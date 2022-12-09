December 12, 2022 - It happened in my hometown of Center, Texas in 1939. I was six years old and had just enrolled in Miss Stanley’s First Grade Class. Mother asked me to go downtown (all by myself) to “ask for our mail” at the Post Office and to buy her a can of baking powder. It would be my first time to go to town alone. So there I went… red-headed, freckle-faced , barefooted…..(and nervous) on a day I’d never forget. Mother said, “Just walk up to the window at the Post Office and ask them if there’s any mail for J. H. Fincher”. Mrs. Leim thumbed through a handful of envelopes and handed me one with “Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Fincher, General Delivery, Center Texas written on it.

