Tornadoes in Northeast Texas Cause an Estimated $13 Million in Damage to Timber
December 14, 2022 - A series of tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas in early November damaged timber on more than 10,000 acres. The timber was worth an estimated $13 million. Storms that tracked across North Texas on Nov. 4 resulted in seven tornadoes, five of which impacted timberland in Bowie,...
Deployment of Redesigned Texas Temporary Tags
Security and data enhancements will further reduce fraudulent tag use. December 12, 2022 - Texans will start seeing new temporary tags on the road beginning December 9. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is introducing a new look for tags that are issued by licensed Texas motor vehicle dealers. This action further supports ongoing efforts that have made a significant impact in preventing the fraudulent production of, access to, and use of temporary tags.
Submit Comments on Reliability Reform Study/Texas Electric Market Design
December 13, 2022 – The Public Utility Commission of Texas is reminding Texans they have until noon, Thursday, December 15, 2022, to submit their comments on the recently released reliability reform study and proposals under consideration for the design of the Texas Electric Market. “Texans expect and demand reliable...
Senator Nichols Op-ed: "Why I Believe the State Should Offer Paid Maternity Leave"
December 13, 2022 - As we look ahead toward the 88th Legislative Session, I believe that one thing we as Legislators should be focused on is supporting children and families. As a parent and grandparent myself, I know the importance of the first days and weeks of a new child's life, and the physical impact that childbirth has on a mother. Research indicates that the postpartum period is critical for allowing bonding between parents and children, reducing maternal and infant mortality and morbidity, and setting the stage for healthy child development. In fact, this period has far reaching effects on a child's long term development and health. However, despite this knowledge current statistics indicate that only 19 percent of women have access to a paid parental leave benefit, and roughly 1 in 4 women return to work 10 to 14 days after giving birth. For those women in lower income jobs the numbers are even worse, with only 6 percent being offered a paid leave benefit.
