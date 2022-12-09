Susan Turney, MD, the first CEO of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System, will step down in September 2023 after nine years in the role. Dr. Turney will continue to guide the health system through its proposed merger with Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health, according to a Dec.12 news release shared with Becker's. The two health systems announced their intent to join in October, and expect to reach a definitive agreement in the "coming months," the release said.

