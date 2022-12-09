Read full article on original website
‘Really upset’ Matt Lauer ‘withdrawn’ from friends after Katie Couric diss
Former friends of Matt Lauer are seeing less and less of the disgraced newsman. Five years after his ousting from NBC’s “Today” show — as well as the release of former co-host Katie Couric’s memoir “Going There” in 2021 — Lauer, 64, has “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year.” A source told People recently that the embattled talk show host “was really upset” by Couric’s book. “She shared their private text messages and she semi-slammed him. It made him lose trust.” The insider added, “His level of trust has just diminished with a lot of people he considered friends and...
Al Roker’s daughter jokes about ‘mental breakdown’ amid dad’s rehospitalization
Al Roker’s daughter Leila joked about looking “mental breakdown chic” amid the “Today” show weatherman’s rehospitalization. The 24-year-old shared an Instagram Story selfie Wednesday that showed her sitting in an orange chair in front of a sign that read, “Nominate an Extraordinary Nurse.” Leila captioned the solemn snap with an upside-down happy face, writing, “it’s giving mental breakdown chic.” The American University of Paris student went on to thank her “wonderful friends and family” for reaching out amid her father’s ongoing health scare. “We really appreciate it,” she wrote. While Leila’s mother, Deborah Roberts, has remained silent on social media, she did respond to a...
Why Savannah Guthrie Isn’t on ‘Today Show’ This Week
Savannah Guthrie, where are you? After being absent from The Today Show since Nov. 28, the anchor revealed yesterday (Nov. 30) that she would not be co-hosting the annual Rockefeller Tree Lighting Ceremony due to the “flu or something.”. Viewers were concerned about Guthrie’s absence after recent rumors of...
Al Roker Released from Hospital After Second Health Scare as ‘Today’ Co-Workers Celebrate
Al Roker is home again after two hospital stays in the past month. The Today Show star shared on social media yesterday (Dec. 8) that he has been discharged and is back with his family, posting a cheerful selfie to Instagram to mark the occasion. The meteorologist grinned for the camera in his latest post, which featured a photo of himself, plus another snap of him and his wife, journalist Deborah Roberts, and a third of Roberts, Roker and their daughter, Leila. He captioned the images, “Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers.” Roker’s...
Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
For Al Roker, family is everything. The Today weather anchor first became a father in 1987 when his daughter Courtney, 35 – whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell — was born. Following his divorce from Bell in 1994, Roker wed Deborah Roberts in 1995 and the couple went on to have two children together: daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 20.
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Decades of love! Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have been together for more than 20 years after initially meeting on the set of the Today show. “It was funny [because] we were in the ‘friend zone,’” the Today meteorologist recalled of romancing his now-wife, an NBC correspondent, during a February 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We were friends […]
ETOnline.com
Hoda Kotb Gives Update on Al Roker After He Is Rushed Back to Hospital Due to 'Complications'
Al Roker's Today show co-hosts are wishing him the best after his return to the hospital. At the start of Thursday's show, Hoda Kotb addressed the 68-year-old weatherman's absence both from the NBC morning show and from Wednesday's annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York City. "Due...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show's dancing DJ, dies at 40
Longtime "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at the age of 40
TODAY.com
Al Roker gives thanks for well wishes amid his hospital stay
Al Roker is staying optimistic that he will hopefully be leaving the hospital soon. The TODAY weatherman said as much in an Instagram post he shared on Dec. 8. “Hopefully coming home soon but when your spirit sags a bit, you get to see that and recharge,” he captioned a photo of an orange sky set against city buildings. “God Bless you all for all the prayers and well wishes for me and my family.”
wonderwall.com
Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital one day after his release, plus more news
Al Roker's health problems continue as co-stars gear up for tree-lighting. Al Roker's recovery from the blood clots that recently left him hospitalized isn't over quite yet. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), Page Six reported the "Today" weather guru was rushed back to the hospital in an ambulance the day after he was released following treatment for blood clots in his leg and lungs. "Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving," an eyewitness told the outlet. "His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved." Al, 68, was slated to be replaced by Mario Lopez at Wednesday's annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center, according to the event page. Last week, he missed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade for the first time in 27 years, as he was still under the care of his doctors. But as he told fans on Instagram at the time, he was able to leave the hospital and join his family for the holiday dinner at home. He's been away from the "Today" show for four weeks because of his latest health issues, though. A source told Page Six Al has remained hospitalized since his return last week.
