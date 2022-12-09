Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Thick snow covers streets in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Pierre, the snow plows and salt trucks did not get an early start clearing roads this morning, and the streets were quiet. The city of Pierre offices are closed, the city of Fort Pierre offices are closed, and the two school districts are also closed, said Reporter Austin Goss, so the streets were quiet this morning.
gowatertown.net
Snow expected to pile up in northeast South Dakota through Friday (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A winter storm shut down interstate highways in the Dakotas Tuesday. I-90 was closed from Chamberlain to the Wyoming line. In North Dakota, the DOT closed I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. The Watertown area got very little in the way of snow Tuesday, but forecaster Amy Parkin says...
KELOLAND TV
Snow forecast shuts down much of central SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow expected in central South Dakota Tuesday has shut down Interstate 90 and many schools in the area. By the end of the day Tuesday, snow amounts in Pierre and areas in central South Dakota are expected to be over 6 inches with more snow expected overnight into Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
Storm continues; Blowing snow threat expands tomorrow
A major winter storm continues to bear down on KELOLAND this morning. You can see the strong wind and blowing snow in the Pierre area on the video below. Roads conditions are not good in much of western, central, and northeast SD. The area circled in red highlights the region where travel is not advised.
drgnews.com
kccrradio.com
Book Being Read By 10th Grade Students Bringing Concerns To New Parents Group
PIERRE — A newly-formed parents group is taking issue with a book they believe is too graphic for students in the Pierre School District. Julie Muldoon is vice chair of the Hughes County chapter of “Moms for Liberty.” She says the group isn’t opposed to 10th grade students having to read “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian” but requested three changes from the District…
kccrradio.com
Two Arrested By Pierre Police In Connection To Weekend Burglaries
PIERRE — Pierre police have arrested two men accused of breaking into at least three residential outbuildings Sunday afternoon. Pierre Police Captain Bryan Walz says 24 year-old Lane Bendert and 20 year-old Jayden Knight were arrested in connection to the break-ins. Officers were called to two different residences in the 200 block of South Buchanan and one in the 300 block of South Taylor between one and four pm on reports of possible burglaries taking place. Walz says a witness saw two men exit a garage and run through a nearby alley to a waiting vehicle. The men had entered the garage and stole several undisclosed items. Officers were able to locate Bendert and Knight after getting descriptions of the two and the getaway vehicle. Authorities located Bendert and Knight in the parking lot of an apartment in the 700 block of East Wells Avenue. Stolen property was recovered from the car the men were in when they were arrested. Both men are being held at the Hughes County Jail on two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary, Intentional Damage to Property and Petty Theft.
KELOLAND TV
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week
We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
