Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
technewstoday.com
How to Empty Trash on Android
When you delete files from your PC, it goes to the recycle bin and stays there indefinitely. Unlike PCs, Android devices don’t have such trash or recycle bin. However, many Android apps have built-in trash systems that store files for a specific time. If you have a massive build-up...
Android Authority
How to tell if your phone has been cloned
With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
9to5Mac
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
technewstoday.com
How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones
Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Hackers have developed a clever new way to add malware to Android apps
Zombinder is a new dark web platform hackers have begun using to add malware to legitimate Android apps.
Cult of Mac
Apple vastly expands iCloud data encryption with 3 security updates
Apple said Wednesday users are gaining three new security features to protect their data in the cloud, with some available now and some to come. The overall program is called Advanced Data Protection. The three new functions to help keep data and communications safe are iMessage Contact Key Verification, Security...
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check
Lots of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, so don't miss out
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
Security Experts Agree: This Is The One iCloud Setting You Have To Stop Using Immediately
If you aren’t making good use out of your iCloud storage, now is the perfect time to do so. The cloud expertly backs up your most important files and ensures they aren’t taking up valuable storage space on your iPhone. For the most part, it provides a flawless storage system. But, like most tech features, there are always ways you can be even safer when using iCloud to back up photos, files, and other data. Tech Security Expert James Chang, senior manager of Velocity IT, says this is the one iCloud setting you have to stop using immediately.
Apple Insider
Twitter's new moneymaking scheme is a giant violation of Apple's App Store guidelines
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Twitter reportedly plans on forcing users to opt into personalized ads & location tracking, and also wants to sell phone numbers to increase revenue — and Apple won't be happy if they do either.
How to hide your home from Google Maps
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've encountered a Street View car in real life, there's a chance you made a silly face while it drove past you, hoping you'll be featured on Google Maps. Or maybe you turned away from it and tried to avoid it completely. Depending on how much you value your privacy, you may be uncomfortable with people being able to recognize you while using Street View, even if your face is blurred. The same might apply to your house being publicly visible on the web, as Google's cars automatically take pictures to feed its service.
How Apple Advanced Data Protection compares with Google's Advanced Protection Program
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple announced three new security features to protect user data in December 2022. These features safeguard iMessage, Apple ID, and iCloud data against external threats. This program comes nearly three years after Google launched its Advanced Protection Program that provides similar protections and is meant for individuals and organizations vulnerable to online attacks.
Apple Insider
Apple preparing for third-party app stores by 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is reportedly bracing itself for European Union law changes that will come into force in 2024, and is preparing for third-party app stores to exist on theiPhone and iPad. The introduction of the...
Comments / 0