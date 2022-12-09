Read full article on original website
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $252 million approved by state building commission for Wisconsin projects
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers today announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of approximately $253 million in key projects across the state. “From ensuring guests have the best experience at any of our amazing state parks to making important updates to serve students, veterans, and...
WSAW
Wisconsin regulators move ahead with groundwater PFAS rules
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s natural resources board has voted to proceed with regulating so-called forever chemicals in the state’s groundwater. The unanimous vote Wednesday by the state Natural Resources Board comes 10 months after groundwater regulations for PFAS chemicals were scrapped under pressure from the state’s powerful business industry.
WSAW
Wisconsin and Papua New Guinea renew ties with partnership agreement
PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (WSAW) - Leaders of the Wisconsin National Guard and Papua New Guinea Defence Force gathered in Port Moresby on Dec. 2 to sign a National Guard State Partnership agreement between the two organizations. This partnership officially began in 2020, but COVID-19 travel restrictions delayed the...
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to hundreds in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 800 customers were without service due to weather-related outages on Wednesday afternoon. At one point, it was more than 1,300 customers. Power was restored to about 300 customers in the Knowlton area around 1:50 p.m. And another hundred in the town of Bergen around that time. Smaller outages still remain in the town of Emmet, town of Green Valley, Mosinee, Pine River and Marathon.
WSAW
‘Bob & Tom’ comedian ‘Donnie Baker’ target of shooting in Indiana
(WSAW) - Police in Indiana are investigating a shooting involving a comedian best known for his Donnie Baker persona on “The Bob & Tom Show” radio show. WXIN-TV reports the comedian, whose legal name is Ronald Sexton, reported the shooting early Sunday morning. Sexton had performed Saturday night...
WSAW
WPS and private plow companies want to make sure you stay safe on the roads
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizations like plowing companies for Wisconsin Public Service are preparing for what Tuesday’s storm system might bring for the rest of the week. “We’re making plans, that we’re updating our staffing plans. We’re checking inventory of the equipment and the materials and the vehicles that we might be needing,” says WPS Spokesperson Matt Cullen.
WSAW
AAA expects busy travel season for year-end holidays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - AAA predicts that this year-end holiday season will be the third busiest travel period on record for Wisconsin. In an estimate released Monday, AAA anticipates more than 2.2 million Wisconsinites will travel at least 50 miles from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. AAA pointed out that it’s an increase of 72,000 people more than the previous year.
