Twiggs County, GA

wgxa.tv

Search underway for masked man who robbed Macon gas station Wednesday morning

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The robbery of a Macon gas station is under investigation Wednesday morning. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man robbed the BP gas station on Mount Pleasant Church Road just after 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the man came inside with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. Once he got the cash, he ran away.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Juvenile arrested for two burglaries at Monroe County convenience store

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 15-year-old has been arrested for the burglaries of a convenience store on High Falls Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a burglary at Buck Creek Market in October, finding that the suspect had left with several items, including vape pens.
wgxa.tv

Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Suspect dead following hours-long Chatham County standoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County Police say a man who barricaded himself inside of a home during a standoff Tuesday has died. Officers were called to the Fort Argyle Court home shortly before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a male with mental health issues. Officials say Chatham County...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Ecstasy trafficking bust spurs from Monroe County traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Floridian is now sitting in Monroe County Jail after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a substantial amount of Ecstasy and weed. A Monroe County Deputy noticed a Nissan Altima with what looked like a fake Florida license plate. When the deputy ran the tag number, it came back confirmed as fraudulent and registered to another vehicle, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Man barricades himself inside home on Fort Argyle Ct.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department, SWAT teams, and Savannah Police are at a Chatham County home where a man has barricaded himself inside. According to police, the Behavioral Health call dispatched at 1:30 p.m. They say the incident got hostile and the man barricaded himself...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Sheriff: Missing Jones County man found safe

UPDATE (12:22 p.m.) - The Jones County Sheriff's Office reports Godfrey has been found safe. JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Law enforcement in Jones County is searching for a man they say is missing. In a post on Facebook, the Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in...
JONES COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah PD: one dead in Gateway Boulevard West shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in. Savannah Police detectives are investigating a December 11 homicide on Gateway Boulevard West. According to police, officers responded to the first block of Gateway Boulevard West around 10:30 p.m. for a disorderly person. Upon arrival,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One person killed in Gateway Blvd shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night. It all happened at the Gateway Apartments just off of I-95 and 204. Savannah Police say that they got a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night about a disorderly person and when they showed up, they found 40-year-old Marvin Swan with gunshot wounds.
SAVANNAH, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man shot to death in Macon Saturday evening, arrest made hours later

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal shooting in Macon is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 2900 block of Gordon Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday about a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found 29-year-old Demonta Steve Clyde dead from a gunshot wound.
MACON, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County deputies searching for missing man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for a missing 41-year-old man who was last seen over a week ago. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Donald Youmans was last seen on Dec. 6. Youmans is six-foot-one, weighs 165 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He might also be wearing a t-shirt […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WMAZ

20-year-old man accused of shooting, killing cousin inside West Macon home

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old man for the fatal shooting of Demonta Steve Clyde inside his home. Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed 20-year-old Keondre Jonquez and Demonta Steve Clyde are cousins. They say patrol deputies found Keondre inside a home on Bailey Avenue...
MACON, GA

