December 13, 2022 - As we look ahead toward the 88th Legislative Session, I believe that one thing we as Legislators should be focused on is supporting children and families. As a parent and grandparent myself, I know the importance of the first days and weeks of a new child's life, and the physical impact that childbirth has on a mother. Research indicates that the postpartum period is critical for allowing bonding between parents and children, reducing maternal and infant mortality and morbidity, and setting the stage for healthy child development. In fact, this period has far reaching effects on a child's long term development and health. However, despite this knowledge current statistics indicate that only 19 percent of women have access to a paid parental leave benefit, and roughly 1 in 4 women return to work 10 to 14 days after giving birth. For those women in lower income jobs the numbers are even worse, with only 6 percent being offered a paid leave benefit.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO