Watch: Wild enforcer Ryan Reaves delivers bone-crushing hit against Red Wings
Always skate with your head up, kids.
Senators dodge bullet with latest Tim Stutzle injury update
The Ottawa Senators are dealing with some crucial injuries on offense, but they seem to have dodged a bullet with the latest update to center Tim Stutzle. According to Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet, the Senators are expected to be without Stutzle for about one week while he recovers from a shoulder injury. Fans can breathe […] The post Senators dodge bullet with latest Tim Stutzle injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jack Eichel lands on IR in huge Golden Knights injury blow
The Vegas Golden Knights have cooled off a bit after a strong start to the 2022-23 NHL season, and things may get a bit worse for the Pacific Division leaders before they get better. The Golden Knights have placed star forward Jack Eichel on Injured Reserve after Sunday’s loss against the Boston Bruins, per ESPN. […] The post Jack Eichel lands on IR in huge Golden Knights injury blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The reason Cardinals are likely out on Carlos Rodon in free agency
Carlos Rodon is still without a team, but it’s just a matter of time before he finally finds a new home. That being said, it doesn’t appear that the St. Louis Cardinals could be that team, with sources of Kate Woo of The Athletic saying that the pitcher is likely no longer on the radar of the Cards.
Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury
Following a torn ACL in 2021, Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young is still yet to return to the field. But it appears that this could soon change. The Commanders chose to activate Young off of the Physically Unable to Participate list three weeks ago. But since returning to practice, he is yet to […] The post Chase Young reveals reason for delayed return from ACL injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Live like a Splash Brother with the MVP Experience, VIP access to the Warriors powered by Confirmed 360
Have you ever wondered just how brightly the Larry O’Brien Trophy shines in person? Whether you could pull off wearing the glitziest, highest-carat NBA championship ring in league history? How about what it’s like to be a Splash Brother, raining jumpers under pressure on the Chase Center hardwood? The Golden State Warriors and Confirmed 360 […] The post Live like a Splash Brother with the MVP Experience, VIP access to the Warriors powered by Confirmed 360 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Wizards vs. Nuggets prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022
The Denver Nuggets host the Washington Wizards for an interconference matchup! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Nuggets prediction and pick. Washington has lost their last seven games as they see their record plumpish once again. Sitting at a record of (11-10), the Wizards finally had hope for this new campaign. Now just two weeks later, the Wizards are (11-17) and sit 12th in the East. It’s been another unlucky injury-ridden start to the season for this squad as they now face a tough road challenge in Denver.
Lonzo Ball shocking injury update to leave Bulls fans worried
Lonzo Ball has not played a single game for the Chicago Bulls this season and now it appears as if he may not suit up for them at all this year as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowksi appeared on ESPN’s NBA Countdown show on Wednesday with an update on...
Zach Wilson gets brutally honest on future with the Jets
Following a slow start to the season, and comments made off the field, New York Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson was relegated to the bench and found himself as QB3 on the depth chart. Now heading into Week 15, Zach Wilson has found himself moving back up the Jets depth...
Thunder Guard Jalen Williams Lands at No. 7 on Latest NBA Rookie Ladder
OKC guard Jalen Williams has found himself 7th on the NBA's latest rookie ladder.
Braves reveal Sean Murphy-Travis d’Arnaud plan after trade
The Atlanta Braves’ immense catching depth has been a subject of discussion amid their Sean Murphy deal with the Oakland Athletics. Although they sent William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the trade, Atlanta still has a talented catcher in Travis d’Arnaud on the roster. Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos revealed the plan for Murphy and d’Arnaud in 2023, per David O’Brien.
Blue Jays linked to another All-Star SP after Chris Bassitt deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest in Chicago White Sox starting right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto in MLB free agency two weeks after he changed his Twitter profile picture to a throwback Cincinnati Reds photo, sources told Sportsnet Blue Jays reporter Ben Nicholson-Smith. Johnny Cueto posted an 8-10 MLB record in 25 games played and […] The post Blue Jays linked to another All-Star SP after Chris Bassitt deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Heat vs. Thunder prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022
The Miami Heat (13-15) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-16) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Thunder prediction. Miami has won two of their last three games but still sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are 9-18-1 against […] The post NBA Odds: Heat vs. Thunder prediction, odds and pick – 12/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
Justin Fields’ Week 15 status vs. Eagles after missing practice with illness
Justin Fields has been one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the league this season for the Chicago Bears. But as they exit their bye week, the Bears’ star missed the team’s Wednesday practice. First reported by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Fields missed practice on Wednesday due to an illness. Now listed day-to-day, Cronin said the […] The post Justin Fields’ Week 15 status vs. Eagles after missing practice with illness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terry Rozier’s dominance the silver lining of Hornets’ brutal losing streak
The Charlotte Hornets have struggled to string wins together as of late. Their roster has been ravaged by injuries to key guys. LaMelo Ball has not been available the majority of the season, Gordon Hayward is in the same boat, and Cody Martin has played under five minutes. As a result, the Hornets have the […] The post Terry Rozier’s dominance the silver lining of Hornets’ brutal losing streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenneth Walker III gets promising injury update for TNF vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks were without rookie running back Kenneth Walker in Week 14. He now appears set to return on Thursday night. An ankle injury sidelined Kenneth Walker on Sunday as the Seahawks took on the Carolina Panthers. In his place, the Seahawks turned to Travis Homer out of the backfield.
Nets taking cautious approach with Ben Simmons after recent injuries
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has made an immediate impact in two games since returning from a calf injury. Simmons posted 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists on 5 of 9 shooting during Brooklyn’s 112-100 win over Washington Monday. The three-time All-Star missed four games with a left calf strain the week prior. Defense […] The post Nets taking cautious approach with Ben Simmons after recent injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Knicks star Jalen Brunson playing vs. Bulls
Jalen Brunson has played all 27 games for the New York Knicks so far this season. Right now, however, he is in danger of missing his first contest for his new team after suffering a right foot injury in the Knicks’ 112-99 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
Todd Bowles drops truth bomb on Tristan Wirfs’ injury amid return to practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are continuing to hang on for dear life atop the NFC South, and they hope is that the can get a starting offensive lineman in Tristan Wirfs back sooner rather than later. While some are optimistic that Wirfs could make a quick return from a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 12, head coach Todd Bowles doesn’t seem to agree with those feelings.
