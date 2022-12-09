Read full article on original website
Thrifty Loans Cuts Ribbon with Ambassadors at New Location
December 14, 2022 - Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors as well as other members of the community attended a ribbon cutting for Thrifty Loans on Friday, December 2, 2022. “I want to welcome you to Center for your new business. Y’all do fabulous and if there is anything that [the chamber] can do to help, anything you need to promote, just let us know,” expressed Chamber of Commerce President Deborah Chadwick before inviting David Lawrence, local owner, to speak.
Aurora Concepts Offering Covid Boosters on Fridays
December 14, 2022 - Before gathering with family for Christmas, visit Aurora Concepts on Fridays to get the new Bivalent Covid booster! Covid vaccines are available 8am until 4:30pm in the front clinic, Family Practice building. Aurora Concepts is located at 233 Hurst Street, Suite B in Center, Texas. Walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call 936-591-8171.
Tornado Warning Includes Shelby County (Update 4:38pm)
December 13, 2022 - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Tornado Warning for East central Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas, South central Shelby County in eastern Texas, Northern San Augustine County in eastern Texas until 5:15pm CST. At 4:28 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing...
Joaquin VFD Report for Week of Dec. 4-10 Includes 6 Medical Calls
December 12, 2022 - The week of December 4th through 10th was an active one for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department with 6 medical calls. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. Starting with Sunday, there was a call regarding a male with swollen legs causing pain on County...
Catherine’s Benefits & Resale New Member Ribbon Cutting
December 12, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce invites the Public and Chamber members to a New Member ribbon cutting for Catherine’s Benefits & Resale on Monday, December 19 at 3:00pm. There will be area home based businesses with samples, drawings and sales from 10am – 6pm.
Ambassadors Welcome Fancy's Cafe at New Member Ribbon Cutting
December 12, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and members of the community celebrated with Fancy’s Cafe on November 2, 2022 with owners Karly and Michael Howard with a New Member Ribbon Cutting. Chamber of Commerce Ambassador President Stephanie Elswick welcome everyone and introduced Karly Howard...
Piney Woods Photographic Society Hosting Christmas Meeting Dec. 17
December 12, 2022 - The Piney Woods Photographic Society (PWPS) will be holding their December meeting Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. -12 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 211 Cora St., Center, TX. Members and friends are invited to attend this Christmas meet and eat. There will be some good fellowship, photography conversations and some great food to share.
John Lee Miles
Visitation to be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel. Masonic graveside service to follow at Old Sardis Cemetery in San Augustine County.
“My First Trip to Town - All By Myself” by Doug Fincher
December 12, 2022 - It happened in my hometown of Center, Texas in 1939. I was six years old and had just enrolled in Miss Stanley’s First Grade Class. Mother asked me to go downtown (all by myself) to “ask for our mail” at the Post Office and to buy her a can of baking powder. It would be my first time to go to town alone. So there I went… red-headed, freckle-faced , barefooted…..(and nervous) on a day I’d never forget. Mother said, “Just walk up to the window at the Post Office and ask them if there’s any mail for J. H. Fincher”. Mrs. Leim thumbed through a handful of envelopes and handed me one with “Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Fincher, General Delivery, Center Texas written on it.
U.S. 59 On-ramp Scene of Truck-tractor Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - The U.S. Highway 59 North on-ramp in Tenaha was the scene of an 18-wheeler roll over crash Saturday, December 10, 2022. Emergency personnel with the Tenaha Volunteer Fire Department, Shelby County Sheriff's Department, and EMS personnel responded to the scene to assist those involved in the crash.
Center HS Tennis Spring 2023 Schedule
December 14, 2022 - The Center HS Tennis 2023 Spring season will begin on Friday, January 27 with a Jacksonville Tournament. The full Spring schedule is a follows:. 2/20-25 (JV / V) - Open Week (Winter Break) Tuesday, 2/28 (JV) - Hudson Tournament. Thursday, 3/2 (Varsity) - Longview Tournament. Tuesday,...
DPS Investigates Two-vehicle Crash in Tenaha
December 12, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler truck tractor and a passenger car in Tenaha on December 9, 2022. According to DPS Trooper Keith Jones, at 6:50pm a white 2006 Peterbilt 379 truck-tractor driven by Miroslaw Sek, 58,...
Johnny Erwin Williams
Funeral service will be on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at East Liberty Baptist Church located 2980 CR 2569 Center, Texas 75935 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Steven Standley will be officiating. Johnny Erwin Williams is survived by:. Sons:. Gary Williams (LaDerrica) Nykius Williams. Siblings:. Debbera Haward of Clinton, MD. Brenda Suell...
