Jacksonville businessman Kent Stermon found dead in Atlantic Beach, was being investigated by police

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville businessman Kent Stermon, a member of the Florida Board of Governors, was found dead in a vehicle outside the U.S. Post Office in Atlantic Beach.

Police say the discovery was made around 8:00 pm Thursday on Mayport Road when an employee leaving the post office discovered a man alone in a locked vehicle.

Stermon had been reported as a missing person to JSO a short time prior to being located. According to Atlantic Beach police, there is no suspected foul play. The investigation is being worked as a suicide.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Stermon was under investigation before his death. Sheriff T.K. Waters issued the following statement:

“Mr. Stermon was the subject of an active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which began a few weeks prior to his death. This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time. However, as soon as this investigation has been completed, all applicable information will be available for release to the public.”

Sources tell WOKV news partner Action News Jax the investigation was for sexual misconduct.

Stermon was appointed to the Florida Board of Governors by Ron DeSantis in March of 2019. His term was set to expire in January of 2026.

A statement from the State University System of Florida reads:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Governor Kent Stermon. For the last three years, Kent has served on this board with distinction. He has been a champion of higher education and student success in Florida and a long-time supporter of the University of North Florida in many ways throughout the years. The Board of Governors sends its heartfelt condolences to Kent’s family during this difficult time.”

A biography on the state website said Stermon was the President of Total Military Management, which released the following statement about his death:

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our President and COO, Kent Stermon. Kent was a beloved husband and father, and a dedicated leader, mentor and friend. One of TMM’s five original employees, Kent has been integral in the growth and development of TMM over the past 18 years. Kent’s passion for serving TMM’s employees and customers through a culture of care is a core value of our organization. Kent has been with the company since 2004 and will be deeply missed.”

He served on several nonprofit boards including Boys and Girls Club, Dreams Come True and NFCA of Northeast Florida. He also served on the Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council and was chair of the Governor’s Public Safety Transition Advisory Committee.

Other leaders around the state are mourning Stermon’s death. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry released the following statement:

“My heartfelt condolences to Kent Stermon’s family during this difficult time. I cannot imagine their pain and heartbreak. My thoughts and prayers are with them.”

The Communications Director for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis released the following statement:

“The Governor and First Lady were shocked and saddened to hear of Kent’s passing, and their prayers (and our entire office’s prayers) are with his family during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story that WOKV will be updated though the day.