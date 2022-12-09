Read full article on original website
THATS MR ASSHOLE
5d ago
major criminal here definitely worth the article and costing tax payers tens of thousands wasting time messing with this
2
Related
Teen arrested after allegedly shooting victim multiple times on High Street in Morgantown
Police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man multiple times on High Street in Morgantown after a bar fight.
Woman hurt in Randolph County rollover crash
A woman has minor injuries after a rollover crash that happened Tuesday night in Randolph County.
77-year-old arrested for assault in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, MD – A 77-year-old man was charged with an assault that took place at home on Old Willowbrook Road on Tuesday. Police officers from the Cumberland City Police Department responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 12000 block of Old Willowbrook Rd on Tuesday. As soon as the officers arrived on the scene, they contacted the victim of the alleged assault. Police were informed by the victim that an argument had taken place inside the residence with a male suspect. The argument allegedly escalated into an assault in which the victim sustained minor visible The post 77-year-old arrested for assault in Cumberland appeared first on Shore News Network.
YAHOO!
Hagerstown Police are investigating separate Tuesday night shooting, stabbing
Hagerstown Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing that occurred in the city Tuesday night — incidents that were unrelated to each other. Police said the shooting is "believed to be a targeted incident" and the stabbing as an assault that escalated from a dispute between two males who know each other.
WSLS
Amber Alert canceled after 6-year-old West Virginia girl found safe, suspect in custody
6-year-old Mila Carf has been found safe, according to the Winchester Police Department in Kentucky. An Amber Alert was issued from West Virginia on Wednesday morning but is now canceled now that Mila was found in Kentucky, according to police. We’re told Shana Carf was taken into custody after a...
Teen charged after high-speed chase ends in front of Fayette County home
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A high-speed police chase in Fayette County ended after the driver crashed near a home. Ring doorbell video captured the violent crash that happened after midnight on Saturday. It was a short, high-speed chase with State Police that lasted about five minutes and ended feet away from Christine Kishel's home in Uniontown on North Gallatin Avenue and Bute Road.Two vehicles, the yard and a retaining wall were damaged. "He took out boulders," Kishel said. "He took out the front end of my car. He took out some of my retaining wall back there. There was a headlight up by...
Woman charged after troopers find fentanyl in West Virginia hotel room
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after troopers find drugs at a hotel room in Fairmont. On Dec. 12, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a breaking and entering taking place at a residence on McCurderysville Pike, according to a criminal complaint. […]
WDTV
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
ELLAMORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are actively searching an Ellamore property for the body of a man reported missing 10 years ago, according to documents. 5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant at a property on Old Elkins Rd. seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons used to kill Stout that may be found.
Shots fired investigation leads to meth arrest
HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following a Friday incident in which gunfire was reported. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, Deputy T.J. Knotts along with Special Agent Frazier with the U.S. Forrest Service were conducting interdiction patrols in the Mill Creek area of Randolph County.
Morgan County sheriff investigates brawl at Berkeley Springs pool hall
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Law enforcement was investigating a brawl at The Troubador Lounge in Berkeley Springs that happened on December 3. Brothers Eugino and Virgilo Bora of Bethesda, Maryland were camping when they went to the bar, where they claim they were assaulted by a woman and several men. Police were […]
WDTV
Officers on scene of dig site in Ellamore
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE. A search warrant obtained by 5 News says authorities are seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons that may be found. Law...
1 transported after 2-vehicle accident in Clarksburg
One person was sent to the hospital on Monday after a collision in Clarksburg involving a Home Depot vehicle.
Sheriff IDs 25-Year-Old Dodge Charger Driver Killed Crashing Into Parked Cars In Loudoun County
A 25-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash in Northern Virginia after losing control of his Dodge Charger and crashing into parked cars, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Sterling resident Jason A. Recinos-Funes died in a Virginia hospital after crashing his Charger in the 500 block...
Alleged accomplice in 2016 Martinsburg murder nabbed in New Orleans
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Lingering questions from a 2016 Martinsburg murder may be answered. A woman who was wanted in connection with the murder was arrested last week in New Orleans. The U.S. Marshals took 25-year-old Dominque Perry into custody as an accessory after-the-fact to a double murder. 33-year-old Derrick Wells of Hagerstown […]
wajr.com
Second child dies in Upshur County shaken baby case, new charges expected
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A second child in an Upshur County shaken baby case has died. Upshur County deputies said Ciera Gillespie, 25, left three children (1, 2 and 6-years-old) under the care of her boyfriend, Thomas Cunningham, 27, in their Valley Drive home to go to the store Nov 28. On her way home she received a call from Cunningham alerting her that something was wrong with the two-year-old.
Police: Convicted criminal with fake ID hides gun under children’s toy in Frederick
Police said a call about gunfire led to the arrest of a man with a criminal history who had a fake ID on him that didn't have his correct name on it.
Wanted Convicted Felon Takes Police On Underground Pursuit In Frederick County, Officials Say
Authorities say that officers were taken on a wild trip through an underground labyrinth in Frederick County when a wanted suspect sought to make his great escape before being ultimately thwarted and apprehended. A spokesperson for the Frederick Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that over the weekend, they...
Bedford County woman missing for weeks, last seen in Altoona
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for 27-year-old Zoe Thomas. She is described as a 5-foot-4 white woman weighing 130 pounds. She has pink hair and blue eyes. No photo was provided by […]
WDTV
Multi-vehicle crash on I-79 in Mon County slows traffic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - All lanes reopened around noon Tuesday. A multi-vehicle crash on I-79 in Monongalia County has traffic moving slowly. The crash happened around 10 a.m. at mile marker 146 southbound on I-79, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said “at least” two vehicles were involved...
WDTV
Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
