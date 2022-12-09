Read full article on original website
HHS seeks permanent flexibilities for opioid use disorder treatment
The Biden Administration is looking to permanently adopt loosened, pandemic-era rules designed to increase access to two treatments for opioid use disorder. The rule change, which HHS' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration proposed Dec. 13, would allow clinicians to prescribe buprenorphine via telehealth visits and permit patients to receive take-home doses of methadone.
Fauci responds to DeSantis’ call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation
Outgoing White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that he “doesn’t have a clue” what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes to accomplish by calling for a state grand jury investigation into alleged “crimes” related to COVID-19 vaccines. “I don’t have a clue…what he’s asking for. I mean, we have a vaccine that, unequivocally, is…
Jordan spars with former Trump vaccine official over ‘gag order’ during pandemic
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sparred Wednesday with a former senior Trump health official over whether the administration issued a “gag order” amid its chaotic response in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rick Bright, the former head of a vaccines development agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, appeared at a hearing…
HHS: COVID-19 flexibilities apply to flu, RSV response efforts
States and healthcare organizations can use regulatory flexibilities permitted under the COVID-19 public health emergency to address capacity challenges stemming from a severe respiratory virus season, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told governors this month, according to AHA News. Such flexibilities include a blanket waiver that allows hospitals to screen patients...
Congresswomen float bill to curb anticompetitive hospital behavior
U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., on Dec. 13 introduced the bipartisan Stop Anticompetitive Healthcare Act, which would update the Federal Trade Commission Act to expand antitrust enforcement to nonprofit hospitals. Currently, the FTC has jurisdiction to review all hospital mergers, but it is prohibited from enforcing...
Anti-transgender campaigns targeted 24 hospitals, medical providers, report finds
The Human Rights Campaign has identified online harassment campaigns against 24 hospitals and medical providers who offer gender-affirming care for transgender, nonbinary and questioning youth. The finding, part of a report released Dec. 13, is based on an informal exploration across Facebook and Twitter. Campaigns occurred between August and November,...
Joint Commission surveys to include safety briefings in 2023
The Joint Commission will hold a safety briefing with healthcare organizations at the start of every accreditation survey starting in 2023, the organization said Dec. 13. Site surveyors and staff members preselected by the healthcare organization will conduct an informal, five-minute briefing to discuss any potential safety concerns — such as fires, an active shooter scenario or other emergencies — and how surveyors should react if safety plans are implemented while they are on site.
Dozens of drugs may increase risk of rare brain infection
A new study found dozens of FDA approved drugs can increase the risk of developing progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, a rare and often fatal brain infection, by an average of eight times. The study, published Dec. 14 in Frontiers in Neurology, identified four genetic mutations that can increase the risk of...
Maternal deaths higher in abortion-restricted states, report finds
Maternal and infant death rates are significantly higher in states that have restricted or banned abortion compared to states where abortion is accessible, according to a Dec. 14 report from the Commonwealth Fund. In 2020, maternal death rates were 62 percent higher in abortion-restricted states, the report found. The death...
DoD task force focuses on Mexican drug cartel threats
A military unit that helps federal agencies track transnational criminal organizations on Wednesday swore in a new leader.
Diversity improves in medical schools: 5 takeaways
In the 2022-2023 academic year, U.S. medical schools continued to see more diversity among enrollees, according to data released Dec. 13 by the Association of American Medical Colleges. Five takeaways from the data:. 1. The number of medical school applicants returned to pre-pandemic levels in the 2022-2023 academic year, after...
Long COVID-19 on death certificates: 5 CDC report notes
Long COVID-19 has contributed to the deaths of at least 3,544 people in the U.S., according to a CDC analysis of death certificates published Dec. 14. Experts who reviewed the report say the findings are almost certainly an undercount. In the first national examination of how long COVID-19 shows up...
Healthcare billing fraud: 11 recent cases
From Dignity Health and two Tenet affiliates agreeing to a $22.5 million settlement, to a Florida physician getting more than three years in prison for his role in a $4.5 million scheme, here are 11 healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has reported since Dec. 2. 1. Connecticut psychologist pleads guilty...
