Framingham, MA

Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Winter Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have cited a driver involved in a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Winter Street and Salem End Road. The two-vehicle crash happened at 7:39 a.m. on December 9 at the intersection. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Cochituate Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash over the weekend. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 8:46 a.m. on December 11 at 725 Cochituate Road in Framingham. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited for failure to yield,”said Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Framingham Extinguishes Car & Brush Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Firefighters responded to a car fire on Parker Road last night, December 13, around 10:22 p.m. When firefighters from Engine 1 arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle was fully involved with slight extension into the woods,” said Assistant Framingham Fire Chief John Schultz. Firefighters...
whdh.com

Car goes up in flames in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
thisweekinworcester.com

Fitchburg Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash in NH

DOVER, NH - A local man driving a tractor trailer in New Hampshire was involved in a crash that left one person dead on Monday. According to the New Hampshire Division of State Police, Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, was driving a tractor trailer south on Route 16 in Dover at arpimd2:30 PM. The tractor trailer went off the road to the left, over a guardrail, and into the northbound side, where it collided with a 2022 Acura and 2016 Honda Accord.
UPDATED: Water Leak Repairs on Salem End Road

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham announced a “water leak” on Salem End Rd between Cherry Oca Ln and the Reservoir Bridge this morning, December 14 at 6:10 a.m. Traffic is limited to one alternating lane and will last through the morning commute. Please avoid the area and,...
Framingham Police: Man Threatened To Cut Man At Gas Station

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on assault with a dangerous weapon charge, after he threatened to cut another man at a Framingham gas station. Police arrested at 7:20 a.m. yesterday, December 12, Anthony Bell, 51, of Framingham, listed with no know address. He was charged with trespassing and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal 2 Phones at AT&T Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a burglary and theft at the AT&T store on Route 9. The breaking & entering was reported at 11:01 a.m. Sunday, December 11 at 50 Worcester Road in Framingham. Two phones were taken sometime overnight, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “No...
Ashland & Hopkinton Received Most Snow in MetroWest

ASHLAND – According to the National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton, Ashland received the most snow from Sunday’s storm – 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Monday, December 12. Hopkinton also recorded 2 inches of snow as of 9:46 a.m. In the Commonwealth, Plainfield in Hampshire County...
