Gayle King Calls ‘GMA3’ Situation With Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes “Very Messy And Very Sloppy”

Gayle King , the CBS Mornings co-host, thinks things over at one of her rival shows have gotten a bit, well, “messy.”

King was asked on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen for her thoughts about the situation at ABC’s GMA3 , in which co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes where at least temporarily pulled from hosting duties after their romantic relationship was made public.

Watch the segment below.

“Gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about,” King quickly responded, adding that she takes no pleasure in the competition’s turmoil.

“I look at the situation and I do say it’s very interesting what’s happening over there,” she continued. “It’s just gotten very messy and very sloppy, I do think that. Because in the beginning I actually thought good on Good Morning America , they’re saying that they’re not taking them off the air, two consenting adults. But then the more you read, it’s just very messy.”

She continued, “It’s a sad situation because you’ve got kids involved, you’ve got families involved and I keep thinking about that. I’m very concerned about that.”

ABC has grappled with what to do about the Robach-Holmes relationship, which was disclosed recently with the publication on some media of photos. Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes to lawyer Marilee Fiebig; both couples reportedly have separated.

