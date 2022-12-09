Read full article on original website
Providence hires treasurer to assist CFO with health system's 'recovery journey'
Renton, Wash.-based Providence, a 51-hospital system, has appointed Rafael Martinez-Chapman as senior vice president and treasurer, effective Dec. 12. For the last 14 years, Mr. Martinez-Chapman worked at Lumen Technologies, a global IT services and consulting company, where he most recently served as senior vice president, treasurer and head of corporate finance. He will report to CFO Greg Hoffman.
Island Health closes service line, restructures leadership to offset losses
Anacortes, Wash.-based Island Health will end the year with a loss of about $5 million and aims to restructure its leadership team and close a service line to save money, goanacortes.com reported Dec. 7. The hospital district's administration has used its cash reserves to cover the loss but plans to...
10 notable CEO transitions this year
Becker's Hospital Review reported on CEO transitions at hospitals and health systems across the U.S. in 2022. While one move stood out for the CEO's unusually short tenure, others stood out as resignations and retirements from prominent health systems. A few sudden firings also piqued interest throughout the year. Here...
9 health system CIO exits of 2022
Nine hospital and health system CIOs who have left their jobs in 2022:. John Kravitz, the former CIO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, left the health system for software company Workday. Atefeh "Atti" Riazi, the former senior vice president and CIO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, left...
Walgreens Boots Alliance sells almost $1B in stock to help finance Summit Health deal
Walgreens Boots Alliance sold almost $1 billion of stock it owns in drug distributor AmerisourceBergen to both draw down some debt and help toward VillageMD's eventual purchase of Summit Health, according to a company filing and other reports. The company, which is the majority owner of VillageMD, is putting $3.5...
Ascension, Tenet, CommonSpirit seek strategy chiefs: 8 job opportunities
A number of the nation's largest hospital operators and health systems are seeking strategic talent to join their executive ranks, reporting to the CEO. The following job postings for chief strategy offers were accessed and compiled by Becker's Dec. 13. Linked roles go to the job description and more detailed information about the position.
6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 6:. 1. Blair Kent was named CEO of MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. 2. Tiffany Miller was named CEO of Yoakum (Texas) Community Hospital. 3....
Medical College of Wisconsin reports $256M loss as investments slump
The Medical College of Wisconsin reported an annual 2022 loss of $256.5 million as its expenses rose and amid a significant decline in its investment performance. That figure compared with net income of $303.8 million in fiscal 2021. While expenses rose in 2022 by approximately 7 percent to total $1.36...
Lawmakers probe Pfizer's planned market price for its COVID-19 vaccine
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Representative and Senator-elect Peter Welch sent a letter to Pfizer Dec. 12 to seek reasoning behind the company's proposal to "quadruple" the cost of its COVID-19 vaccine" with "a 10,000 percent markup over what experts estimate as the cost of production." The U.S. has...
Telehealth just 1 of many "omni-channel" pillars CVS Health pursuing, SVP says
Telehealth is just one of the pillars of an "omni-channel" approach CVS Health is developing toward providing care for people, Creagh Milford, DO, the company's senior vice president of retail health, told a webinar Dec. 14. As well as telehealth, whether that be virtual or digital, in-person clinical care is...
How Labcorp is investing in the future of healthcare by supporting innovative solutions
Health and physician system leaders are facing unprecedented challenges while operating in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape. In support of Labcorp’s mission to improve health and improve lives, the Labcorp Venture Fund invests in early-stage private companies operating in strategic or adjacent spaces developing novel solutions to important problems in health and healthcare.
CVS, Walgreens finalize opioid dispute settlement for $10.7B
CVS Health and Walgreens have agreed to pay a total of $10.7 billion to settle opioid disputes, NBC News reported Dec. 12. The money, which will go to states, local governments and federally recognized tribes, will focus on opioid crisis abatement and remediation programs and settle allegations the companies failed to adequately oversee opioid painkiller prescriptions, thus contributing to America's opioid addiction crisis, the report said.
5 hospitals, systems seeking chief quality officers
Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings for chief quality officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health. a full-time chief quality officer. Riley Children's Health in Indianapolis is. a full-time...
Marshfield Clinic CEO to exit after Essentia Health merger
Susan Turney, MD, the first CEO of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System, will step down in September 2023 after nine years in the role. Dr. Turney will continue to guide the health system through its proposed merger with Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health, according to a Dec.12 news release shared with Becker's. The two health systems announced their intent to join in October, and expect to reach a definitive agreement in the "coming months," the release said.
Mayo Clinic Care Network adds Texas health system
San Angelo, Texas-based Shannon Medical Center has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a global group of independent care systems that can tap into the knowledge and medical expertise of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. Membership in the care network will give Shannon access to AskMayoExpert, a clinical database for hundreds...
Telehealth benefits patients but creates more work for staff: Survey
Only 11 percent of hospitals and 8 percent of practices said they are looking to expand their telehealth offerings in 2023, according to a Dec. 14 telehealth report from national healthcare consultancy firm Sage Growth Partners. The firm surveyed 75 physician practice leaders and 95 health system executives about predictions,...
Strategies for effectively attracting, serving and retaining Traditional Medicare patients
Hospital leaders are grappling with the opportunities and challenges related to the growing number of Traditional Medicare patients. At the Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, in a session sponsored by USA Senior Care Network, Rita Marti, Vice President Hospital Partnerships at USA Senior Care Network, led a discussion about strategies hospital leaders are considering for managing the increase in Medicare beneficiaries.
Most female leaders hire home help — but aren't quick to say so
The majority of female leaders pay to outsource some level of home help, but many are still shy to admit it, Fortune reported Dec. 7. Fortune, career platform the Muse and women's career community Fairygodboss polled 400 female directors, managers, vice presidents, C-suite executives and founders regarding their use of hired help. They found that two-thirds of working women with at least one direct report pay for some form of hired help — a number that leaps to 75 percent among vice presidents, C-suite executives and founders.
Top 10 pharma companies by 2021 revenue
Pfizer nearly doubled its total revenue compared to 2020's list of the top 10 drugmakers, according to Yahoo Finance data. AbbVie jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 and AstraZeneca eked past GSK with a bump in profits. Here's the top 10 list:. 1. Johnson & Johnson: $93.8 billion. 2....
