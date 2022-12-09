Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Nebraska City News Press
Janis Aileen (Trabert) Eno
Janis Aileen (Trabert) Eno age 90 of Plattsmouth, NE formerly of Lincoln, NE, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at The Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth. She was born on September 4, 1932.
The Nebraska City News Press
Community Calendar
First and third Mondays: NC City Council, Gary White Memorial Room/Council Chambers, 1518 Central Ave., 6 p.m. 402-873-5515. Every other Tuesday: Otoe County Board of Commissioners, Room 108, Otoe County Courthouse, 1021 Central Av., 8:30 a.m. 402-873-9505. First Wednesday: Nebraska City Planning Commission, Gary White Memorial Room/Council Chambers, 1518 Central...
The Nebraska City News Press
Letter to the Editor:
I am able to bless so many people because of all the community partners: Lied Lodge, Fareway, J.J Palmtag, Commercial State Bank, a local sorority, Nebraska City Dental, Ted and Heidi Barnard, Better Life Chiropractic and Wellness, Citizens Printing and many other individuals. This year’s group of recipients is the...
The Nebraska City News Press
Rotary Club learns about Pinpoint Communications
On Dec. 6, Pinpoint Communications received more than $5 million in 2022 Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program Grant Awards from the Nebraska Public Service Commission to expand broadband service in southeastern Nebraska. On Dec. 7, Tom Shoemaker, president of Pinpoint Communications, visited the Nebraska City Rotary Club to discuss his company’s...
The Nebraska City News Press
Red Cross offers specialize training session for new disaster volunteers
Disaster “bootcamp” available for those interested in helping the Red Cross address a need for new volunteers. In the last year, the American Red Cross has responded to more than 300 disasters in Nebraska, most of which were home fires. Red Cross Disaster Action Teams (DAT) are the first line of care, comfort and compassion for those affected by a local disaster. As demand for Red Cross services increase, additional volunteers are needed.
The Nebraska City News Press
Pioneers fight hard in Ralston set back
Sometimes it is not about the final. It’s about the fight. The Ralston Rams boys’ basketball team emerged with a 61-42 win over Nebraska City at the Pioneer gym on Tuesday, Dec. 6, but the fight shown by the home team in the fourth quarter is something to note.
The Nebraska City News Press
Pioneers’ inside game, resilience leads to Tuesday win
After absorbing a season-opening loss to Beatrice, the Nebraska City girls’ basketball team established a lead, weathered a comeback attempt and sealed a 31-25 win over the Ralston Rams on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Pioneer gym. Nebraska City led 18-8 at the half and was ahead 22-8 in...
The Nebraska City News Press
NC football award listed released
The Nebraska City football team recently released a list of award winners from the 2022 football season. Nebraska City NSAA Academic All State winners include Kalan Fritch and Tristan Kingery. Below are comments about each athlete from Nebraska City Head Football Coach Kaleb Walker. Kalan Fritch has proved that hard...
The Nebraska City News Press
MJPL board sets meeting tomorrow
The Morton-James Public Library Board will host its monthly meeting at 4 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, Dec. 14) at the library, 923 1st Corso.
The Nebraska City News Press
Bobcat MBB improves to 8-2 with win over Mount Mercy
The Peru State men’s basketball team defeated Mount Mercy 85-76 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, having to come back from 14 down in the second half. The Bobcats improved to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play while the Mustangs fell to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in conference play.
The Nebraska City News Press
NCPS school board will be December Hot Topic
Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc. announces ‘New Nebraska City Public School Board Introductions and plans for the school’ as the topic for tomorrow’s (Wednesday, Dec. 14) Hot Topics discussion. Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from superintendent Mark...
Comments / 0