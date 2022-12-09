The Denver Nuggets host the Washington Wizards for an interconference matchup! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Nuggets prediction and pick. Washington has lost their last seven games as they see their record plumpish once again. Sitting at a record of (11-10), the Wizards finally had hope for this new campaign. Now just two weeks later, the Wizards are (11-17) and sit 12th in the East. It’s been another unlucky injury-ridden start to the season for this squad as they now face a tough road challenge in Denver.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO