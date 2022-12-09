18 arrested on drug charges following "Santa’s Naughty Lil Sellers" sting

Flagler County, FL - Florida deputies arrested 18 people and seized over $5.7 million in illegal drugs following an 11-month-long drug operation dubbed "Santa’s Naughty Lil Sellers."

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announced the drug bust during a press conference on Thursday.

Sheriff Staly said "this operation started in January 2022 and culminated today and resulted in 24 search warrants and seizure of street value of $5.7 million in illegal drugs."

Staly said the drugs confiscated included opioids, like heroin and fentanyl, as well as psychedelics, like MDMA and psilocybin mushrooms.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation resulted in 35 total arrest warrants and that his deputies are actively looking for outstanding suspects.

“We seized 13 firearms investigations, seven of which were rifles, (and) $642,000 in cash, taking the profits away from these dealers,” Sheriff Staly said.

Included in the 18 arrests was Thursday's capture of Jeremiah Harris, who was spotted by deputies speeding along U.S. 1.

After failing to pull over, Harris sped into Bunnell and was eventually caught near East Booe Street.

Deputies found narcotics along the road that had been thrown from Harris' car during the chase, including 8 grams of fentanyl.

Harris was arrested on several charges, including reckless driving, driving without a license, resisting an officer without violence, possession of synthetic Cathinones, trafficking fentanyl, tampering with evidence and five counts of fleeing and eluding law enforcement.