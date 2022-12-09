Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Winter Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have cited a driver involved in a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of Winter Street and Salem End Road. The two-vehicle crash happened at 7:39 a.m. on December 9 at the intersection. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Singletary Lane
FRAMINGHAM – Singletary Road was closed for a while, after a driver struck a utility pole. The crash happened at 5:32 p.m. on December 9 at 339 Singletary Lane. The driver “struck a utility pole,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The driver was transported to UMass Memorial Medical...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Cochituate Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash over the weekend. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 8:46 a.m. on December 11 at 725 Cochituate Road in Framingham. No one was injured, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited for failure to yield,”said Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Framingham Extinguishes Car & Brush Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Firefighters responded to a car fire on Parker Road last night, December 13, around 10:22 p.m. When firefighters from Engine 1 arrived on the scene, they saw a vehicle was fully involved with slight extension into the woods,” said Assistant Framingham Fire Chief John Schultz. Firefighters...
whdh.com
Car goes up in flames in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
Framingham Extinguishes Fire at Farm Pond Boat Launch
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Firefighters and Police responded to Farm Pond over the weekend for a small fire along the tracks. The fire was reported at 2:55 p.m. at 90 Mt. Wayte Avenue. “A small fire was observed near tracks,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. An unidentified...
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
thisweekinworcester.com
Fitchburg Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash in NH
DOVER, NH - A local man driving a tractor trailer in New Hampshire was involved in a crash that left one person dead on Monday. According to the New Hampshire Division of State Police, Pedro Ivan Ortiz Andino, 29, of Fitchburg, was driving a tractor trailer south on Route 16 in Dover at arpimd2:30 PM. The tractor trailer went off the road to the left, over a guardrail, and into the northbound side, where it collided with a 2022 Acura and 2016 Honda Accord.
UPDATED: Water Leak Repairs on Salem End Road
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham announced a “water leak” on Salem End Rd between Cherry Oca Ln and the Reservoir Bridge this morning, December 14 at 6:10 a.m. Traffic is limited to one alternating lane and will last through the morning commute. Please avoid the area and,...
Framingham Police: Man Threatened To Cut Man At Gas Station
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man on assault with a dangerous weapon charge, after he threatened to cut another man at a Framingham gas station. Police arrested at 7:20 a.m. yesterday, December 12, Anthony Bell, 51, of Framingham, listed with no know address. He was charged with trespassing and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Framingham Police Arrest Westborough Man, After Encounter With K9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Westborough man on Saturday night, December 10. Police arrested Henry Fahnbulleh, 40, of 6224 Homestead Blvd of Westborough. He was arrested at 5:59 p.m. and charged with trespassing, mistreat/interference with police dog, and resisting arrest. Fahnbulleh was standing near the fence line of...
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal Wallet at Panera Bread
FRAMINGHAM – Keep your valuables in plain sight while having lunch, and not on the back of your chair. Framingham Police responded to Panera Bread at 400 Cochituate Road on December 11 at 3:25 p.m. for a larceny. A woman reported her wallet stolen, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt....
Framingham Police: Thieves Steal 2 Phones at AT&T Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a burglary and theft at the AT&T store on Route 9. The breaking & entering was reported at 11:01 a.m. Sunday, December 11 at 50 Worcester Road in Framingham. Two phones were taken sometime overnight, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “No...
Worcester police respond to 43 car crashes, 3 injured during snowstorm
Worcester saw its first real winter accumulation of snow Sunday into Monday and as the 2.5 inches of snow fell, police responded to 43 car crashes, according to Worcester Police Department spokesperson Lt. Sean Murtha. Between 4 p.m. and midnight on Sunday, dispatch records show there were 39 crashes, according...
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – On December 8 at 7:41 a.m. a 2015 Gray Toyota Rav4 wasreported stolen from heritage Assisted Living at 747 Water Street. Framingham Police said the vehicle was recovered on Edgell Road. Police have no suspect at this time.
Framingham Police Recover Stolen Vehicle & Arrest Man on Multiple Charges
FRAMINGHAM – On Friday, December 9, OnStar called Framingham Police with the location of a vehicle stolen from Cape Ann. The company said a 2010 GMC Terrain that was stolen out of the Town of Ipswich was in Framingham, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. Framingham Police officer responded...
Framingham Police Identify Suspect Who Forged Checks For Thousands of Dollars
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating forged checks for several thousand dollars, said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened at Fine Finish Inc at 110 Alexander Street. It was reported to Police at 11:27 a.m. on December 8. “A suspect has been identified and charges are pending,”...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman dies after being hit by vehicle outside doctor's office in Salem
SALEM, Mass. — A North Shore woman who was struck by a vehicle outside of a doctor's office in Salem has died of her injuries, according to police. Salem police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 11 a.m. Friday in the patient pickup area of North Shore Physicians Group at 331 Highland Ave.
Ashland & Hopkinton Received Most Snow in MetroWest
ASHLAND – According to the National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton, Ashland received the most snow from Sunday’s storm – 2 inches as of 7 a.m. Monday, December 12. Hopkinton also recorded 2 inches of snow as of 9:46 a.m. In the Commonwealth, Plainfield in Hampshire County...
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
