BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Primanti Brothers is known for tall sandwiches. Now, it can pair them with a new tall brew. It’s called Almost Famous Red Ale, and it’s the first unique to Primanti beer. It’s brewed by North Country in Slippery Rock, Pa. Today was the first day it was poured at Primanti locations across Ohio and Pennsylvania.

