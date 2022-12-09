Read full article on original website
Over $80K could be granted to Mercer County nonprofits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN)- Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that veterans affairs offices and organizations across the state will receive millions in funding. According to a press release, 14 Pennsylvania county veterans affairs offices will receive $200,000 in grants, and 34 charitable or veteran service organizations will receive $1.15 million in grants from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF).
New Primanti brew on tap in Ohio and Pa.
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Primanti Brothers is known for tall sandwiches. Now, it can pair them with a new tall brew. It’s called Almost Famous Red Ale, and it’s the first unique to Primanti beer. It’s brewed by North Country in Slippery Rock, Pa. Today was the first day it was poured at Primanti locations across Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Ohio AG praises local task force, laments on border crisis
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As 2022 winds to a close, Ohio Attorney General David Yost is looking back on the year and giving credit to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene and the local Human Trafficking Task Force, while voicing concern for challenges on other fronts. Yost said those who...
Looking at school safety improvements: 10 years after Sandy Hook
(WKBN) — Wednesday, Dec. 14, marks 10 years since the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting, and schools across the county — and in the Valley — have taken steps to make improvements in safety. On Dec. 14, 2012, 20-students and six of their teachers were killed inside...
Lawsuit filed in connection to ALDI E.coli outbreak
(WKBN) – A lawsuit has been filed in a Wisconsin court in connection to an E.coli outbreak involving tainted food sold in Ohio and other areas. Rom Simon and Associates filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of Nicole Ksioszk, of Wisconsin. The lawsuit surrounds the Oct. 7 recall of...
With training requirements complete, school staff can be armed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that the Ohio School Safety Center has finalized state training requirements for school staff members authorized by their districts to be armed on school grounds. The OSSC’s Armed School Staff Essential Training curriculum was developed to meet the requirements...
Pa. to get $10B in opioid settlement money
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday that he has finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to bring the national amount from investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry for its role in the opioid crisis to more than $54.1 billion, with $2.2 billion coming directly to Pennsylvania.
Mercy Health announces hospital construction plans on hold
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been two years since Mercy Health announced plans to build a new St. Joseph Hospital in Champion, a statement released Monday says the project has been put on hold. The plan was to build the hospital on 63 acres of vacant land south...
Court rules local medical business can’t claim COVID losses on insurance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — During Ohio’s emergency health order and COVID-19 shutdown, there were many medical services and procedures that were deemed nonessential and therefore stopped. One of those impacted was Neuro-Communication Services, which has an office in Boardman called Hearing Innovations. Because of the health orders, Neuro-Communication...
Vehicle runs into pond in Vienna Twp.
VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police responded to the scene of a crash where a car ran into a body of water Wednesday evening. The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. on Niles-Vienna Road in Vienna Township. According to Vienna Township police, one vehicle was involved in the incident....
Accident on turnpike causes bridge to close
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A part of Beard Road is closed until further notice after a vehicle struck a bridge in Springfield Township. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the bridge on Beard Road over the turnpike was struck by a commercial vehicle. Springfield’s police chief said a roll-off truck never put the boom down as it went under the bridge.
Local coaching legend announces retirement
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews’ Bill Bohren has officially announced his retirement from coaching, Sports Team 27 has confirmed. Bohren met with the team today to make the announcement official. He cited health reasons for the move. “I felt my health wasn’t going be able to go another...
