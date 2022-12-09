The Joint Commission will hold a safety briefing with healthcare organizations at the start of every accreditation survey starting in 2023, the organization said Dec. 13. Site surveyors and staff members preselected by the healthcare organization will conduct an informal, five-minute briefing to discuss any potential safety concerns — such as fires, an active shooter scenario or other emergencies — and how surveyors should react if safety plans are implemented while they are on site.

