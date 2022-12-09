ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Shore News Network

77-year-old arrested for assault in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 77-year-old man was charged with an assault that took place at home on Old Willowbrook Road on Tuesday. Police officers from the Cumberland City Police Department responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 12000 block of Old Willowbrook Rd on Tuesday. As soon as the officers arrived on the scene, they contacted the victim of the alleged assault. Police were informed by the victim that an argument had taken place inside the residence with a male suspect. The argument allegedly escalated into an assault in which the victim sustained minor visible The post 77-year-old arrested for assault in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen charged after high-speed chase ends in front of Fayette County home

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A high-speed police chase in Fayette County ended after the driver crashed near a home. Ring doorbell video captured the violent crash that happened after midnight on Saturday. It was a short, high-speed chase with State Police that lasted about five minutes and ended feet away from Christine Kishel's home in Uniontown on North Gallatin Avenue and Bute Road.Two vehicles, the yard and a retaining wall were damaged. "He took out boulders," Kishel said. "He took out the front end of my car. He took out some of my retaining wall back there. There was a headlight up by...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man

ELLAMORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are actively searching an Ellamore property for the body of a man reported missing 10 years ago, according to documents. 5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant at a property on Old Elkins Rd. seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons used to kill Stout that may be found.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Shots fired investigation leads to meth arrest

HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following a Friday incident in which gunfire was reported. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, Deputy T.J. Knotts along with Special Agent Frazier with the U.S. Forrest Service were conducting interdiction patrols in the Mill Creek area of Randolph County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Officers on scene of dig site in Ellamore

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE. A search warrant obtained by 5 News says authorities are seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons that may be found. Law...
ELLAMORE, WV
DC News Now

Alleged accomplice in 2016 Martinsburg murder nabbed in New Orleans

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Lingering questions from a 2016 Martinsburg murder may be answered. A woman who was wanted in connection with the murder was arrested last week in New Orleans. The U.S. Marshals took 25-year-old Dominque Perry into custody as an accessory after-the-fact to a double murder. 33-year-old Derrick Wells of Hagerstown […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
wajr.com

Second child dies in Upshur County shaken baby case, new charges expected

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A second child in an Upshur County shaken baby case has died. Upshur County deputies said Ciera Gillespie, 25, left three children (1, 2 and 6-years-old) under the care of her boyfriend, Thomas Cunningham, 27, in their Valley Drive home to go to the store Nov 28. On her way home she received a call from Cunningham alerting her that something was wrong with the two-year-old.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WTAJ

Bedford County woman missing for weeks, last seen in Altoona

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for 27-year-old Zoe Thomas. She is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman weighing 130 pounds. She has pink hair and blue eyes. No photo was provided by […]
ALTOONA, PA
WDTV

Multi-vehicle crash on I-79 in Mon County slows traffic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - All lanes reopened around noon Tuesday. A multi-vehicle crash on I-79 in Monongalia County has traffic moving slowly. The crash happened around 10 a.m. at mile marker 146 southbound on I-79, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said “at least” two vehicles were involved...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
MORGANTOWN, WV

