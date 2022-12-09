Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth just 1 of many "omni-channel" pillars CVS Health pursuing, SVP says
Telehealth is just one of the pillars of an "omni-channel" approach CVS Health is developing toward providing care for people, Creagh Milford, DO, the company's senior vice president of retail health, told a webinar Dec. 14. As well as telehealth, whether that be virtual or digital, in-person clinical care is...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals, health systems that launched innovation hubs in 2022
Becker's reported on six hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans to establish new centers focused on healthcare innovation in 2022. New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School have opened a Center for Innovation that will focus initially on digital health and cardiovascular disease.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic Care Network adds Texas health system
San Angelo, Texas-based Shannon Medical Center has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a global group of independent care systems that can tap into the knowledge and medical expertise of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. Membership in the care network will give Shannon access to AskMayoExpert, a clinical database for hundreds...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 6:. 1. Blair Kent was named CEO of MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. 2. Tiffany Miller was named CEO of Yoakum (Texas) Community Hospital. 3....
beckershospitalreview.com
9 health system CIO exits of 2022
Nine hospital and health system CIOs who have left their jobs in 2022:. John Kravitz, the former CIO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, left the health system for software company Workday. Atefeh "Atti" Riazi, the former senior vice president and CIO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, left...
beckershospitalreview.com
Komodo Health lays off 9% of staff; CFO to exit
Data analytics company Komodo Health has laid off 9 percent of its staff in an effort to run a "capital efficient business," its founders posted on LinkedIn. The company has 802 employees, according to its LinkedIn page, so the move would affect about 72 staffers, or Dragons, as the firm calls them.
beckershospitalreview.com
How Labcorp is investing in the future of healthcare by supporting innovative solutions
Health and physician system leaders are facing unprecedented challenges while operating in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape. In support of Labcorp’s mission to improve health and improve lives, the Labcorp Venture Fund invests in early-stage private companies operating in strategic or adjacent spaces developing novel solutions to important problems in health and healthcare.
beckershospitalreview.com
Workplace violence AI startup awarded $75K, mentorship from Henry Ford Health
EyeKnow, an Israeli startup that uses artificial intelligence to reduce workplace violence, won a $75,000 nursing care challenge that enables it to develop its solution and enter the U.S. market with the help of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health. The company was selected Dec. 8 by Start-Up Nation Central and Henry...
beckershospitalreview.com
Marshfield Clinic CEO to exit after Essentia Health merger
Susan Turney, MD, the first CEO of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System, will step down in September 2023 after nine years in the role. Dr. Turney will continue to guide the health system through its proposed merger with Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health, according to a Dec.12 news release shared with Becker's. The two health systems announced their intent to join in October, and expect to reach a definitive agreement in the "coming months," the release said.
beckershospitalreview.com
9 biggest moves from Meditech in 2022
From plans to integrate Google's Care Studio into its EHR to inking a partnership with HCA Healthcare, here are nine of Meditech's biggest moves in 2022:. Meditech's Expanse Genomics went live at Frederick (Md.) Health and Clinton, Mo.-based Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare. Meditech integrated its platform with digital care company...
beckershospitalreview.com
HC3 warns healthcare organizations of BlackCat ransomware variant
The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center, or HC3, is warning healthcare organizations to be on the lookout for the BlackCat ransomware variant. Known to be in operation since November 2021, BlackCat has already targeted the healthcare and public health sector and is expected to continue, according to the Dec. 12 HC3 analyst note. It is "part of one of the most sophisticated ransomware-as-a-service operations in the global cybercriminal ecosystem," HC3 said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell hospital partners with emergency communication app
Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.-based Phelps Hospital, a part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has selected mobile communications tool Twiage to help the hospital's emergency department effectively communicate. Twiage allows emergency medical services personnel to communicate with emergency room clinicians to better prepare for a patient. Prior to Twiage, EMS...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare billing fraud: 11 recent cases
From Dignity Health and two Tenet affiliates agreeing to a $22.5 million settlement, to a Florida physician getting more than three years in prison for his role in a $4.5 million scheme, here are 11 healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has reported since Dec. 2. 1. Connecticut psychologist pleads guilty...
beckershospitalreview.com
11 health systems among best places to work in IT in 2023, per Computerworld
Several health systems made the list of Computerworld's best places to work in IT for 2023, which was released Dec. 13. The judges chose the finalists from a list of nominees based on factors such as diversity, employee engagement, hybrid work, benefits, career development and IT growth. Here are the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth startups share patient data with big tech companies
Telehealth startups offering private, on-demand virtual care have been sharing some of the sensitive information gathered during a patient's intake and checkout process with big tech companies, TheMarkup reported Dec. 13. TheMarkup analyzed 50 direct-to-consumer telehealth companies and found that at least 49 of them leaked sensitive medical information they...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension, Tenet, CommonSpirit seek strategy chiefs: 8 job opportunities
A number of the nation's largest hospital operators and health systems are seeking strategic talent to join their executive ranks, reporting to the CEO. The following job postings for chief strategy offers were accessed and compiled by Becker's Dec. 13. Linked roles go to the job description and more detailed information about the position.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 notable CEO transitions this year
Becker's Hospital Review reported on CEO transitions at hospitals and health systems across the U.S. in 2022. While one move stood out for the CEO's unusually short tenure, others stood out as resignations and retirements from prominent health systems. A few sudden firings also piqued interest throughout the year. Here...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals looking for CFOs
Here are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.) Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas) South City Hospital (St. Louis) Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson, Ill.)
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth benefits patients but creates more work for staff: Survey
Only 11 percent of hospitals and 8 percent of practices said they are looking to expand their telehealth offerings in 2023, according to a Dec. 14 telehealth report from national healthcare consultancy firm Sage Growth Partners. The firm surveyed 75 physician practice leaders and 95 health system executives about predictions,...
beckershospitalreview.com
9 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Nine chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 7:. Chris Ghaemmaghami, MD, was appointed executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Miami-based Jackson Health System. Avera Health has named Tamera Larsen-Engelkes, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in...
Comments / 0