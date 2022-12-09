Stimulus update: Refund payments not seen in 35 years to reach millions next week in Massachusetts

Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: One-time tax rebates worth 14% to arrive in one day
Roughly 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth 14% of what they paid in state income taxes on Thursday. Some taxpayers are still waiting to receive their tax rebate even though a majority already received theirs in November, according to WBUR. However, those who are still waiting will not have to wait much longer, as the state revenue service said those eligible who have not yet received their rebate should receive it by Thursday, according to GBH News.
Millions of residents getting money from the state before Christmas
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts, you could likely have some money coming your way this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week.
Alabama residents to get $400 payments soon
rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
Maine Residents To Receive $500 Heating Relief Payments This Week
Selected residents of Maine will be receiving $500 worth of heating relief payments which started rolling out on December 12. This assistance is provided help in bearing the rising costs of heating resources, says King. On December 7, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced that the one-time...
State distributes 84 million in child tax rebates
The rebate was $250 per child, for up to three children per family. Some $35 million dollars remains in the fund. Deputy DRS Commissioner John Biello said all the checks have now been sent out.
Mass. ups minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers in 2023
Minimum wage is increasing for both tipped and non-tipped employees in 2023. In 2022, the service rate is $6.15 per hour, according to the Massachusetts government website. This is for “workers who provide services to customers and who make more than $20 a month in tips,” the website states. They must receive at least the overall minimum wage, which is currently $14.25, when tips and wages are combined.
Stimulus update: One-time $800 tax rebate payments to be sent out within next 19 days in South Carolina
South Carolina residents will be eligible to receive a rebate of up to $800 as long as they have filed their 2021 tax returns.
Apply now and get your money: Millions being sent as state stimulus checks
It could help you beat inflation. In 2022, a large number of states have sent stimulus checks to help people resolve their financial issues to an extent. Not all people who have received the checks are happy with the amount, but we have to understand that this is just an additional, temporary financial support for you and your family.
New Jersey Homeowners, Renters Receive Tax Relief Through ANCHOR Program
New Jersey homeowners and renters since October 1, 2019, will receive tax relief through the state’s newly launched property tax relief program. The ANCHOR program has replaced the Homestead Benefit to double the amount of property tax relief issued to homeowners and provide benefits to renters for the first time in years, says NJ Treasury.
Repeat Watertown Lottery Winners Not So Lucky In Federal Court: DOJ
There was no one quite as lucky as the Jaaffar family of Watertown. The father and his two sons cashed in more than 14,000 winning lottery tickets to the tune of $21 million in prize money to make them some of the state's biggest winners every year for nearly a decade. And what was their unbeatable…
Will you get your payment from the state before Christmas?
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $750 in your pocket sound? Well, that's exactly what happen for many Rhode Island families before Christmas. This program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers to receive one-time $1,000 bonus checks in two days
Christmas is coming early for employees at a Maryland school district this Friday, as they will be given a bonus payment of $1,000. The bonus will be given to employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools and is intended as a payment that received the full backing of the Board of Education. The money will be pro-rated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those who are on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, AACPS says.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Springfield
Two people in the commonwealth claimed $100,000 lottery prizes each from two different scratch tickets on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. One of the $100,000 prizes claimed was from a “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket sold from a Kwik Pik in Springfield. There was just one winning “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket claimed on Monday.
Two Payments Coming From the State of Illinois
counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
Gov. Baker 'disappointed' with Biden administration as Mass. pushes forward with migrant response
BOSTON — With his term in office coming to an end but a migrant crisis that seems far from resolution, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker expressed frustration on Tuesday. Baker said he was "really disappointed" to have not received a response after asking the Biden Administration to grant permission for the migrants to work while they wait for their asylum applications to be processed.
Here are the new CT laws going into effect Jan. 1: From cannabis to salary increases
When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, ringing in the start of the new year, more than a dozen new laws will take effect in Connecticut from the erasure of thousands of cannabis convictions to a new highway use tax on heavy trucks and pay raises for state lawmakers.
P-EBT Will Be Loaded This Week, What To Expect?
The Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) has been one of the sources for American families to purchase nutritious food. It will be loaded again this week. The Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) has been a big help to millions of families across the country. It helps to meet the daily needs of struggling families who could no longer buy and afford to purchase nutritious food due to the impact of the pandemic and the increasing inflation rate.
One-time payment of $500 coming from the state of Massachusetts
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does $500 sound to you right now? Well, if you live in Massachusetts, you very likely could be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.
