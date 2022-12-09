The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center, or HC3, is warning healthcare organizations to be on the lookout for the BlackCat ransomware variant. Known to be in operation since November 2021, BlackCat has already targeted the healthcare and public health sector and is expected to continue, according to the Dec. 12 HC3 analyst note. It is "part of one of the most sophisticated ransomware-as-a-service operations in the global cybercriminal ecosystem," HC3 said.