EW.com
The Voice finale recap: A new winner is crowned
Last night, finalists Morgan Myles, bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape gave their closing arguments as to why they deserve to take the The Voice title. Those arguments in the form of song were … well, a mixed bag. One of the big questions heading into the final results show of the season is if Team Blake's three remaining artists are going to split the vote to make way for a Team Camila or Team Legend win or will tonight give us Blake Shelton's ninth win as coach? Only time will tell and you can be sure The Voice is going to take its sweet time before revealing the new winner. In the meantime, we're being treated to a ton of musical performances, including duets with each of the Top Five artists and their respective coach.
Al Roker Hospitalized Again
Nearly a week after Al Roker was released from the hospital after discovering blood clots in his leg and lungs, the TODAY anchor is once again being hospitalized. During Today’s broadcast on Thursday, Hoda Kotb announced the news about Al Roker’s recent health situation. While speaking about the lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree, Kotb stated, “It was wonderful hosting the celebration, but, of course, we all wished that Al could’ve been with us. But, due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”
EW.com
Scarlett Johansson felt 'groomed' by Hollywood while playing 'object of desire' roles at age 18
Scarlett Johansson has revealed frustrations about her early career in Hollywood, as she felt prematurely forced into the role of a blonde bombshell at a young age. The Black Widow star reflected on her days as a budding actress on Tuesday's episode of the Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi podcast, recalling that she felt the industry's desire to sexualize her as an "ingenue" when she was 18.
EW.com
Will Smith says Emancipation costar Ben Foster didn't acknowledge him until the final day of filming
You can add Ben Foster to the growing list of actors who go full method when inhabiting a character. Will Smith revealed that his costar did not acknowledge or speak to him on set while potraying the role of ruthless slave catcher Jim Fassel in director Antoine Fuqua's Emancipation. The film centers on an enslaved man named Peter (Smith) who flees a plantation in Louisiana and makes a treacherous journey north in an attempt to reunite with his family. It wasn't until the very last day of filming that Foster introduced himself, Smith said during a takeover of wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk with children Willow, Jaden, and Trey on Wednesday.
EW.com
SNL alum Chris Redd thinks his assault outside comedy club was 'a planned situation'
Chris Redd is convinced that his attack outside a New York comedy club in October was premeditated. Appearing on SiriusXM's The Bennington Show on Tuesday, the comedian and former Saturday Night Live star said that surveillance footage of his assailant hanging around the area has led him to believe the assault was planned.
EW.com
How Disney reinvents and celebrates Beauty and the Beast with an anniversary special
Something magical is happening on a Burbank, Calif., studio lot. As the opening strains of Oscar-winning song "Beauty and the Beast," Josh Groban and H.E.R. descend velvet-lined stairs and Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough counts out steps for the waltzing, bewigged ensemble. Everywhere you look, there's enchantment on...
EW.com
Brendan Fraser's emotional performance will move you to tears in new trailer for The Whale
Brendan Fraser underwent a radical physical transformation to portray a 600-pound professor in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, and the film's new trailer teases an emotional inward evolution for the Oscar-buzzed actor as well. The latest preview for the film (below) offers a more intimate glimpse into the life of Charlie...
EW.com
Will Sharpe talks The White Lotus season 2 finale ending and those unanswered questions about Ethan
Warning: This article contains spoilers about The White Lotus season 2 finale. In the season 2 finale, The White Lotus finally revealed whose dead body Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovered in the premiere. But while Daphne, her husband Cameron (Theo James), and their couple friends Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) made it out alive, there were still many unanswered questions about the foursome left hanging by the end of the intense episode.
EW.com
Newcomer Mallori Johnson on watching Jared Leto improvise and starring in Octavia Butler adaptation Kindred
Mallori Johnson is kicking off her career in a huge way!. The newcomer is the lead of Kindred, FX on Hulu's adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's iconic 1979 sci-fi epic. Some may have seen the San Diego-born actress in WeCrashed, but she landed the role of aspiring TV writer Dana before appearing on the Apple TV+ series. Kindred follows Dana after she moves to Los Angeles and begins traveling to the past in a twisty time-travel that is deeply emotional for viewers, Dana, and Johnson herself. "She's got an amazing amount of emotional range, depth, and intelligence," Kindred showrunner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins tells EW of Johnson. "I was interested in someone who felt contemporary and also not like someone we'd ever seen before on television because the thing about Octavia Butler is she's interested in singular people who you don't expect to be the heroes."
