ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

18 arrested on drug charges following "Santa’s Naughty Lil Sellers" sting

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xd4yh_0jdBVkTF00

Flagler County, FL - Florida deputies arrested 18 people and seized over $5.7 million in illegal drugs following an 11-month-long drug operation dubbed "Santa’s Naughty Lil Sellers."

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announced the drug bust during a press conference on Thursday.

Sheriff Staly said "this operation started in January 2022 and culminated today and resulted in 24 search warrants and seizure of street value of $5.7 million in illegal drugs."

Staly said the drugs confiscated included opioids, like heroin and fentanyl, as well as psychedelics, like MDMA and psilocybin mushrooms.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation resulted in 35 total arrest warrants and that his deputies are actively looking for outstanding suspects.

“We seized 13 firearms investigations, seven of which were rifles, (and) $642,000 in cash, taking the profits away from these dealers,” Sheriff Staly said.

Included in the 18 arrests was Thursday's capture of Jeremiah Harris, who was spotted by deputies speeding along U.S. 1.

After failing to pull over, Harris sped into Bunnell and was eventually caught near East Booe Street.

Deputies found narcotics along the road that had been thrown from Harris' car during the chase, including 8 grams of fentanyl.

Harris was arrested on several charges, including reckless driving, driving without a license, resisting an officer without violence, possession of synthetic Cathinones, trafficking fentanyl, tampering with evidence and five counts of fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Comments / 8

Related
leesburg-news.com

Woman jailed over meth in book bag

An Altoona woman with multiple prior drug arrests is back in the Lake County Jail after methamphetamine was found in her book bag during a traffic stop in Eustis. Crystal Lee Neely, 37, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was a backseat passenger in a white Ford stopped by a Eustis police officer shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Bay Street and East Wilt Avenue because its window tinting was too dark, according to the police report.
EUSTIS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Woman charged in connection to stabbing her girlfriend

A Bunnell woman was arrested in connection with stabbing her girlfriend on Friday Dec. 9. The woman, 34-year-old Sheila Orozco, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to an arrest report, Orozco attacked her girlfriend with a knife when she told Orozco to leave; the girlfriend had a half-inch cut on her right arm.
BUNNELL, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car

A Leesburg woman has been arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 25-year-old Helen Lee Stamp since a deputy was dispatched on Nov. 6 to the 3300 block of Crestwood Avenue to investigate a car burglary and theft of tools from a car.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
niceville.com

Florida men plead guilty to drug, gun charges

FLORIDA – Members of an alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy have pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in an operation dubbed “Titan Fall,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Carlos Alberto Roman,...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Officials: Orange City officer hits, kills pedestrian

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an Orange City police officer struck a pedestrian Monday morning. “A pedestrian darted out in front of him. He was unable to avoid that impact and struck that pedestrian,” Lt. Channing Taylor with FHP said. The Orange City...
ORANGE CITY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy