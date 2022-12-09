Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Clippers prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022
The Los Angeles Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves for the nightcap! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Clippers prediction and pick. The Timberwolves have had a tough month of December. Karl-Anthony Towns remains out with a right calf strain and they aren’t winning games. They sit at (13-14) on the year and aim to get back on track against LA. The Twolves have lost back-to-back to the Portland Trail Blazers and remain on the road for two more games.
NBA Odds: Kings vs. Raptors prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022
The Sacramento Kings (14-12) visit the Toronto Raptors (13-14) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Raptors prediction and pick. Sacramento has lost three of their last four games but still sits in seventh in the Western Conference....
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Dallas to take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Mavericks prediction and pick. The Cavs are (17-11) on the season which is good for third in the Eastern Conference. The Donovan Mitchell acquisition is certainly proving to be a turning point for this franchise. This team is now fighting for contention and already has taken down the No. 1 Boston Celtics twice this season. They now have a tough battle in Dallas after coming off of a stunning loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
College Basketball Odds: UCLA vs. Maryland prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022
The UCLA Bruins take on the Maryland Terrapins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UCLA Maryland prediction and pick. UCLA gets another chance for a big win in this game. The Bruins are 2-0 in the Pac-12, but they don’t have a big national win yet this season.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Thunder Guard Jalen Williams Lands at No. 7 on Latest NBA Rookie Ladder
OKC guard Jalen Williams has found himself 7th on the NBA's latest rookie ladder.
WATCH: Ex-Lakers, Warriors champ goes full Stephen Curry in China with mind-blowing 12 3-pointers
In case you forgot about two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook, then let this article remind you of what this man is capable of. The former Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors guard has been cooking in China of late, and his recent 54-point explosion is a clear testament to this fact.
This shocking stat has Jaren Jackson Jr. in the running for DPOY
Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the first 14 games of the season for the Memphis Grizzlies, but since his return he’s certainly been leaving his mark on the court. He’s been arguably the best defensive player on the Grizzlies roster and has a case for the top player on that end of the court in the league overall. Jackson has been the anchor for a Grizzlies team that is 5th in league in defensive rating at 110.3. He’s also averaging more blocked shots per game than both the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat as a whole as per the Twitter page StatMuse.
Lonzo Ball shocking injury update to leave Bulls fans worried
Lonzo Ball has not played a single game for the Chicago Bulls this season and now it appears as if he may not suit up for them at all this year as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowksi appeared on ESPN’s NBA Countdown show on Wednesday with an update on...
‘Ultimate trickster’: Jalen Green reacts to forcing Chris Paul to traveling violation in Rockets vs. Suns
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is quite proud after he forced a turnover from Phoenix Suns playmaker Chris Paul during their showdown on Tuesday. Paul is called the Point God for a reason. He is one of the best floor generals out there and has mastered the rules of the game, so it’s quite difficult […] The post ‘Ultimate trickster’: Jalen Green reacts to forcing Chris Paul to traveling violation in Rockets vs. Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terrence Shannon Jr. reacts to Brad Underwood’s viral rant after ugly Illinois loss
Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood was not happy after his team looked flat in their loss to unranked Penn State. It was the second conference loss the No. 17 Illini suffered this season (though the team did beat No. 2 Texas the game before). Underwood lit into his team’s “lack of leadership” during the postgame press conference.
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce slap Giannis Antetokounmpo with bold Anthony Davis truth bomb
Anthony Davis has been an absolute beast for the Los Angeles Lakers of late, and folks from in and around the NBA have definitely taken notice. This includes Boston Celtics icons Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. In a recent episode of SHOWTIME Basketball’s Ticket & Truth podcast, the two Hall...
RUMOR: Rockets’ KJ Martin ‘wants out’ of Houston as Suns emerge as potential trade destination
The Houston Rockets could look like a very different team in the near future. They are clearly one of the worst, if not the worst team in the NBA right now, and it’s no surprise that the front office is now looking to cash in on their current assets. According to reports, this could include […] The post RUMOR: Rockets’ KJ Martin ‘wants out’ of Houston as Suns emerge as potential trade destination appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They want to trade me’: Joel Embiid drops eye-opening take amid never-ending Sixers ‘panic’
It’s bittersweet being a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers of late. On the one hand, the Sixers employ Joel Embiid – one of the most dominant players of the current generation on a team that’s made the playoffs for what’s likely to be six straight seasons. On the other, they’ve been unable to break the […] The post ‘They want to trade me’: Joel Embiid drops eye-opening take amid never-ending Sixers ‘panic’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 awards NBA must add to regular season accolades
Now that the NBA has officially rebranded and renamed all of the individual awards being handed out for regular season achievements, this could open the door for other accolades to be added moving forward. Given that so many players have impacted the game in different ways, this could be an opportunity for more trophies to […] The post 3 awards NBA must add to regular season accolades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terry Rozier’s dominance the silver lining of Hornets’ brutal losing streak
The Charlotte Hornets have struggled to string wins together as of late. Their roster has been ravaged by injuries to key guys. LaMelo Ball has not been available the majority of the season, Gordon Hayward is in the same boat, and Cody Martin has played under five minutes. As a result, the Hornets have the […] The post Terry Rozier’s dominance the silver lining of Hornets’ brutal losing streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Live like a Splash Brother with the MVP Experience, VIP access to the Warriors powered by Confirmed 360
Have you ever wondered just how brightly the Larry O’Brien Trophy shines in person? Whether you could pull off wearing the glitziest, highest-carat NBA championship ring in league history? How about what it’s like to be a Splash Brother, raining jumpers under pressure on the Chase Center hardwood? The Golden State Warriors and Confirmed 360 […] The post Live like a Splash Brother with the MVP Experience, VIP access to the Warriors powered by Confirmed 360 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers
Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are on a roll to start the 2022-23 season. They lead the NBA with a 22-7 record so far, and look every bit like the Finals contender they were expected to be entering the season. Even after losing two in a row on their tough west coast road trip, the Celtics managed to bounce back with a wild victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night to get themselves back on track.
Is Bulls’ Alex Caruso playing vs. Knicks
Alex Caruso was out of action for the Chicago Bulls on Sunday in their 123-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks due to a back issue. That was Caruso’s first missed game of the season for the Bulls, but it seems like it’s going to be a brief injury layoff for the 28-year-old.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0