9 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Nine chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 7:. Chris Ghaemmaghami, MD, was appointed executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Miami-based Jackson Health System. Avera Health has named Tamera Larsen-Engelkes, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in...
10 hospitals looking for CFOs
Here are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.) Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas) South City Hospital (St. Louis) Crawford Memorial Hospital (Robinson, Ill.)
6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 6:. 1. Blair Kent was named CEO of MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. 2. Tiffany Miller was named CEO of Yoakum (Texas) Community Hospital. 3....
Ascension, Tenet, CommonSpirit seek strategy chiefs: 8 job opportunities
A number of the nation's largest hospital operators and health systems are seeking strategic talent to join their executive ranks, reporting to the CEO. The following job postings for chief strategy offers were accessed and compiled by Becker's Dec. 13. Linked roles go to the job description and more detailed information about the position.
HCA hospitals make 6 leadership changes
HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months. Here are six moves at HCA hospitals since Oct. 26:. 1. Robyn Miller, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, part of...
Mayo Clinic Care Network adds Texas health system
San Angelo, Texas-based Shannon Medical Center has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a global group of independent care systems that can tap into the knowledge and medical expertise of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. Membership in the care network will give Shannon access to AskMayoExpert, a clinical database for hundreds...
5 hospitals, systems seeking chief quality officers
Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings for chief quality officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health. a full-time chief quality officer. Riley Children's Health in Indianapolis is. a full-time...
Providence hires treasurer to assist CFO with health system's 'recovery journey'
Renton, Wash.-based Providence, a 51-hospital system, has appointed Rafael Martinez-Chapman as senior vice president and treasurer, effective Dec. 12. For the last 14 years, Mr. Martinez-Chapman worked at Lumen Technologies, a global IT services and consulting company, where he most recently served as senior vice president, treasurer and head of corporate finance. He will report to CFO Greg Hoffman.
9 health system CIO exits of 2022
Nine hospital and health system CIOs who have left their jobs in 2022:. John Kravitz, the former CIO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, left the health system for software company Workday. Atefeh "Atti" Riazi, the former senior vice president and CIO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, left...
HCA taps Florida hospital CEO
HCA Healthcare North Florida Division has named Alan Keesee CEO of its Ocala Hospital, effective Jan. 1. The role includes responsibility for the HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, also based in Ocala, according to a Dec. 14 news release shared with Becker's. There are 545 beds between the two acute care hospitals.
Marshfield Clinic CEO to exit after Essentia Health merger
Susan Turney, MD, the first CEO of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System, will step down in September 2023 after nine years in the role. Dr. Turney will continue to guide the health system through its proposed merger with Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health, according to a Dec.12 news release shared with Becker's. The two health systems announced their intent to join in October, and expect to reach a definitive agreement in the "coming months," the release said.
Mayo CFO joins board of $5.6B Destination Medical Center
The nonprofit behind Destination Medical Center — a $5.6 billion public-private project backed by Mayo Clinic — has added two executives to its board. Destination Medical Center is the 20-year initiative, started in 2013, aiming to make Mayo Clinic's home base of Rochester, Minn., a global destination for health and wellness through $5.6 billion in economic development. Mayo Clinic is investing $3.5 billion in the project over 20 years, along with $2.1 billion in additional private investments and $585 million in state funding over the same timeframe.
When physicians dismiss women's pain
Physicians are more likely to ignore women when they express pain and women wait longer to receive appropriate treatment or do not receive it at all, The Washington Post reported Dec. 13. Doubts about women's pain can affect treatment for heart problems, stroke, reproductive health, chronic illness and physical pain.
6 hospitals, health systems that launched innovation hubs in 2022
Becker's reported on six hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans to establish new centers focused on healthcare innovation in 2022. New Brunswick, N.J.-based Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School have opened a Center for Innovation that will focus initially on digital health and cardiovascular disease.
9 biggest moves from Meditech in 2022
From plans to integrate Google's Care Studio into its EHR to inking a partnership with HCA Healthcare, here are nine of Meditech's biggest moves in 2022:. Meditech's Expanse Genomics went live at Frederick (Md.) Health and Clinton, Mo.-based Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare. Meditech integrated its platform with digital care company...
23 oncology firsts in 2022
Researchers from University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health created the first preclinical model of appendiceal cancer, opening the door for further research. Bridgeport, Conn.-based St. Vincent's Medical Center, a Hartford HealthCare hospital, is the first in the state to...
Northern Light Health closing hospital wing Dec. 31
Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health on Dec. 31 will close a section of its inpatient rehabilitation services, CBS affiliate WABI reported Dec. 12. In a Dec. 8 letter, the health system told affected employees that Eastern Maine Medical Center will close its inpatient acute rehabilitation program at the end of the year, at which time those affected will "no longer be considered active employees," according to the report.
Northwell hospital partners with emergency communication app
Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.-based Phelps Hospital, a part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has selected mobile communications tool Twiage to help the hospital's emergency department effectively communicate. Twiage allows emergency medical services personnel to communicate with emergency room clinicians to better prepare for a patient. Prior to Twiage, EMS...
Medical College of Wisconsin reports $256M loss as investments slump
The Medical College of Wisconsin reported an annual 2022 loss of $256.5 million as its expenses rose and amid a significant decline in its investment performance. That figure compared with net income of $303.8 million in fiscal 2021. While expenses rose in 2022 by approximately 7 percent to total $1.36...
Avera hospital appoints chief nursing officer
Avera Health has named Tamera Larsen-Engelkes, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. Ms. Larsen-Engelkes first joined the health system as a nurse at Avera McKennan in 1996. In 2013, she was appointed nursing director for inpatient orthopedics, brain and spine, short stay, inpatient rehabilitation and rehab therapy departments.
