools receive scam active shooter phone call
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple schools in the WKRG News 5 viewing area have received scam phone calls about “active shooter scam phone calls.” Officers with multiple agencies have responded to these calls and say there is no threat to any of the schools. Schools that received this call include Flomaton High School, Charles Henderson […]
A teacher of the year is now a Golden Apple winner
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Carey Arensberg has quite a following in her classroom—but also on the social media platform Tic-Toc. “It was very unexpected but it’s opened up a lot of good opportunities and it’s helped us a lot in here,” she said. How many followers? “I think like 435 thousand or something (laughs) It’s […]
Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
WKRG
Bryant Pleasant of LeFlore High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.75 GPA, is on the AHSAA Leadership Council, the Mobile County Junior City Council, a LeFlore 4-year Honor Student and a member of the SGA. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays linebacker on the Football Team, second...
Top quarterbacks featured in this week’s North-South All-Star football game in Mobile
Less than a week after the Alabama and Mississippi All-Stars squared off in Mobile, the North and South All-Stars will do the same. The state of Alabama’s top seniors will tangle at 7 p.m. Friday at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. It’s the third straight year USA has hosted the annual game.
WALA-TV FOX10
Saraland’s Ryan Williams named First & 10 Player of the Year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland’s sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams was named First & 10 Player of the Year at the annual Player of the Year Banquet Monday night. The banquet, held at Moe’s Original BBQ in Mobile, featured eleven of the best players in the state, all of whom won a Player of the Week award throughout the season.
utv44.com
Wednesday early closures and early dismissals due to weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — EARLY CLOSURES WEDNESDAY:. Baldwin Co schools cancel all after school activities for today. After School Childcare will continues as normal. Bishop State campuses will close at 1 p.m. today, Wed., Dec. 14 due to the threat of severe weather. All athletic & evening events are also canceled.
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q opening a beachhead in south Alabama
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q, a chain that has spread into five other states since its founding in Birmingham in 1985, will hold a grand opening Tuesday for its first location in Lower Alabama. Officials of the city of Foley will join Jim ‘N Nick’s President Brian Lyman...
Jackson, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Clarke County High School basketball team will have a game with Jackson High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.
utv44.com
Some area schools included in wave of 'hoax' threats
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Investigators are working to track down the person who is making threatening calls to schools across the state. St. Michael High School, Bay Minette Elementary, and Flomaton City Schools were among the schools receiving calls today reporting an active shooter. Police responded to each school....
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Process of A Mobile, AL Truck Accident Lawsuit
In Alabama, truck accidents that involve delivery trucks, tractor-trailers, and other commercial-type of vehicles, can cause complex injuries and, in certain circumstances, they may even lead to someone’s death. If you or your loved one has been involved in an Alabama truck accident, the law allows for an injured individual to file for compensation and seek a recovery for their damages.
Mike Leach’s connection to Daphne
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout his coaching career, Mike Leach coached against Alabama football teams several times. However, Leach’s connection to the state of Alabama went deeper than that. Leach, head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, died Monday night after suffering a heart attack in Starkville, Mississippi over the weekend. Through all of the […]
WEAR
Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin schools cancel after-school activities Wednesday
Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin school districts have canceled after-school extracurricular activities Wednesday afternoon due to possible severe weather. Escambia County Public Schools and Santa Rosa County Schools says this includes all practices, games, and extracurricular activities. Okaloosa County Schools says its cancellations are for all activities scheduled for...
South Alabama flips 3-star running back Jarvis Durr from Louisiana Tech
South Alabama on Tuesday landed a 2023 football verbal commitment from Jarvis Durr, a running back from Brandon (Miss.) High School. Durr, rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, had been committed to Louisiana Tech since June. However, he announced Tuesday he was flipping to the Jaguars and is “officially done” with his recruitment.
Missing & endangered 81-year-old woman: Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Crestview area, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shirley Carolyn Wise, 81, was last seen in the area of James Lee Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. on […]
Safety concerns come as pistol permit laws relax in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In just about three weeks Alabama will be one of a growing number of states that no longer requires a pistol permit for carrying a concealed handgun. “Constitutional Carry” was championed by 2nd Amendment absolutists but some in law enforcement –who also support private gun ownership –worry this could make people […]
WPMI
Prichard takes action after NBC 15 report
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. On Tuesday we told you about missing manhole covers and the safety issues they present in Prichard. A community activist who alerted us to the problem told us he counted 11 missing in his neighborhood off New Bay Bridge Road. After our report aired,...
Former Mississippi State lineman Reed Buys transferring to South Alabama
Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Reed Buys has committed to South Alabama as a Division I transfer, he announced on Monday. Buys (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) played in two games the last three seasons for the Bulldogs. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, and committed after visiting Mobile over the weekend.
Different look for Hank Aaron Stadium this holiday season
If you've driven along I-65 this year, you may have noticed the annual light show at Hank Aaron stadium isn't there.
Looking ahead to 2023: Events happening in Mobile in January
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With 2022 quickly coming to a close the City of Mobile has started planning events for 2023. There are already many events scheduled including some LoDa Artwalks, musical performances and community events. The calendar of events for January 2023 is already getting full. Here’s what’s on the list: Event Date Time […]
