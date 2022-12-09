Disaster “bootcamp” available for those interested in helping the Red Cross address a need for new volunteers. In the last year, the American Red Cross has responded to more than 300 disasters in Nebraska, most of which were home fires. Red Cross Disaster Action Teams (DAT) are the first line of care, comfort and compassion for those affected by a local disaster. As demand for Red Cross services increase, additional volunteers are needed.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO