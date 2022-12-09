Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Search underway for masked man who robbed Macon gas station Wednesday morning
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The robbery of a Macon gas station is under investigation Wednesday morning. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man robbed the BP gas station on Mount Pleasant Church Road just after 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the man came inside with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. Once he got the cash, he ran away.
wgxa.tv
Juvenile arrested for two burglaries at Monroe County convenience store
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 15-year-old has been arrested for the burglaries of a convenience store on High Falls Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a burglary at Buck Creek Market in October, finding that the suspect had left with several items, including vape pens.
wgxa.tv
Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
WJCL
Suspect dead following hours-long Chatham County standoff
Savannah Police investigating shooting off Northwood Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Tuesday evening. According to police, officers responded to the scene at the 12400 block of Northwood Road. A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
wgxa.tv
Ecstasy trafficking bust spurs from Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Floridian is now sitting in Monroe County Jail after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a substantial amount of Ecstasy and weed. A Monroe County Deputy noticed a Nissan Altima with what looked like a fake Florida license plate. When the deputy ran the tag number, it came back confirmed as fraudulent and registered to another vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Georgia State Patrol searching for suspect on the loose after car chase in Dudley
DUDLEY, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a suspect on the loose after a chase that ended up in North Wood Trails in Dudley Monday evening. According to a Facebook post on their page, the man jumped out of his car and ran away....
14-year-old arrested, charged in 22-year-old's December 3 shooting death
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested 14-year-old boy in the shooting death of 22-year-old Tylik Young. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Young was found shot to death in the 1800 block of Third Avenue on December 3. Tuesday, investigators arrested the 14-year-old...
wgxa.tv
GBI: Woman attacked Baldwin Co. deputies with a hammer before they shot her
UPDATE (12:01) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office has released more information in the officer-involved shooting that took place on Tuesday night. Sergeant Ernesto Lopez and Deputy Greg See were the deputies involved in the incident and are both on paid administrative leave pending GBI investigation. -- BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga....
wtoc.com
Man barricades himself inside home on Fort Argyle Ct.
Deputies identify 23-year-old found shot to death in empty parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found shot to death in an empty parking lot. On Friday, deputies said they were investigating a death on Thomaston Road after receiving reports of a body being found in the parking lot of an empty business at 9:27 a.m.
wgxa.tv
Sheriff: Missing Jones County man found safe
UPDATE (12:22 p.m.) - The Jones County Sheriff's Office reports Godfrey has been found safe. JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Law enforcement in Jones County is searching for a man they say is missing. In a post on Facebook, the Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in...
WJCL
Savannah PD: one dead in Gateway Boulevard West shooting
wtoc.com
One person killed in Gateway Blvd shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night. It all happened at the Gateway Apartments just off of I-95 and 204. Savannah Police say that they got a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night about a disorderly person and when they showed up, they found 40-year-old Marvin Swan with gunshot wounds.
WJCL
Liberty County high-speed chase ends in crash, deputies seize 100 pounds of marijuana
WJCL
Attempted traffic stop in Liberty County leads to high-speed chase, seizure of drugs
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested on Sunday after a routine traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Liberty County led to a high-speed chase and the discovery of drugs. According to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to pull over the driver of a mustang for speeding near mile marker 79 southbound shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot to death in Macon Saturday evening, arrest made hours later
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal shooting in Macon is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2900 block of Gordon Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday about a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde dead from a gunshot wound.
Beaufort County deputies searching for missing man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for a missing 41-year-old man who was last seen over a week ago. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Donald Youmans was last seen on Dec. 6. Youmans is six-foot-one, weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He might also be wearing a t-shirt […]
Grandmother of Quinton Simon booked into jail on contempt of court charge
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The grandmother of a missing Georgia toddler whose remains were found in a landfill is behind bars. The charges are not connected to his murder and disappearance. Jail records show that Billie Jo Betterton, who is also goes by the last name Howell, was booked into...
WMAZ
20-year-old man accused of shooting, killing cousin inside West Macon home
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old man for the fatal shooting of Demonta Steve Clyde inside his home. Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed 20-year-old Keondre Jonquez and Demonta Steve Clyde are cousins. They say patrol deputies found Keondre inside a home on Bailey Avenue...
